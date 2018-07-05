Frustrated with fireworks
Count me among those who fully support Mayor Jean Stothert’s effort to change the parameters of the existing fireworks ordinance. My vote is to revoke the ordinance and ban fireworks in the city limits altogether.
A lot of the push to legalize fireworks a few years ago revolved around the acknowledgement that little was being done to enforce the previously existing rule banning the use of fireworks, so the idea was to go ahead and legalize them.
I heard all about the “special task force” being implemented by the Omaha Police Department for this year’s Fourth of July celebration. It’s not nearly enough. People know there isn’t anyone enforcing the ordinance. I have neighbors who are absolutely using commercial-grade stuff. It is dangerous to the kids involved and puts other people’s property at risk.
I have seen instances of traffic being obstructed during neighborhood displays despite the fact that setting up fireworks displays in the street is illegal. And, of course, if people do all their celebrating in the street, they often don’t feel the need to clean up the mess.
If the City Council doesn’t support the mayor on this issue, then I would love to see it added to the next local election. Supporters should call or write to their City Council member and explain how they feel about this issue.
Barney Rempe, Omaha
Tougher fireworks regulations?
I could only smile when I heard Mayor Jean Stothert talk about changing fireworks regulations — when they can be sold, when they can be set off, etc. Enforcement has never been consistent, so why would we expect it to be different now? Our police are overworked and underpaid as it is. Sounds good, Mayor, but your dog has no teeth, and some voters will remember farcical declarations when it’s time to cast our ballots again.
Dean Pierce, Omaha
One-sided negativity
We live in a country where a sitting congresswoman publicly encourages people to attack anyone in the Trump administration and any of his supporters, and nary a thing is done to chastise her.
We live in a country where a member of President Donald Trump’s staff is asked to leave a restaurant with her family because she is connected to the president, and the place isn’t boycotted.
We live in a country where many people conveniently ignore that the previous president, Barack Obama, separated families of illegal immigrants at the border. And they have overlooked the basis of the actions, which is to keep illegal immigrants from entering the country.
Many of us on the other side are speaking out. I voted for Donald Trump and I am not a racist, xenophobe or misogynist. I was born in this country and am thrilled to be an American; I fought for this country in Vietnam; I believe in this country and what it has done and can do for its citizens and for the rest of the world.
And I’ll stand firm in my desire to oppose those forces who refuse to understand the facts and issues, who treat those who differ with disrespect and incivility and even attack them and who refuse to respect the United States of America. It’s time we all wake up and see what is happening, and then get together and fix it. God Bless America.
Mike Spinharney, Omaha
The country she loves
I am shocked and dismayed over the direction our country is taking.
As one example, this administration is targeting refugees and legal immigrants and tearing families apart — to keep our country safe?
Meanwhile, the abhorrent problem of mass shootings, the majority done by white males, is ignored.
So I decided to think instead of the good works going on despite distractions and policy changes going on around us.
I will remember the companies that work to protect our land, water and air and those continuing their search toward greener practices even during deregulation; organizations that work to protect the legal rights of refugees, immigrants and all Americans; religious organizations that speak out against injustice; organizations making the end to gun violence a priority; businesses that work toward workplace equality and safety; organizations speaking out against infringement of everyone’s civil rights; the women who have stepped up to run for office; women who speak out against harassment and abuse; people who seek to provide safe housing and food for all; voices that speak out to assure that health care is not a privilege but a right.
Most of all, I will remember people all over our country who have come together to march and rally, who speak out against unjust policies with voices, handmade signs, letters, phone calls and action.
I will remember all of this, because this is the America I know and love and one I can celebrate this Independence Day.
Laura Seyl, Omaha
Shorten center’s new name
Food for thought to the execs at CHI Health: I don’t think the questioning of our convention center and arena’s new moniker is based so much on the fear that someone seeing the name CHI Health Center on the venue is going to cause public confusion about the purpose of the facility.
However, they should certainly be mindful of the potential results of a person’s Internet search for “CHI Health.” Will CHI Health Center one day be the top result of such a search? And how many phone calls to the convention and entertainment facility will be made by well-intentioned but unobservant people who think they’re calling the health care entity?
CHI Health could very easily prevent this arguable confusion by dropping “health” from the name of the venue and calling it CHI Omaha Center. Besides, including the word “health” in the name is redundant since the H in CHI stands for health.
William Dewell, Omaha
No taking a knee for veteran
As a 92-year-old World War II Navy veteran, I am totally chagrined by those who “take a knee” instead of respecting the American flag when it is presented or goes by in a parade.
Last Sunday, I was a flag bearer at the church I attend. I proudly say “I am an American, and I salute my flag and the freedom I fought for!!”
Gilbert “Gil” Hill, Omaha
(8) comments
Mike; you say "It’s time we all wake up and see what is happening, and then get together and fix it." I agree, and a good starting point is across the page; the piece by EJ Dionne about new studies of partisanship (as well as the essay about Muslims).
Nickname for Will CHI Health Center: The Chick.
I also am dismayed at the direction a small but nasty minority have taken. NY has nominated as candidate a Democratic Socialist. For the kids born after the fall of the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics, USSR, it is a watered down version of Communism. Many of the leaders of the DS groups in America praise Communism as good. Most often the failures of Socialism and Communism are blamed on "not doing it right". That makes it sound like the last hundred years of failure could have been avoided by a little tweaking. Absurd.
The current administration is not separating families of legal immigrants or "refugees" that cross the border legally. Make yourself a criminal and your children will always be taken if they are present.
Glad you support the groups that stand up for everyone's rights like the NRA.
Health care is not a right. A right is something you are born with like the items listed in the Bill of Rights. You have no "Right" to someone else labor
Europeans have a more favorable view of economic democracy (and thus have lower poverty rates that we do). The Fabian Society, formed in England in 1884, is a more instructive example than the Stalinist model: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fabian_Society
UNICEF uses 60% of (a ocuntries) median as the cut off. So, if you're in Portugal, and your household earns under 60% of the median income in Portugal, you are poor. If you are in the US and you earn under 60% of the US median income, then you are also poor.
The problem here, of course, is that median household incomes — and what they can buy — differs greatly between the US and Portugal. In relation to the cost of living, the median income in the US is much higher than the median income in much of Europe. So, even someone who earns under 60% of the median income in the US will, in many cases, have higher income than someone who earns the median income in, say, Portugal. https://mises.org/wire/poor-us-are-richer-middle-class-much-europe
Gilbert, thank you for your service.
For Mr. Spinharney: I too am a proud American. I gave the US Air Force 21 years serving in Thailand, Germany and Japan and of course, the United States. I firmly believe in the U.S. Constitution, democracy and the right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness for all regardless of race, color, creed or sexual orientation but I did not vote for Trump. Not because he is a Republican, but because I do not condone racism, xenophobia, misogyny, lying, cheating, and ignorance. Trump is a manifestation of all these and more. And, if an individual voted for Trump and continues to support him, it is logical to conclude the individual condones and supports all of Trump's negatives.
In your world of the people you support, by your logic, you support everything they do and think. Your post appears to be what's called a false dilemma: A false dilemma can arise intentionally, when a fallacy is used in an attempt to force a choice or outcome.
And if you still support this country and think it is so great, then according to your logic,you must agree with all the atrocities it has committed. Think napalm in Vietnam and just the GIs it harmed and the government's denial of culpability. And with that logic, when one adds up all the bad things this country has done, it would seem that would make one look much worse than a Trump supporter.
"with that logic, then ..." etc, is known as reductio ad absurdum.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.