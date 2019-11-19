More cameras on the road?
Everyone has seen it: People driving so horribly it can cause “accidents” that could have been avoided. And the individual(s) that have seen them or seen videos of accidents might say, “Well, I sure hope I don’t make the same mistake as that person.”
I said it once inside my head while being scared, and a few months later I almost got into a collision with another car at a gas station while trying to get my grandmother to a hospital. It scared me then to try and be careful while on the road.
I say that we need cameras on every street, on every corner, to ensure that we catch bad drivers and enforce the reckless driving laws. They are to protect and keep people safe on the streets because people do not always feel safe, especially in their vehicles, because of drunk driving or being distracted while on the phone and driving.
David Mackai Gatlin, Omaha
Common sense at Zorinsky
Three times I read with great interest The World-Herald article concerning substantial Lake Zorinsky perimeter tree removal in order to “streamline” the Corps of Engineers’ “mowing efficiency” surrounding the lake (“Army Corps to clear about 40 acres of trees around Zorinsky Lake Park, despite objections,” Nov. 7). This is absurd. It is nothing short of a weak-kneed, maldirected decision to what actually appears to be some residential Armbrust Acres and surrounding subdivisions fence encroachments on the Corps property.
The article clearly identifies this issue as fence problems, far and above Zorinsky tree problems.
Considering adulteration of wildlife habitat and destruction of the lake’s existing natural beauty, what happened to some simple common sense here?
C.B. Nelson, Omaha
Praying for the country
It has happened again. Another school shooting. And none of our leaders can figure out why.
Nobody understands the connection between violence on TV, in the movies, everywhere, and the behavior of our young people. Violence is now ingrained in the culture of American life, and everybody just accepts its reality. See it, absorb it, enjoy its thrill and do it. Like it or not, realize it or not, that is the message we are giving our children.
At the same time, we are so fearful that our children might be tainted by unwelcome religious advice we have banished God and his 10 Commandments (rules for proper behavior in a well-ordered society) from our schools. Perhaps we should take another look at how we are educating our children, both in and out of the school buildings.
You may sit and hope your children are not among the murdered. As for me, I will pray.
Mary Cormier, Omaha
Evolving world
One of the first sections of the paper that I read each day is the editorial section. It amazes me how two people can be on the polar opposite sides of an issue.
An example is climate change. While I do believe there is climate change, I completely disagree with how this is being handled. The Earth is alive. It is constantly changing and always has been. Places where there are now deserts were once mighty oceans.
Instead of trying to control Mother Nature (which cannot be done), we should be adapting to the changes. The world will continue to evolve. We should learn to evolve with it.
Jerry Hamilton, Stanton, Iowa
What if Biden asked for dirt?
What would President Donald Trump and the righteous Republicans say if Joe Biden asked Iran for information on the Trumps’ personal business relationships with Saudi Arabia? No doubt they would call it treasonous.
Yet how would that be so different from Trump threatening Ukraine with withholding congressionally approved aid unless the Ukrainians reinvestigated the Bidens, after it was already determined no Ukrainian laws were violated?
Or how would asking for politically motivated dirt from Iran be different from asking for it from China, or even coordinating their 2016 election campaign with Russian hacks of the Democratic National Committee through Wikileaks? It’s time for Republicans to realize that Trump’s “America First” motto is all a con for “Me First.” It’s time for all Americans to stand up for the Constitution and our democracy.
Jeff Smith, Omaha
Wait for election
A Nov. 11 Public Pulse letter, “A story about two fools,” describes typical leftist rhetoric and hatred toward President Donald Trump. This writer states what the Democratic-controlled Congress would like us to believe and what it has been attempting to achieve since Trump’s 2016 election.
Democrats fear he will be re-elected, while they offer no real alternative candidate. Therefore, they advocate that power needs to be taken from this dangerous fool. They think their opinion is superior to the will of the people, in whom the power ultimately exists. And they are trying to take it from us.
The soon-to-be-held 2020 elections will once again decide who will best serve the needs of America, and who should be at the head of our nation.
I know who I trust, and it is not those who would undermine our Constitution and legitimate government.
Charles Garton, Omaha
Bad union example
Lost in the controversy between Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert and Steve LeClair is LeClair’s position as union president and the way his criminal plea affects his ability to discharge the duties of his office.
And I speak as a longtime union member (not the firefighters union).
His union represents firefighters, who should not be presumptively white or male. LeClair should not be able to characterize his firing as hostility to the union, and he should not be able to use his union position as cover for his hostility to women and people of color.
I’m not advocating that LeClair be thrown out of the union, because unions by nature represent a very broad range of the working population. But LeClair has jeopardized his ability to represent the whole union by being a bad example of part of it.
Michael Osborn, La Vista
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.