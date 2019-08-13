US-China trade war weakening demand for oil (copy)

Made in the U.S.A.

Some say tariffs are a bad thing, but tariffs have saved the steel and aluminum industry here in the United States and will help in most manufacturing fields.

Tariffs create higher paying jobs for manufacturing products, like we used to do before China took over.

I personally don’t like buying products made in China as it kills real jobs in America. Raise the tariffs on all Chinese products and watch Americans get higher-paying career jobs instead of working as a clerk at a discount store that sells mostly junk products made in China.

“Made in the U.S.A.” is a great thing, while “Made in China” is not good for our country.

Larry D. Kobs, Omaha

Supporting Hastings College

Thanks to The World-Herald for a very informative article on Hastings College (“Hastings College takes ‘unabashedly different’ path,” Aug. 5).

My husband, Gary Robinson, graduated from Hastings, and he always said the college helped him so much. He always supported the college, and I am so happy to see the college taking on advancements to broaden students’ education.

I would like to urge alumni to assist in helping make Hastings College more successful year after year.

Patsy Robinson, Villages, Fla.

McCollister shows courage

Last week I went to the courthouse to change my voter registration.

I have been a registered Republican for over 50 years. But when State Sen. John McCollister has the courage to say that “the Republican Party is enabling white supremacy,” and then the executive director of the Nebraska Republican Party criticizes him for a “false statement,” I cannot stay with such an amoral party.

Five years ago, Donald Trump’s statements and tweets would have been condemned by Republicans as well as Democrats. What has changed? Does political power have such appeal that people we once thought were qualified to represent us in Congress have lost their moral backbone?

If the principal of your school spoke and acted like the president does, he would likely lose his job quickly. If a student used such racist language in the classroom, he would be removed and disciplined.

Where is the line that Republicans will not cross, even to preserve their electability?

For the record, I am not a socialist or a communist. I am a person who still adheres to the moral and ethical behavior my parents instilled in me. I hope there are many Nebraskans who do the same. Perhaps we can be an example for our elected representatives.

Patricia Ohlmann, Seward, Neb.

The roads less traveled

President Donald Trump is getting heat for calling Baltimore rat-infested.

In our travels we, more often than not, took a route other than the main road to see what can’t be seen from Interstates.

Every city shows good images on popular routes, but lesser routes show the real way it is, and if we took lesser routes, we always did it in daylight with locked doors.

Baltimore and its leaders are like every city trying to convince people it is what it isn’t.

Bill Allen, Blue Springs, Neb.

Get rid of AK-47s

As a veteran, hunter, and senior citizen, I’m going to upset a lot of people. I’m going to agree with Sen. Cory Booker and call for getting rid of AK-47s and multi-round clips.

Neither has a purpose in society except killing humans. You can’t hunt with them, and if you need something like that to hunt, you had better seek help.

The very name of the rifle should tell you what it’s used for. Assault rifle. It should be used by the military, period. That’s what it was made for. Too many people are losing their lives or family members to sit idly by and allow this to happen.

Over 250 incidents of multiple deaths this year alone. One is too many. Congress has been unwilling or unable to find a solution. Mostly because members are intimidated by the National Rifle Association and afraid they will get no more money for their election campaigns.

I don’t want to see another person crying over a human who has been shot for no reason other than watching them die. It’s stupidity to the max.

In my lifetime I have seen enough blood.

The one thing you can’t replace is a life. Once taken, it’s gone forever. So let’s fix our laws and join millions of people and say enough is enough. Actually it’s too much. I’ve been shot, and it hurts.

Jerry R. Preble, Omaha

Preventing hunger

Every child deserves the opportunity and resources to live a healthy and fulfilling life, and that starts with proper nutrition.

We have made great progress against hunger in recent years, thanks to U.S. leadership. But even now, more than 821 million people in the world are hungry, and almost half of all child deaths worldwide are linked to malnutrition.

The children who survive remain at high risk of irreversible stunting, which affects their physical and cognitive development. For 151 million children under the age of 5 — the majority in Central America, South Asia and Sub-Saharan Africa — stunting is a life sentence.

I am thankful that my congressman, Rep. Don Bacon, and Rep. Jeff Fortenberry have co-sponsored H.Res.189, a bipartisan congressional resolution that will help strengthen the U.S. commitment to global nutrition.

I urge Rep. Adrian Smith to join his colleagues as a co-sponsor, and I urge Sens. Deb Fischer and Ben Sasse to co-sponsor the Senate version, S.Res.260.

As a Christian, my faith calls me to have compassion for and stand alongside women and children around the world.

Strengthening the U.S. commitment to global nutrition is in our best interest and would allow millions of children to reach their full potential.

When children thrive, so do the families, the communities and the countries they live in — leading to greater economic and political stability.

Kaela Volkmer, Omaha

