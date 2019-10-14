Lawyers defend our rights
I have seen a few Public Pulse writers recently who have criticized the attorneys of Douglas County for getting their clients “off.”
This is a gross mischaracterization of the work attorneys perform. An attorney represents a client’s constitutional right to a competent and zealous defense from our government’s attempts to imprison or otherwise punish a citizen of this country.
An attorney is present to ensure that the government is not attempting to punish us for exercising our constitutional rights; that the government follow the rules of law and the courts in its efforts to collect and present evidence against us; that all the evidence which may exonerate us is presented and examined thoroughly; that the government has proven its case beyond a reasonable doubt prior to using the law to punish us; and that the punishment for conviction is consistent with the constitution and the laws written by our representatives.
We may not always like the outcome of every case, but a country in which the government can imprison its citizens without being held to the standards of our constitution is not a free country. Lawyers are front-line defenders of the constitutional rights of every American and stand as a guard against government overreach and oppression.
Bill Rawley, Omaha
Praise for Sarpy traffic effort
Kudos to Sarpy County.
Come on, Douglas County, let’s replicate what Sarpy County officials are doing and enforce the traffic laws (“Speeding in Sarpy? Police make statement that they’re watching, as traffic deaths rise,” Oct. 9 World-Herald).
Tom Dahulick, Omaha
Stiffen animal cruelty penalties
I recently read an article stating that a man chose to torture a cat nearly to death by holding it by the tail under scalding water. How it must have suffered.
The man was arrested on a warrant for felony animal cruelty. Punishment is a puny couple of years in prison and/or a fine.
Please tell your state senator, in a no nonsense way, that we expect the penalty for such a heinous crime to be much stiffer and how he or she will help.
Also, we need to ask our state representatives what will be done about the woefully inadequate mental health facilities in Nebraska. Anyone who would torture an animal, or of course a person, has a serious mental illness.
Together with tougher legislation and more mental health facilities, just maybe we can saves lives — human and nonhuman.
J.L. Walker, Omaha
Quit the Trump tangents
Other than constantly focusing on President Donald Trump, questioning him and holding him responsible for tax returns, tampering with his election, securing our borders, climate change issues, etc., what have the Democrats been doing to better the world?
Why not put all the energy wasted on attempting to find fault with Trump, and blaming him for anything and everything, into something good for all people?
It’s time to stop the blaming and bickering and work for unity.
Sister Mary Hlas, Omaha
Afraid of oligarchy
In response to William Steiner’s letter, “Afraid of Populism” (Sept. 21 Public Pulse), President Donald Trump and the GOP are populists in name only. They are actually oligarchs in disguise, only pretending to care about the working class while enriching themselves, their families, businesses and corporate cronies.
Though Trump may not agree with the political views of The Squad, I would hardly call them ignorant, as they all seem like articulate, thoughtful women characterizing the needs of the voters in their districts.
Steiner accuses the Democrats of “spending the nation into oblivion,” while the GOP has been on a drunken-sailor spending spree, giving the rich and powerful tax cuts, which has increased the deficit to over a trillion dollars. It’s more than 19% over last year.
As for elites instigating world wars, it was the rise of Hitler’s populist movement and “Make Germany Great Again” that caused World War II.
Steiner forgets that the Constitution, written by our Founding Fathers, was not a populist document but an ingenious solution for representation by a Democratic Republic, forming one government for the common good. They balanced the division of power to strategically avoid abuse by one who would name himself king.
Marijo Malesa, Omaha
Spending vs. cutting
Maybe this is the problem.
Joseph R. Dixon (“Ukraine situation,” Oct. 10 Public Pulse) lists the issues Nebraskans want to see addressed instead of focusing on this “Ukraine situation.”
If he took a look at his list, he might see a bigger problem. You cannot possibly “fix the roads and bridges,” “ensure that our elderly, disabled and poor who are unable to work are fed and housed properly” or “improve the educational system” without directly going against his last point on the list, “reduce the size of government and spending.”
There just isn’t enough money to cut elsewhere to accomplish these lofty goals.
Gabriel Allen, Omaha
Pelosi is toxic
As a lifelong Douglas County Democratic voter, I am concerned about Nancy Pelosi coming to this year’s Nebraska Democratic Party fundraiser (“House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to headline Nebraska Democratic Party fundraiser on Oct. 26,” Sept. 26 World-Herald).
She is toxic, a divider and should have been replaced years ago. I feel bad for Kara Eastman and other Nebraska Democrat candidates, who will no doubt take photos with Pelosi. These will be used effectively against them, by motivating Republican voters in the upcoming elections.
It is bad enough that the Nebraska Legislature has gerrymandered districts. Now we have another obstacle to navigate. Congratulations, Jane Kleeb, for throwing your candidates to the wolves.
Joseph Anania, Omaha
