Democrats just obstructionists
In the 18 months since the last presidential election, I have watched the Democrats do nothing but resist and obstruct anything President Donald Trump tries to accomplish.
I have been voting since 1970 and have never seen such obstruction when a different party is voted into the executive office of the United States regardless of the party in power.
And after watching the Peter Strozk hearing on C-SPAN, I am convinced the Democrats are firmly opposed to finding out the truth and will block our country from learning the truth behind FBI obstruction during the election cycle.
Therefore, if and when another Democrat is elected president, I will be part of the #Resist movement, thanks to the progressive Democrats now leading the obstruct-and-resist charge.
Jack Anderson, Omaha
Outrage at Helsinki
With his treasonous behavior at the Helsinki summit, President Donald Trump has made the need for impeachment and removal from office paramount. We as a nation have been attacked in a war, not in the traditional sense, but a cyber war, by Russia — and it is still ongoing. U.S. intelligence agencies agree on that.
Trump has given aid and comfort to the enemy of our country in this war by his lack of actions and his statements while standing next to Russian President Vladimir Putin. And by default, members of the party once known as Republican have become willful accessories.
Americans must put an end to this destruction of our democracy by breaking this one-party stranglehold at the ballot box before it is too late.
Mike Hermsen, Omaha
Easy solution to prison overcrowding
State Sem/ Bob Krist hollering about the need to fire the prison director because of overcrowding is laughable.
We pay our police to risk their lives to nab the villains. We pay lawyers to prosecute and defend them. And judges to oversee the legal proceedings.
It’s certainly not the prison director’s fault we have so many lawbreakers. What’s he supposed to do, open the cells and free them? Or shoot them?
If the prisons are overcrowded, then we need more space to protect society from the bad guys.
These criminals who decide to hurt and bully others can just live in tents. You can get a real nice used tent for $50.
Bill Van Haaften, Bellevue
East still east in South Omaha
I was born and raised near the Veterans Memorial Bridge in old South Omaha. When I return to my old neighborhood, I seldom venture past 72nd Street. All my eating, shopping and entertainment needs are available nearby or across the river in Council Bluffs, which has replaced Bellevue as my preferred shopping and entertainment area.
West Omaha is another world, and attempting to join a bifucated Omaha with a “Streetcar named Desire” is a futile dream.
John Velehradsky Sr., Aloha, Ore.
A welcome mat for Ricketts
After hearing about rumors that President Donald Trump approached Gov. Pete Ricketts to challenge our supposed conservative U.S. senator, Ben Sasse, I was in complete support of the idea.
I have said for the entire time that Trump has been in office and Sasse has been naysaying everything that he has done that if he is not “primaried,” we will have a left-wing senator from the state of Nebraska.
I and a lot of other conservatives that support our president will not vote for this weak-kneed, sorry excuse for a supposedly conservative senator. Step up, governor.
Del Ostergaard, La Vista
Wilder wrote from her perspective
I am writing in regard to Erin Grace’s July 16 World-Herald article (“Laura Ingalls Wilder’s ‘Little House’ books create big responsibilities for parents, teachers”).
I don’t think that there is anything particularly tricky about discussing the language in Laura Ingalls Wilder’s “Little House” series of books.
She wrote the series, in concert with her daughter, Rose Wilder Lane, from the perspective of the time. She lived through the events that were embellished/fictionalized in the books. The perspective of white Americans of European ancestry toward Native Americans was quite different in the second half of the 19th century, when Wilder experienced her interaction with them, than it is nearly 150 later. Just read the books to children as they were written and then explain that perspectives change with time and retrospective enlightenment.
If it suits our purposes, we have a habit of either harshly judging the past from a position of moral superiority or ignoring past bad acts.
We judge our own treatment of Native Americans harshly but find it easy to be friends and allies of the German people in 2018, if we choose to forget that German troops executed millions of innocent people during the 1940s, or to be friends and allies of the Japanese people in 2018 if we choose to forget that Japanese troops murdered and raped tens of thousands of innocent Chinese people during the Nanking Massacre in December 1937 and January 1938.
Jeffrey S. Bird, Omaha
Sorting out speeding
Regarding the Public Pulse letter of July 15 on the subject of speeding (“Speeding, reckless driving on rise”), I offer a different solution.
There’s no need to change the speed limit, no need to increase enforcement, and it would result in a safer more efficient movement of traffic on the Interstate between Lincoln and Omaha.
It’s really quite simple: Slower traffic keep right. If you like to drive the posted speed limit or below, stay in the far right lane. If you’re the type of who likes to move about 5 mph over the limit, the middle lane is for you, and if you’re a leadfoot who likes to push the enforcement limit, stay in the far left lane.
This system of organizing the traffic flows into slow, medium and fast lanes would result in the most efficient movement of traffic, less road rage and ultimately safer driving conditions for everyone.
Unfortunately, that’s not how the people of Nebraska drive.
Ken Ward, Gretna
Jack; name one Executive action that the majority party has been unable to enact because of Democratic opposition. National Geographic keeps a running tab of environmental protections Trump has reversed (today: endangered species), and Time magazine listed his erosion of civil rights. His reaction to such information being made available is to declare the free press an enemy. And even Republicans are horrified at the Helsinki catastrophe. But he knows he can count on you and extreme loyalists like Del Ostergaard to keep supporting him no matter how much damage he wreaks.
And here I thought name calling was against your principles. I guess principles, like today's moral, are relative depending on who you are going after. such relativity is how you tell an extreme loyalists. The free press was Cronkite, Huntley and Brinkley. A free press leaves opinions to the reader. Today there are few journalists that can be trusted to, as Sgt. Friday said, present "just the facts"!
Yeah, you said it - Cronkite never expressed an opinion;
https://www.npr.org/templates/story/story.php?storyId=106775685
That's not what I said. So come up with something relevant for a change or quit posting your spin.
I am sure you have absolute trust in Sean Hannity and Alex Jones. Both outstanding reporters and purveyors of the truth and only the truth.
I agree, I find it interesting that when republicans were 'obstructing' Obama at every turn 'supporters' for the right had no problem with this strategy. Now that the tables our turned it's an issue. I firmly believe the 'hard right' fringe started this type of fight...becareful what you start, people may use your own strategy against you. Maybe the strategy should of been to try to meet in the middle versus using scare/strong arm tactics.
Yes, Jack Anderson must have been in a coma 2009-2017 while Mitch McConnell and pals were being hard-core obstructionists from Day One of the Obama presidency;
https://www.washingtonpost.com/blogs/post-partisan/post/republicans-had-it-in-for-obama-before-day-1/2012/08/10/0c96c7c8-e31f-11e1-ae7f-d2a13e249eb2_blog.html
Where did Jack's comment go? It's amazing what a little sunshine and 'facts' accomplish. Typical, when you don't have a 'leg' stand on......
The excuse because they did it is juvenile.
