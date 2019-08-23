Kids and soap
In reference to an Aug. 16 article in The World-Herald, “Judges confirm that detained kids need soap”:
A panel of federal judges wrote that ensuring the children detained at the border eat enough edible food, have soap and toothpaste and aren’t sleep-deprived is essential to their safety.
We need a three-judge panel to rule this? This current administration is an abomination. These people have no souls.
Sheila Altman, Glenwood, Iowa
Traffic non-enforcement
In Omaha, where is the speeding, reckless driving and parking enforcement?
After 46 years of driving, I have concluded this enforcement no longer exists.
Omaha drivers know this and blatantly exploit the lack of enforcement. Where is the outcry from citizens and city government?
Jeff Bruckner, Omaha
Illegal activity targeted
Regarding the article “O’Neill struggles with labor shortage, questions about immigration policy a year after raid,” Aug. 20 World-Herald:
“A raid was necessary” because what we are talking about here is illegal activity.
Most of these individuals were here against the law, working here against the law and may have been operating vehicles here against the law. So all that happened with this raid is our laws were being enforced.
My question to all the residents of the state is, which laws do you want enforced — just the ones you agree with?
Doesn’t sound like the city of O’Neill has a labor shortage. According to the article, “potential job seekers would jump at positions if they paid more than $16 an hour and offered better benefits.” Sounds to me as if the people are there to work, but the employers need to come up with a little more money. That’s one of the reasons employers in the state like the illegal immigrants — they have to work for cheap wages or else not work.
It is a federal offense for an employer/employee to falsify an employment eligibility verification form to work here.
According to ICE it costs approximately $12,500 to deport one illegal immigrant. Enforcing immigration laws is not cheap.
If a person has all of the facts about illegal immigration, then they can make an informed decision on the subject.
D. Mark O’Neill, Omaha
Climate change
From the March 1912 issue of Popular Mechanics: “The furnaces of the world are now burning about 2,000,000,000 tons of coal a year. When this is burned, uniting with oxygen, it adds about 7,000,000,000 tons of carbon dioxide to the atmosphere yearly. This tends to make the air a more effective blanket for the Earth and to raise its temperature. The effect may be considerable in a few centuries.”
In 1912 they grossly underestimated the speed of industrialization. Look up the Keeling curve, and you can see the bad news with your own eyes. What’s interesting is the way the science was so widely understood for more than a century. But money was involved, and as Upton Sinclair noted, “It is difficult to get a man to understand something, when his salary depends on his not understanding it.”
So it’s been easy to spread misinformation in a nation where scientific illiteracy stands at 80%. Now we even have an administration whose agencies are handicapped by science deniers appointed by a man in the White House who has claimed climate change is a Chinese hoax. We didn’t have “a few centuries.” Look around you, time is running out. Get active.
Jim Bechtel, Omaha
Ban these guns
In 1934, amidst the machine-gun madness killings that plagued cities like Chicago, those guns were outlawed.
Today we have the same crisis again, only far worse, and the shootings will only get worse.
It’s time to ban all such guns and declare that any murders caused by such weapons will result in the immediate execution of such individuals the day after they’re convicted. No appeals, simply elimination of the problem.
No one is safe until we get a handle on this, and that starts by eliminating the availability and discouraging the illegal use of such horrific weapons. We’re supposed to be a civilized people. Civilized peoples hold the safety of citizens as their primary concern.
Stanley Gocek, Blair, Neb.
Slippery slope
David Finken makes several salient points regarding gun rights in his Aug. 19 Public Pulse letter (“Life vs. gun rights). According to him, we all have the right to life, and one’s right to life trumps anyone else’s gun rights.
However, he didn’t go far enough. Why stop with AR-15s? A person’s right to life must be absolute. There can be no exceptions. Therefore, we must ban all firearms for all people, including law enforcement and the military.
But it’s not only guns that kill people and take away our right to life. Why stop there?
We also have to eliminate all forms of motor transportation because irresponsible drivers who are drunk, high or distracted kill far more Americans each year than guns, and airplanes can be hijacked and flown into big buildings.
We must eliminate all forms of alcohol, tobacco and illegal drugs from society. These drugs kill thousands every year.
We must totally ban abortion, with absolutely no exceptions even for rape, incest or the mother’s life. It is indisputable that life begins at conception, and there is no more innocent life than that of an unborn baby.
Is that the America we want? Not me. It’s a slippery slope when one group of people start trying to take God-given and constitutionally protected rights away from another group of people. Don’t presume to tell me what kinds, or how many, guns I can own to protect myself, my family and my rights.
Scott Moore, Carter Lake
A Palermo fan
South Omaha is lucky to have Vinny Palermo on the City Council.
When Garry Gernandt retired, I thought we would never again have such a great councilman. I was wrong.
Jacqueline Paulson, Omaha
