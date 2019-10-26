Justice not served in baby’s death
An infant twin girl died after starving to death in her parents’ care.
The charges for both parents were reduced from “child abuse resulting in death” to child abuse negligence resulting in serious bodily injury. The baby’s twin survived and has been cared for by grandparents. Two other children are still with the parents.
Child advocates familiar with the twins’ condition said this was possibly the worst case of neglect they had seen. But the decision of the court was to reduce the charges.
This infant died of “sepsis complicated by severe malnutrition.” So over four long months at home, this infant lost weight and died of massive infection because she wasn’t being fed.
I can only imagine the pain that this tiny child endured by starving to death. There is something terribly wrong with anyone who thinks this decision is just. This baby was born prematurely and spent two months in a neonatal intensive care unit to keep her alive and get her weight up from 2 pounds to a weight of 4 pounds 13 ounces.
When she died she was 4 pounds 6 ounces. But this is not enough for the courts to remove the remaining kids or demand that the parents feel the full force of legal consequences for this horrific neglect.
It’s shameful that we reinforce that children are disposable. I hope the judge and the attorneys see that baby’s face in frequent nightmares.
Marie Salistean, Omaha
Trump following Constitution
The three articles of the Constitution cited below support my opinion that the president is using and following the Constitution.
They speak directly of his duties about invasion and faithfully executed laws.
The Constitution is supporting his right to protect the border and to instruct Rudy Giuliani and Attorney General William Barr to investigate what was going on in Ukraine. The Russia collusion was created in Ukraine.
Article II, Section 2, Clause 1: “The President shall be Commander in Chief of The Army and Navy of the United States … of the Militia … when called into the actual service of the United States. …”
Article II, Section 3: “(The President) shall take Care That the Laws be faithfully executed. …”
Article IV, Section 4: “The United States shall guarantee to every State in this Union a Republican Form of Government, and shall protect each of them against Invasion; and on Application of the Legislature, or of the Executive (when the Legislature cannot be convened), against domestic Violence.”
Other rights for citizens, including the president, are as follows: Amendment VI, the right to speedy and public trial. Amendment VII, rules of the common law. Amendment VIII, no cruel and unusual punishment shall be inflicted.
Three years of impeachment threats constitutes cruel and unusual punishment.
Jim Tierney, North Platte, Neb.
Congress should multitask
Yes, Tim R. Riley (“Congress and priorities,” Oct. 21 Public Pulse), there are many important issues other than impeachment that Congress could be prioritizing.
But isn’t it reasonable to expect these supposedly hard-working, caring, highly paid and intelligent public servants to devote their efforts to more than one undertaking at a time?
I believe it’s called multitasking.
Perhaps the least painful and practical solution for everyone, including the president, would be his prompt and merciful resignation.
No man in history has shamed and defiled the most powerful office in the world more than Donald Trump, and if you don’t believe this, you haven’t been paying attention.
As Charles Blow said, “There is no wrong time to do the right thing.” Resign or be impeached are the only choices.
Ron Holscher, Ogallala, Neb.
Trump still the winner
I have just two words for Thomas Rawley (“Failure of the Democrats,” Oct. 9 Public Pulse), who asked what President Donald Trump has done to deserve this ire from Democrats: He won.
In 2000, Al Gore beat George W. Bush in the popular vote and lost in the Electoral College, and I never heard from him again.
Hillary Clinton runs around the world and is constantly crying over why she lost.
People would never be talking about getting rid of the Electoral College if the situation had been reversed in 2016.
Virginia Barnes, Omaha
Trump’s massive audacity
Trump recently tweeted the announcement to host the G7 summit at his own luxury golf resort. He had acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney defend this decision in a White House press conference. This was no joke.
With any other U.S. president, especially one who continues to be a private business owner, the expectation would be to avoid even the appearance of impropriety when deciding the G7 site.
I find the massive audacity of his decision chilling, even for Trump.
When he tweeted cancellation of his decision, Trump never admitted the obvious ethical failure of self-dealing a multimillion-dollar government contract to one of his own businesses.
Great moments in our history are defined by courage and integrity, not silent complacency. Trump campaigned to go to Washington to “drain the swamp.”
I ask where is Nebraska political leadership? As a Nebraska voter, what am I to think of the integrity of our members of Congress as they continue to be silent on this and Trump’s other ethical and leadership failings? Their silence enables the swamp.
Thomas Viessman, Omaha
Hotline frustration
I called the Mayor’s Hotline with an issue of concern.
My phone call was answered by an answering service saying that all service employees were currently busy addressing other citizens’ concerns and was assured that if I left a detailed message detailing my concerns, including my contact information, I would receive a response from the Mayor’s Office.
That was five weeks ago, and still no response.
I live in Keystone, and my concern is that 83rd Street and Keystone Drive have become an alternative route for accessing Military Avenue from Maple Street due to the construction on Maple.
Drivers ignore the posted 25 mph speed limit and also ignore posted stop signs on these streets.
There are two elementary schools within a few blocks of these streets, and it is not safe.
Is the Mayor’s Hotline just another device which is designed to make us believe that the mayor is really concerned about the issues affecting us?
I would really like a return call.
Gene Bamesberger, Omaha
