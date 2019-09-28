Omar book donations
This is a response from Visit Omaha to the Sept. 27 Public Pulse letter from Christine Montez:
We love the fact that so many people are excited about Omar the Troll and his book.
To date we have donated about 600 books to metro area schools, one per third-grade classroom, and one to each public elementary school library. In addition, we donated the book to each branch of the Omaha Public Library system in an effort to make the book available to everyone.
Because there are so many different types of schools — public, private and others, each with their own curriculum procedures and processes for accepting book donations — we encourage schools that may not have received our donation to reach out to us.
In fact, we have had several private schools do just that, and we have donated the book to those schools as well — one per third-grade classroom.
Our goal is to introduce Omar to as many children as possible with the resources we have.
We want to thank the community for embracing Omar as a new attraction for our city.
Deborah Ward, Omaha
Vice president of marketing,
Visit Omaha
Too many tragedies
The Interstate 80 crash near Gibbon, Nebraska, that killed three Nebraskans on Sept. 20 sickened me.
On June 30, just 12 weeks ago, my sister Marilyn J. Donnelly and her husband, James, from Bellevue, were killed in a very similar crash on I-24 in Massac County, Illinois, while returning from a square-dancing convention.
Another person was killed in their crash, too.
The semitrailer driver who crashed into them said he hit the gas instead of the brakes.
I do know that truck drivers don’t need more deregulation.
We don’t need any more loved ones lost due to these semi truck driver accidents.
Linda C. Willson, La Vista
Congrats to Sasse
Kudos to our Sen. Ben Sasse for being one of the few Republicans who have enough spine to question this administration for holding hostage Ukraine funding, which was approved by Congress to be used to fight against Russian aggression, in order to try to get dirt on a political opponent to be used for his own personal gain.
Penny Fattig, Gothenburg, Neb.
‘Take care’ responsibilities
Sen. Ben Sasse apparently didn’t read the Ukraine transcript. I downloaded the five pages, and in my opinion, President Donald Trump was offering the president of Ukraine an opportunity to provide U.S. investigators any information his government may have on Ukrainian attempts to affect the 2016 election, which is being investigated by the U.S. Justice Department.
The president of the United States was exercising his “take care” responsibilities. He wasn’t asking Zelensky to provide information to his 2020 reelection campaign.
John Velehradsky Sr., Aloha, Ore.
Remembering a covenant
Genesis 9:13-16 says: “I have placed my rainbow in the clouds. It is the sign of my covenant with you and with all the earth. When I send clouds over the earth, the rainbow will appear in the clouds, and I will remember my covenant with you and with all living creatures. Never again will the floodwaters destroy all life. When I see the rainbow in the clouds, I will remember the eternal covenant between God and every living creature on Earth.”
This past year has brought flooding to many areas, some worse than they have ever seen.
One can only hope that this winter will be a mild one and that we can have a relief from severe weather-related issues. In times of tragedy, we find that sometimes, we need more than just ourselves to rely on.
So, we pray that God remembers his covenant with us, that he will not destroy the Earth with flooding. You would think that we would not have to remind God of his covenant, but maybe it is for us to remember. Acts 2:21 “But everyone who calls on the name of the Lord (Jesus) will be saved.”
Could it be that we must step out first, and then God will move?
Dee Rice, Omaha
Rare performance
Here’s a feel-good, true story.
I used to live in Reno, Nevada, and Harrah’s casino had a dinner theater.
We took our kids to their production of “Annie.”
The dog that played Sandy just couldn’t resist going up to the first rows of tables and nipping steak off customers’ plates.
This happened for about four days. We weren’t in the front row, but we were close enough to see it.
Though that dog got replaced, he wasn’t treated badly after they decided to train the other dog better.
So the new “understudy” made for a doggone great show with no mis-steaks.
Roda Elman, Omaha
