Keep Zorinsky Lake’s trees
I just came back from a walk around Zorinsky Lake. Since I moved to Omaha, I estimate I have visited Zorinsky at least a thousand times. I can honestly say that in those thousand visits, never once have I noticed any kind of objectionable intrusion from a private homeowner.
And now, “to prevent unauthorized uses of the parkland,” we are going to spend up to $2 million in taxpayer dollars to cut down about 40 acres of trees, some as old as 70 years. This is as a result of a directive from Washington (“Army Corps to clear about 40 acres of trees around Zorinsky Lake Park, despite objections,” Nov. 7 World-Herald).
We’re going to do this even though, according to the article, “it’s not clear, based on national corps regulations, that tree removal is required to delineate a boundary.”
Zorinsky Lake is one of very few places in Omaha where one can enjoy a bucolic and serene environment. It’s beautiful and quiet there. The fix to the “problem” is to cut down a bunch of trees to keep some unauthorized uses of the park. This doesn’t make sense on so many levels.
Because of some birdhouses, we’re going to remove trees that add so much to our enjoyment of nature. Trees that arguably are an integral part of Earth’s effort to cleanse the air we breathe.
The Corps of Engineers should spend this money on better flood control problems. Leave Zorinsky and the trees alone.
Rich Stanko, Omaha
Bicyclists pay taxes, too
The Public Pulse submission “Bicyclists should pay their fair share” (John Wright, Nov. 7) parades out the misconception that bicyclists contribute no funding to streets.
If Omaha bicyclists own a car, they are paying the wheel tax. If bicyclists own or rent a home, they are paying property taxes.
When bicyclists purchase equipment, they pay a sales tax. And what cities require bicycle riders to pay for a driver’s license?
If Wright is advocating for government overreach, increased bureaucratic red tape and difficult-to-enforce taxation with the goal of fairness, why not address every person who resides outside of the city who drives a car on Omaha city streets?
Dan Sitzman, Omaha
Appalled by cemetery vandalism
It is appalling to learn of the vandalism at the Temple Israel cemetery. The destruction of any group’s sacred sites is always an attempt at the dehumanizing and erasure of the people themselves.
In Omaha, such ugly hatred will not pass unnoticed by people of conscience and compassion. Unitarian Universalists support all of our Jewish citizens and organizations unreservedly, as our faith calls us to do.
We will resist such hatred by all means needed, and we offer our support in all ways to our Jewish siblings. We’ve been here before with nativist stoking of hatred towards groups of all kinds who are being proclaimed “not American.” We refuse to let this happen again, no matter who proclaims it or how high their office is. #NeverAgainIsNow
The Rev. Cyndi Simpson, Omaha
Second Unitarian Church of Omaha
Medicaid plan cumbersome
I attended the second public comment session that the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services had since Medicaid expansion was passed by Nebraska voters one year ago. The people that it affects are the working poor, who have little means of getting health insurance.
The plan the state offered excludes dental/vision/over the counter drugs unless the recipient is medically frail, or age 19 or 20, or pregnant, or put in 20 hours per week in various acceptable approved activities. This all will be reviewed every six months.
Imagine being a divorced or widowed mother, with three children, working 40 hours a week at minimum wage, making $16,000 to $18,000 per year and then having to prove a 20-hour commitment per week so she can get eyeglasses for her children and a root canal for herself.
This demonstration plan will be reviewed by the feds in December and, if approved, be operational by October 2020 (two years after voter approval). This plan’s bureaucracy is not required, is expensive to administer, cumbersome and has not been shown to affect outcomes.
I cannot understand why it takes a year to reach the public comment stage and another year to implement a plan that affects 90,000 Nebraskans and was mandated by the public.
Governments can delay. Health issues cannot.
Ron Scott, M.D., retired, Kearney, Neb.
Scooter safety
Doesn’t it make sense to have a scooter safety event prior to releasing the scooters in Omaha, as opposed to when the trial is concluding? (“Lime wants scooter riders to know rules of the road; Omaha’s pilot program ends Nov. 15,” Nov. 7 World-Herald.)
Aaron Gilson, Omaha
‘Caddyshack’ didn’t disappoint
Since 1992, Bruce Crawford has been presenting films, with guest commentators who were involved with the films, to audiences at Joslyn Art Museum.
Last week was the 45th installment of the program. The film was “Caddyshack,” and the guest was Cindy Morgan, who played Lacey Underall in the movie.
As has been the case for 27 years, with movies such as “Gone With the Wind,” “Casablanca,” “The Birds” and “The Godfather,” the crowd was treated to a terrific evening. Obviously “Caddyshack” didn’t disappoint, but neither did Morgan.
She could not have been more personable.
From her presentation prior to the film, to shaking hands, taking pictures and signing autographs, she did it all with that famous smile.
And for those of you out there who have never attended one of these, mark your calendar for next May. Then keep your eyes open for the details.
We are very fortunate to have someone like Bruce Crawford in Omaha doing this type of programming. And the Joslyn is just a great place to spend an evening. Thanks again to Bruce. Can’t wait for the next one.
Terry Forman, Omaha
