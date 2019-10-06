Concern over nursing home closings
In addition to the 15 long-term care home facilities already closed this year, four more closings have now been announced. Nebraska’s Medicaid payments are inadequate to cover the costs of resident care, and our state government is too broken to solve even this obvious problem.
At a time late in life when the elderly are most vulnerable, they are being cruelly torn away from comfortable surroundings, familiar caregivers and their nearby family members. School children and volunteers make regular visits to the homes and have become as close to the residents as their own families. But the damage runs even deeper for many communities.
In Utica, Nebraska, the care center kitchen provides meals-on-wheels to the elderly and infirm for the town and surrounding area. It provides event meals at the Senior Center for programs frequently held there. The facility residents are a valued part of the crowd attending these programs and will also be sadly missed in our local churches.
Now Nebraska’s cold disregard for their plight will force them to relocate far and wide, leaving behind everyone they love and harming the entire community. If you have any influence with the governor or the small group of people surrounding him, there could hardly be a better time to use that influence to help these vulnerable people who, in their own time, would have been far more reliable to the elderly in their lives.
Linda L. Luebbe, Beaver Crossing, Neb.
Expired vehicle registrations
I’m wondering if anyone out there knows how much revenue the state loses each year from people not renewing their vehicles as required? It is not possible to go out every day and not spot three, four or more cars with expired plates.
I saw one a couple of weeks ago in Bellevue that expired in April of 2018.That means this person has been driving with expired plates for over 16 months. So the state didn’t get the fee for two years of registration.
Part of this revenue, I understand, is used for road repairs. If the state doesn’t get this money, doesn’t that put the damper on some repairs? I asked a clerk at the vehicle registration a couple of months what happens when people come in months late to register their car. She said there is no penalty for late registration, other than if the person gets caught and given a ticket. The cost of the fine for expired plates is the only penalty.
I know that law enforcement has more important duties than watching for bad registration, so maybe the Legislature should get involved. How about a penalty when you go to register of a certain amount for every month the fee is past due? And yes, I know, some will have a valid reason for not doing it on time, like military deployments, sickness or others. These could be handled on a case-by-case basis.
I just think everyone who drives should do so legally.
John Rock, Bellevue
Irresponsible drivers, pedestrians
An article in the Sept. 30 World-Herald talked about how drivers and pedestrians need to pay attention. Probably wasting good ink, for it probably gets through to one in a thousand. My nephew from Scotland was here a couple of weeks ago. He is a policeman over there, and he was aghast at the number of people that he saw either texting or talking on the phone while driving. In Scotland, it would result in a 500 pound fine and six points on your license (12 points and you are walking). Here, the police can’t even stop them unless there is another offense.
When politicians get tired of losing constituents and quit worrying about losing votes, maybe something will change. Until then, continue to see wrecks and pedestrians run over by inattention to driving. Something should be done now!
Al Reyer, Bellevue
County Board’s troubling salary
Douglas County Board members voted on Sept. 10 to step up their own compensation to $61,310 by 2024. This compares with current salaries of $13,440 for OPPD and MUD board members, and $12,000 for Nebraska state legislators.
The Douglas County Board seems to have lost touch with concepts such as “public servant,” “checks and balances,” and “transparency.” At a minimum, leadership and board salaries should be included on the website of all government entities.
Howard Brown, Omaha
Enforce immigration laws
What in the world is happening to our country? You have mayors in Chicago and New York allowing illegal aliens to avoid prosecution from ICE, even in situations where they have outstanding federal warrants for their arrest. The mayor of New York will now fine any city employee for the use of the term “illegal alien” or for assisting ICE in the apprehension of any illegal alien with outstanding federal warrants.
In Fairfax, Virginia, a police officer has been recently suspended for contacting ICE when an illegal alien was involved in a car accident with no driver’s license, no car insurance and having outstanding federal warrants for their arrest.
When will the citizens of these communities be outraged by the ludicrous and outrageous behaviors of these politicians? God bless our country and protect the men and women of law enforcement that are out there every day protecting us not only from criminals but also from the politicians who endeavor to harm the law-abiding citizens of this country.
Daniel Zack, Omaha
Clinton, Trump, goose, gander
I have family, friends and neighbors who are proud Republicans. I have seen the hurt and confusion in their eyes about the latest Impeachment inquiry for President Donald Trump. Thus, I have been careful to not appear to gloat or heap any undue scorn. For I remember many of us Democrats must have shown the same deer-in-the-headlights stare in the late 1990s.
Recently, elected Republican officials have used a defense strategy to thwart this current impeachment process by implying it is secondhand, whistleblower hearsay. However, I do not think that type of strategy will hold.
If I remember correctly, in 1997 Linda Tripp had secretly recorded Monica Lewinsky about her affair with President Clinton, and from the information in those recordings, President Clinton was eventually impeached by the majority-Republican House of Congress in 1998. I reason that if secondhand whistleblower, hearsay was good enough evidence for the Republicans to further pursue and launch impeachment proceedings against President Clinton, then the same logic should be used to bring forward impeachment proceedings for President Trump.
As my late grandmother used to say, “What is good for the goose, is good for the gander.”
Larry Bradley, Omaha
Democrats waste time, money
These Democrats are completely off the rails. If U.S. citizens vote any Democrat in for any office, rest assured nothing will get done for the next four years. What a travesty for the American taxpayers. Imagine what could have been done with the millions of dollars wasted on the fake Russia collusion investigation against President Trump. Now how much are they going to waste on this current nonsense investigating President Trump?
A better use of that money would be investigating Joe Biden and his son and their unlawful activities in the Ukraine.
Linda Miller, Omaha
A need for unity
Whether we like President Trump or not, we must respect the office of the president. If you don’t like him, vote for someone else in 2020.
That said, there are many very intelligent, dignified representatives and senators working quietly and trying to do the job they were elected to do.
We are an embarrassment to the world with all the bickering going on.
Let’s work together to be the great nation that we are, and we should be very thankful that we have the privilege to live here.
Patricia Huntsman, Red Oak, Iowa
We’re tearing our society apart
Wake up, America — we are all playing a part in destroying our country. Democrats and Republicans are both guilty via the severe hatred that is being demonstrated today against President Trump, and four years ago the same displeasure was displayed against President Obama, only in a different way. Are we teaching our children and grandchildren that when the results are not what we want, we try to destroy the winner instead of learning from our defeat?
Jesus, in the Gospel of John, gave us a new commandment: “To love each other as I have loved you.” This doesn’t mean we have to accept what the other person does but rather, we have to respect each person as a creation of God. There comes a time in all of our lives when we have to let our own ego not determine our actions.
We say again: Wake up, America, before it is too late!
Dave and Rita Persing, Omaha
New idea for paying taxes?
How does donating food to the library pay the bills (Public Pulse Sept. 23)?
According to The World-Herald, I can donate a 69-cent can of beans and get $2 credit on my fines. So who makes up the remaining $1.31 to keep the library operating? The taxpayers do!
Somehow I don’t think that’s the way the tax system was designed. Can I send the state treasurer a cow to pay my property taxes?
Jim Sanford, Blair
Patricia Huntsman; It is difficult to respect the office of the president when the person holding that position does not respect it in any way other than for personal gain.
