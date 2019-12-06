Lower pay, more scholarships
In a Nov. 26 article, the head of the search firm for the next University of Nebraska president stated the going rate for this position is around $1 million a year.
The Chronicle of Higher Education, however, reports there are currently only 17 university presidents earning $1 million. The highest paid president is $2.6 million at the University of Texas system.
According to the Denver Post, the incoming president of the Colorado University system will receive $650,000 base pay, with a raise to $850,000 next June. The University of Kansas chancellor was hired in June 2017 for $687,000 plus “clinical time” at the medical facility, for a total of $808,235.
The president of the University of Iowa system made $609,996 in 2016-17. The University of Missouri pays its president $530,000, and he refused an increase in his last contract extension. Good for him.
In 2018, Sheila Gestring became president of the University of South Dakota; her pay started at $381,413. None of these matches the $934,600 proposed for Walter “Ted” Carter or the $972,405 paid to Dr. Jeffrey Gold, chancellor of the University of Nebraska Medical Center and University of Nebraska at Omaha.
The NU Board of Regents should have decided to pay the new NU president, say, $750,000 and use the remaining $222,000 toward scholarships. His extensive background in landing on aircraft carriers is great, but the NU system, as far as I know, doesn’t own an aircraft carrier.
Bill Mahoney, Papillion
NU pay too high
Well, I see that the University of Nebraska will pay the prospective new president $934,600 to start.
This will make him one of the highest paid college presidents in the country. He will make more money than some of the current college presidents who have twice the student population as Nebraska campuses, which doesn’t make sense.
If this fellow is paid almost a million dollars to start, we must have enough money to lower tuition.
This is not a sound financial decision on the part of the regents. Who were the other candidates? How many were interviewed? What were their salary demands?
So many unanswered $934,600 questions, and it’s unbelievable that this is the only qualified candidate for the regents to consider.
Ernie Boykin, Omaha
In support of Trump
If it wasn’t so sad, it would be laughable. The Democrats have been trying for three years to find some way to impeach President Donald Trump. But nothing sticks.
Quid pro quo? No. Bribery? No. Now High Crimes? A recent writer commented on “his willful pursuit of personal gain.” What gain? He doesn’t even take a salary. When he vacations it is to his own resorts, not taking planeloads of best friends to Hawaii.
Personal gain? Has anyone seen the mansions a former first family have purchased?
Marilyn Jacobsen, Columbus, Neb.
Why not President Pence?
It is time for the American people and, in particular, Republican politicians, to ask themselves: What harm would be inflicted upon the party or the nation if Mike Pence replaced Donald Trump as president for the next 14 months?
Harry Truman took over from Franklin Roosevelt in March 1945 without any advance preparation, facing monumental decisions of war and peace.
In a single day, Nov. 22, 1963, the John Kennedy presidency ended and Lyndon Johnson took over.
In August 1974, Richard Nixon resigned and turned the presidency over to Gerald Ford.
Setting aside the personal tragedy suffered by the relatives and friends of these presidents, it is difficult to identify what harm came to our political, social and economic interests from the changes.
I would submit there would be a collective sigh of relief if we woke tomorrow to see Trump take his last helicopter ride at taxpayer expanse.
Removing Trump now would provide the party enough time to cleanse itself of the Trump stain, eliminate candidates’ fear of being “primaried” and allow the Ben Sasses and Don Bacons in Congress to reset their narratives before the November election.
The evangelicals could return to their embrace of family values, fiscal hawks could reassert their anguish over the federal budget deficits and the defense, foreign policy and intelligence communities could begin the difficult task of recovering from the enormous damage Trump inflicted on them.
And Pence might win the election.
Bert Mehrer, Omaha
Act on climate change
As pointed out in a World-Herald editorial, “Multiple flood-relief efforts across the Midlands showed a generous spirit.” It is a wonderful thing that our neighbors in the Midwest pitched in to help with disaster recovery as so many did in response to the flooding of last March.
But what about future disasters? Scientists tell us that our warming climate will make extreme weather more and more likely.
Climate change is happening now, and storms are constantly breaking records for their frequency and intensity. We may not be able to recover from future disasters, even with everybody pitching in.
We should of course get prepared for another storm like the one last March, but we must also get serious about addressing climate change. Time is running out.
We must stop using the fossil fuels that are putting carbon in our air and replace them with clean energy.
The Omaha Public Power District has done well by aiming for zero emissions by 2050, and many hope it will accomplish that goal sooner.
Congress must enact policies that cut our emissions and should also pay farmers for practicing regenerative agriculture/carbon farming.
Progressives are promoting a Green New Deal.
Conservatives want to use the market to cut emissions by raising the price of fossil fuels through a carbon tax.
Only those living in the past believe that we should do nothing.
Frances Mendenhall, Omaha
