Ode to a ’do
As a decades-long barber and decades-long politician, I speak with a degree of authority on this matter.
In the realm of international relations/foreign policy, he who laughs last laughs best.
’Midst the fog of all the talk
Of tariffs and recession,
Not a pundit has seen fit
To give deserved expression,
To a fact which causes
Barbers everywhere to smile:
Kim Jong Un’s “bowl” haircut
Has become the latest “style.”
Eat your heart out, Donald Trump!
You know my words are true;
Kim’s “cut” snares not only men --
Some women “dig” it, too.
Erstwhile target of mockery,
Kim now sports a grin,
Basking in the knowledge
He made “bowl” cuts great again!
State Sen. Ernie Chambers, Omaha
Why wind turbines?
When the wind has diminished to zero, where does the needed generation come from to keep the power grid supplied? Do we have to have 100% backup for the coal- and gas-fired generation systems, and if so, why do we need wind generation?
Since electric power cannot be stored, how can wind generation replace or supplement the steam-powered plants with any efficiency? What is the real cost of providing this “feel-good” wind generation?
Bill Abts, Papillion
Wanted: Full-time senator
I was deeply disturbed recently by the news that Nebraska U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse has made three times his salary in royalties received from his recent book.
If he wishes to keep his memoirs, notes and reflections and write a book after leaving office, that is his right.
I do object to his utilizing time to write a book when many critical issues facing our state and nation need his undivided attention. That is what we elected him to do, and that is what taxpayers might expect.
Rather than writing a book focusing upon his great understanding of our political situation and his reflections on issues, I would propose he spend time researching and actually addressing those issues. Here is a list of items he might be working on:
» Climate change.
» Economic hardship imposed by the current president’s need to challenge China, through tariffs — a totally ineffective and economically destructive way. He might work to find ways to altar the situation rather than offering handouts that no one wants.
» Address the racist and destructive language of the current president.
» Work to find a workable solution to immigration other than the destruction of people’s lives.
» Find a sound way of providing health care to all and especially those with pre-existing conditions.
» Work through a sound approach to the current morass, misinformation and distortions of gun policy.
These and other issues facing our state and country require the attention of a full-time senator, not a part-time author and senator.
Don Sarton, La Vista
Hip hop fans are the problem
I strongly disagree with Andrew Williams’ comment about the Waiting Room Lounge’s decision to stop holding hip hop concerts (“Waiting Room Lounge’s decision,” Public Pulse, Aug. 24). He saw it as racial and as giving “blame to an art form for violence.” Clearly, the Waiting Room’s decision was not based on skin color or music. It was about safety.
Maybe, if fans at these concerts behaved themselves, this would not be a problem.
Stephen Bloodworth, Omaha
Diversity
Pat Barrett wonders if President Donald Trump would be supported for advising Saudi Arabia to deny entry to Jewish members of Congress (“Denying entry,” Aug. 24 Public Pulse).
The difference is that the Muslim congresswomen foment hatred and boycotts of Israel. I have not heard that any Jewish members of Congress have done the same against Saudi Arabia; therefore, I doubt the president would be happy if the Saudis denied entry to these members of Congress and would not agree with such a move.
If Osama bin Laden were still alive, and he and other America haters requested admission to the United States, I would not want to let them in. All countries have a right to keep people out if they publicly profess hatred for that country.
Chris Lewis, Omaha
Who pays for “free” things?
We think Michael McLaughlin had it right in his Aug. 20 Public Pulse letter “Dems want my money, freedom.”
They say everything, like medical college, should be free. If they had half a brain, they’d know “we” the taxpayers” would pay for “free.”
One half of our income would go to pay for the free things.
L.M. Larsen, Lincoln
Keep the brain active
Those of us over the age of 50 or so probably remember in school having to memorize poems or parts of famous speeches as part of our learning process.
Eventually, rote learning was discarded (along with liberal arts and history, in many places), and different ways of educating the young were attempted. Memorizing something became unnecessary in the adult world because now we can ask Siri, Alexa, our phones or our computers to remember for us.
Repeatedly this summer, there were news stories about adults leaving their children in hot cars. Way too often, the child died. How does someone forget their own child in the back seat?
When we stop using our brain and relegate to technology what our brain used to do, our brain doesn’t work as it should. All new technologies bring change: some good, some bad. Think about how the massive changes of the telephone, automobiles, factories, computers and smart phones have changed society, for good and bad.
Let’s keep our minds working. Think. Put aside your phone for a while. When I see what’s going on in government, I believe we have dumbed ourselves down shamefully. We have to become better than we’ve been.
Robert Bastarache, Omaha
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Bill Abts – batteries and other forms of energy storage provide power when there is no wind. See https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Energy_storage
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.