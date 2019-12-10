Need for a free press
When our second president, John Adams, assumed the office, he understood the delicate fragility of the new republic. In his inaugural address he acknowledged that a desired form of government had been established, but its legitimacy would be ensured only by “dissemination of knowledge and virtue among the whole body of people.”
Throughout his public and political life, he warned that a democracy cannot survive without an informed public and that local knowledge was the foundation of a democratic system.
A vibrant, free press and honest public discussion were critical in establishing firm footing for our form of government as it passed through infancy into the 21st century.
We relied on a free press to inform us with the truth. And we still should. The Internet, social media and an overwhelming number of politically biased publications have clogged the conduit to absolute truth. But it is there.
It is disturbing that we have a president that has weaponized the phrase “fake news” and that we have officials in our highest levels of government promoting debunked conspiracy theories. These are people who should know better.
The tribal times we live in foster careless apathy and even hostility toward seeking out the truth.
But there might not be a more important time to do it. There are websites like Fact Check and Politifact that are dedicated to providing facts.
And you can’t go wrong with something John Adams would advocate for even today — your local newspaper.
Lee Miltner, Omaha
Read the Constitution
Before the inauguration of President Donald Trump, the Democrats were calling for his impeachment. The key words were collusion and Russia, so enter the Mueller investigation — which took two years and cost $30 million and was carried out by 16 to 20 lawyers, some of whom contributed to Hillary Clinton’s campaign.
But the Mueller investigation ended. No collusion, no conspiracy.
Having struck out, the Democrats had to find new talking points. Quid pro quo and Ukraine were the new buzz words. Not one of Rep. Adam Schiff’s witnesses in the impeachment inquiry could say they had first-hand knowledge of any quid pro quo.
Their testimony was either second- or third-hand.
It seems the congressional Democrats haven’t read the Constitution, which lays out very specific guidelines as to what a sitting president can be impeached on.
Zane Edwards, Omaha
We can regain our power
America’s power stack is meant to enthrone “we the people” at the top — never its bureaucrats, our civil servants.
But America’s civil servants are now civil sovereigns.
How have “we the people” lost our place of power? Although interesting, this is the wrong question.
Right question: How do “we the people” repossess our rightful place in control of, and in charge of, our government? Americans have three power tools for fixing the problem of sovereign bureaucrats.
Freedom-loving Americans need to:
Vote.
Enact service limits on their bureaucrats.
Convene a Convention of States.
As one tool proves ineffective, the next (more powerful) remedy is called for. Freedom depends on it.
Christopher Collins, Davey, Neb.
Trump’s mind made up
I do not know what other people are thinking. I cannot speak for Democrats, independents or Republicans. Everyone is an individual in this world.
President Donald Trump is a very unorthodox individual; I say this because most people who have advisers who are experts in their fields listen to them.
I don’t think Trump listens at all; he goes into situations with his mind already made up.
Having said this, he is solely responsible for the consequences of his actions. He brought all this on himself.
No hatred, just a quest to see justice prevail and order reestablished in our government.
Stanley Gocek, Blair, Neb.
Navigating youth sports
As a parent of three children who have played competitive youth sports, I was appalled to learn that youth sports is a $17 billion industry. For comparison, the NFL is a $15 billion industry.
Sometimes I wonder who all this activity and expense is really for — the parents, the coaches or the kids? During the 10 years our family has been involved, we have seen kids burn out, friendships torn, coaches and parents lose their cool, coaches leave and start new clubs, charities form to benefit for-profit clubs and kids going to college only to quit their sport or school because it was never a good fit.
My advice to parents with kids in youth sports is to focus on what they can control and pick a supportive environment.
If children train in their free time, eat right, sleep right and are good teammates on and off the field, then chances are there will be opportunities that fit them in college and beyond.
Beware of clubs that claim to be the path to a Division 1 scholarship or claim to be highly competitive or elite. As a coach told me early on, “if a kid is talented, then we will find them.” If children have dreams of playing their sport after high school, make sure they know what they want for their four years in college.
Save yourself a lot of money and surround your child with a supportive environment, and pay attention to where all the money goes.
Steve Atkinson, Omaha
Cost of NU room and board
Will the cost of food really increase 3% per year for the next three years?
Or are students really paying for the nearly million-dollar salary of the new University of Nebraska president?
Beth Norby, Omaha
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.