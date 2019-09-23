River and priorities
I agree with Neil Willer (“RiverFront under water?” Public Pulse, Sept. 18).
Flood control doesn’t seem to be very high on the priorities list of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
They seem more concerned with maintaining the environment for salt beetles, pallid sturgeons and snail darters.
People and property seem to be way down the list.
Keith L. Long, Council Bluffs
Better ways on trade
I agree with Kenneth Becker in his Sept. 8 Public Pulse letter (“Stand united on trade war”) that China is a bad actor and should be dealt with.
I do believe there are better ways of going about it.
It has been said that an eye for an eye, and you both wind up blind. Our one-on-one slugfest with China could have that result.
Would not it have been better to enlist our friends in the World Trade Organization to present a united front to confront China? President Donald pulled us out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership.
As a result we have been facing a 38.5% tariff on beef going into Japan. We have lost sales to other nations which have the old trade deal.
Now American farmers are wondering if Trump’s new trade deal is as good as President Barack Obama’s deal under TPP. Meanwhile, what we have lost we might never get back.
Bill Holling, Omaha
Why detain children at all?
Rep. Don Bacon would like to see migrant children detained longer (“Rep. Don Bacon tours detention facilities at border, says Congress needs to compromise,” World-Herald, Sept. 6).
I am at a loss to imagine how any parent can suggest innocent children be detained at all, let alone longer. Studies show that children in detention facilities suffer long-term physical and psychological damage when detained even for short periods of time.
The only explanation I can think of is a distinction between children, that is, which children should not be detained (our U.S. children) and which children are OK to detain (“others”), which, in my opinion, is just blatant racism at its finest.
No children should be detained.
Marylyn Felion, Omaha
Kindness appreciated
I want to thank the person who paid for my meal at Runza in Papillion Sept. 19 about 4 p.m.
Such kindness is rare and much appreciated. It was very thoughtful.
Christine Anderson, La Vista
MCC provides important service
In Andrew L. Sullivan’s Sept. 19 Public Pulse letter, “Milking the taxpayer,” he responds to Metropolitan Community College’s recent decision to maintain our current property tax levy.
MCC keeps its tuition low because we are about higher education, not higher debt.
As the expense of college continues to increase across the state and the country, I believe it is critical to the future of our community that we continue to be affordable and accessible to every person who wants to better themselves through higher education.
I am proud MCC puts its mission first and delivers relevant, student-centered education to a diverse community of learners. For evidence of our innovative approaches and success in serving all students, just revisit the pages of this paper.
I would encourage any citizen in our four-county area to participate in our public budget process. MCC’s budget is approved by an elected board, and thus all of our meetings, decisions and discussions about the budget are open to the public.
For a calendar of our meetings and their associated agendas, and to find the contact information for your elected representative, just visit our page on MCC’s website under “About MCC.” I look forward to hearing from you.
Erin Feichtinger, Omaha
Metropolitan Community College Board
District 2
Let’s save the bees
Like bees in a hive, we each need to do our part to prevent colony collapse disorder. Let’s make sure our governor knows that people care about becoming a bee-friendly state.
Over 10 million bee hives have been wiped out since 2006.
Neonicotinoids — or neonics — are a leading suspect in colony collapse disorder.
These highly toxic pesticides poison bees’ nervous systems and impact their ability to learn, reproduce and fight infections.
Neonics can be transported via water and wind, infecting weeds and wildflowers.
Neonicotinoid residues found in pollen and nectar, which are consumed by bees, can reach lethal levels.
Large-scale bee deaths have a cascading effect on entire ecosystems. Hive collapse threatens the survival of plants, and the animals that rely on those plants as a food source — a pattern that disrupts the entire food chain.
States such as Maryland, Connecticut and Vermont have passed laws banning consumer use of neonicotinoids.
Janna Mcquinn, Omaha
Things to remember
Things I am going to remember at voting time:
A city councilman who did not pay his income tax for three years after making over $100,000 each year.
Our Douglas County board members who voted for a raise, to about $60,000 per year. Not bad for a part-time job.
Jerry Kletke, Omaha
Car vs. gun argument
I am really tired of the “What about cars then? Cars kill more people than guns” folks.
There are so many things I could say. For example, cars are regulated, and you have to have a license and insurance.
But here is a significant difference we just might all understand.
I have never, in my entire life, heard of someone deliberately killing 48 people and injuring hundreds more with a car.
Richard Kujath, Omaha
Correction
Pope Francis is the current pope. A letter in the Sept. 20 Public Pulse incorrectly identified the pontiff.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.