McCollister should leave party
According to State Sen. John McCollister, “The Republican Party is enabling white supremacy in our country. As a lifelong Republican it pains me to say this but it’s the truth.”
Does he have any proof to support his accusation, or is it simply his opinion? Does McCollister include the 495,961 Nebraskans who voted for President Donald Trump in 2016 as also enabling white supremacy in our country?
Could it be that the term-limited senator is trying to make some sort of overtures to the Democrats?
What facts does he have that Republicans are complicit to obvious racist and immoral activity?
When the history books are written, John McCollister will not even be a footnote. I am not sure that his father would recognize him as a Republican.
He should take Ryan Hamilton’s suggestion and re-register as Democrat. To do otherwise would be hypocritical.
Gerald Fitzpatrick, Omaha
Those expired plates
In regard to Joan Clemens’ Public Pulse letter July 29 about expired license plates (“Expired plates exasperate”), it seems every time I go out on Omaha streets, I see either expired plates or no plates at all.
I asked someone at the Department of Motor Vehicles about this when I was paying my taxes. The person said the department can’t do anything about this.
Who can?
The city seems to always be short of money. We homeowners are getting tired of taxes being raised.
Connie Adams, Omaha
Lack of action telling
“To sin by silence makes cowards of men” (and women).
— Abraham Lincoln
For those who by their office have and have had the moral obligation to take action and haven’t, there are other titles that may be more defining.
Gilles R.G. Monif, M.D., Bellevue
Abusing the system
What a wonderful letter by R.A. McAlpine Jr., “Judge dogs by behavior” (Public Pulse, Aug. 4).
Service dogs are wonderful and don’t have to have special harnesses or professional training.
Does having a driver’s license make you a good driver?
Another point he made was about hidden disabilities. His examples were the tip of an iceberg, there are so many.
The unfortunate thing is there will always be someone who abuses the system. What if someday they need a service dog and the law at that point forbids having service dogs in public places?
Joyce Montgomery, Omaha
Misguided law on satellite TV
We want to thank Sens. Deb Fischer and Ben Sasse for opposing the Satellite Television Extension and Localism Act Reauthorization.
This outdated piece of legislation actually would subsidize satellite TV companies if they withhold local broadcast channels from local customers.
How backward is that?
In the best case, it’s a great example of legislation not keeping pace with changes in the marketplace.
In the worst case, it’s an example of crony capitalism and the power of well-placed lobbyists for the satellite companies.
We applaud Nebraska’s U.S. senators for working to ensure this old, misguided law comes off the books.
David and Linda Hansen, Omaha
Revisionist history
A recent edition of The World-Herald illustrates perfectly political correctness run amok.
Apparently the liberal progressive agenda that has infected our university has now migrated to high school social studies programs.
A group of educators, including both high school and college teachers, will “put a set of draft academic standards through a formal review to cleanse them of bias.” They will then submit the final draft this fall to the Nebraska Department of Education.
It’s been a very long time since I studied high school social studies, so I admit a certain lack of familiarity with current textbooks.
But this trend to downplay the importance of our founders and early settlers is discouraging.
A bias review tool being used in the review, developed by the Midwest and Plains Equity Assistance Center, states that “The prospective histories and contributions of non-white, non-male or non-cisgender are generally minimized.” They even suggest texts forego the use of the words forefathers, mankind and businessman, saying they deny the contributions of women.
The progressive agenda to rewrite history is a slippery slope toward a revisionist policy that ignores the foundation of our great country.
Recent examples include the covering a a painting of George Washington in California and the removal of a Thomas Jefferson holiday in Virginia.
Surely we can pay homage to Native Americans, women and non-European settlers without diminishing the accomplishments of others.
Let’s stop this attempt to revise history to align with current political agendas.
Jeff Sena, Bellevue
Dems want my money, freedom
I have been watching, reading and listening to the Democratic candidates for president.
So far, I have not been able to find one idea, proposal or objective put forward by any of them that, if implemented, would:
» Allow any U.S. citizen to earn and keep more of his/her money.
» Give any U.S. citizen more freedom.
Not one.
I do hear how they think I am stupid, how I don’t pay my “fair share” and how they want to take over control of my life.
Michael McLaughlin, Omaha
‘Taught to hate and fear’
There is a line from a song in “South Pacific” expressed by a young solder, who falls in love with a Balinese woman and then leaves her because of what his family and friends would think.
The lyrics state, “You’ve got to be taught to hate and fear.”
We are at a crisis point. Too many people have been carefully taught to hate and fear.
Terri Nesselrotte, Omaha
