One big bin is plenty
Mayor Jean Stothert has offered a second, free, 96-gallon container for trash collection to any family with five or more members.
I do not agree with this generous offer, as it discourages recycling.
No matter the size, a family should not accumulate more than 96 gallons of trash a week.
Know the R’s of recycling: Refuse (plastic), reduce, reuse, repair, repurpose, rot (compost).
If none of these is possible, recycle. Then a 96-gallon trash can should be large enough for any family.
Kathleen Hughes, Omaha
Tlaib’s trip no stunt
I fear that Brenda Ray (“Tlaib’s political stunt,” Sept. 3 Public Pulse) has not had the opportunity to learn the root cause for Rep. Rashida Tlaib’s wanting to make a point and have it noticed by her U.S. fellow citizens and the world through media coverage.
In August all the new members of Congress get offered a free trip to Israel by AIPAC. Instead of taking that trip, Tlaib wanted her fellow representatives to visit Palestine with her, where she would get to visit her beloved grandmother and show them how Israel has become an apartheid state.
Tlaib’s grandmother’s life is controlled completely by Israel. Grandmother and granddaughter cannot, at will, visit each other. They need permission from Prime Minister Netanyahu who in this case took his cue from President Donald Trump and said “No.”
The root of the problem is that Palestine is occupied territory. It has been occupied by the state of Israel for over 50 years, meaning that its people live under apartheid conditions enforced by Israel’s Defense Forces.
Israel has allowed, and even encouraged, Jewish Israeli colonists to move onto Palestinian Christian and Muslim land.
Palestinians experience basic human rights abuse daily. Wanting freedom and human rights for her grandmother seems like an expression of love to me.
Sandra Hanna, Omaha
Get to work in D.C.
What the heck! Members of Congress are elected and paid to do the work of custodians of our country.
They are acting like gang members fighting for territory, as if they are there to seek recognition and power.
When are they going to get to it?
Diane Davis, Omaha
Effects of spending, tax cuts
Gov. Pete Ricketts is always touting “cut taxes and spending to grow Nebraska.”
Spending cuts could result in:
Less state aid to post-secondary schools, increased tuition, increased student loan debt and a smaller skilled workforce.
Less state aid to public schools, increased property taxes and lost household consumption.
Embarrassing consequences to Nebraska’s Department of Health and Human Services and Department of Corrections.
Increased state employees’ health insurance contribution, reduced disposable income and economic multiplier effect.
Pirating of the Department of Roads budget, rainy-day fund or increased sales taxes on working households to reduce in-state and out-of-state landowners property taxes.
Waits for snow removal on rural roads.
Reduced mental health care accessibility, particularly in rural areas.
Cutting taxes promotes public policy manipulating wealth concentration. Cutting taxes for specific groups such as national and international corporations egregiously shifts taxes to working households.
To me, “cutting taxes and spending to grow Nebraska” is self-serving, meaningless, unverifiable rhetoric.
Enjoy drinking Ricketts’ Tea Party Kool-Aid and its toxic aftertaste.
Alvin Guenther, Dunbar, Neb.
City running just fine
Nebraska Democratic Party Chair Jane Kleeb has advocated for term limits for the office of Omaha mayor.
It seems rather odd that after all these years, a measure such as this could become conversation. And why? Has our current mayor violated any specific article of the Omaha city charter or been found derelict in the execution of duty or responsibility?
The likely reason for such political rhetoric is that Democrats have failed in the past two mayoral elections, and the prospects for a third try at winning city hall would probably prove to be just as fruitless. Today in Omaha, the tax, spend and debt politics that have been the norm for years have been replaced with an agenda of accountability and transparency.
Mayor Jean Stothert has put the city on a foundation of fiscal and financial stability. Taxpayers have found a voice at city hall, and the stewardship of tax dollars is in very capable hands.
City departments live within budgets, the police and fire departments are fully staffed and equipped, and public safety continues as a priority.
Surplus funds are being put back into city coffers, and issues of streets, transportation, sanitation have been addressed with public input.
Jobs are in abundance in Omaha, and the word “no” to the unnecessary resonates loud and clear in city hall.
Charlie Aliano, Omaha
