Let’s protect the birds
A study says birds are declining at an alarming rate.
Already, 3 billion are gone from Canada and the U.S. since 1970, due to predators and other reasons.
Half a century ago, the population was around 10.1 billion. That has fallen 29% to about 7.2 billion.
We need to revive the bird population since they are an asset in eating all of the damaging bugs and insects.
We should trap feral cats and give them to the Nebraska Humane Society or other animal agencies.
All households should put up bird houses, feeding stations and water, especially during winter months.
Let’s once again listen to the birds’ beautiful songs.
Robert E. Fonfara, Omaha
Election eligibility
This is in response to John Christensen (“Unwise voters, Oct. 17 Public Pulse).
He proposes that anybody who voted for President Donald Trump should be banned from further voting. Just think, if his dream comes true, we could be just like North Korea.
Every four years the Supreme Peoples Assembly of North Korea holds its elections. There is only one name on the ballot — guess who. Everyone from the age of 17 and up is required to vote.
These elections are tight. You win by either 100% or 99.9999%.
I would submit that those who voted for Trump should be given a second chance, confess their sins and gratefully be incarcerated in a re-education camp.
Pete Menks, Omaha
Different John Christensen
My name is John Eric Christensen. I am the former chancellor of the University of Nebraska at Omaha.
On Oct. 17, a Public Pulse letter ran from another John Christensen, spelled exactly like mine (“Unwise voters”).
It has occurred to me that readers may confuse that piece as being submitted by me.
It was not. I want the record to be clear on that point.
My requesting this clarity should not be interpreted as making any political statement but pressing for accuracy and clarity.
To their credit, World-Herald editors, when made aware of the coincidence of the names, did print an editor’s note online advising readers that the person submitting that letter was not in fact me.
Hopefully in the future the John Christensen submitting a piece will include his full legal name.
John Eric Christensen, Omaha
Appreciate diverse opinions
People love to voice their opinion, which is an excellent value of living in the United States. Letting people voice their opinion is what makes conversation good.
I think it is taken too far when people fight over whether their opinion is right.
People nowadays should be able to voice their opinions without breaking relations.
The main place you see argument is among our elected officials.
I think that both sides, Democrat and Republican, bring up great points on how to better the United States, but where we fall short is being too stubborn to see from other points of views.
I think if we come together with good intentions we can create a strong running government that creates good opportunities for everyone.
Andrew Karcher, Omaha
Pay later vs. pay now
Our federal government has been operating on the “buy now, pay later” plan for decades. When will a reckoning occur?
Economist Alan Beaulieu predicts it to be in the year 2030. That is when, he says, interest on public debt payments, payments of entitlement benefits and other costs will consume the lion’s share of federal spending.
How might this looming debt crisis be resolved?
Government leaders could do nothing, letting benefits fall precipitously.
Or taxes could be increased, or benefits could be reduced or delayed.
Or the debt could be monetized, with the Federal Reserve persuaded to print enough money to cover the debt — an action that would amount to a hidden tax on all dollar-denominated assets.
I suspect this last scenario to be the most likely, as the voters could not then point their collective finger at any one group of individuals as the culprits.
Make no mistake, “pay later” will one day become “pay now.”
Robert Ranney, Omaha
Congress and priorities
Issues in need of urgent attention:
Health care, immigration reform, deficit/national debt, the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade deal, infrastructure, big tech privacy and security issues, Chinese theft of intellectual property, the Chinese trade imbalance, tax reform, the opioid crisis, education, election security and voter protection and workforce readiness.
What the Congress is working on:
Impeachment.
Tim R. Riley, Omaha
Babies need soothing
In his Oct. 14 column, John Rosemond declares that a young mother is spoiling her baby by picking him up when he cries. He suggests that this sets up the baby for always wanting ice cream or some sort of drug.
This is utter nonsense, as newborns need comforting and connection and a sense of security from their parent. More importantly, Rosemond fails to address the reason why the baby may be crying.
First address what may be causing this — hunger, perhaps? Maybe illness?
Infants are totally dependent creatures and have no mechanism for being able to help themselves or to find comfort.
They are very sensitive to digestion ills and becoming overly tired.
Studies show that some babies are more sensitive than others and require more patience and soothing.
Parents should not feel that they have done something wrong when they have a child like this.
They need to not read Rosemond’s advice and should go with their gut instincts.
They should also be assured that many studies confirm that people who get caring and loving affection as infants grow up to be more secure and stronger adults.
Charlotte Shields, Papillion
