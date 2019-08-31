Iowa’s beating us. Bad.
Iowa’s killing us. And I don’t mean in football (I hope not this year, anyway). I mean in the production of clean energy through wind.
And it doesn’t really make sense. Iowa has less wind resource than Nebraska. Nebraska has the third-highest in wind energy potential in the country. Yet Iowa produces almost five times more wind power than Nebraska and meets more than one-third of its energy needs through wind. Nebraska currently gets just 14% of its electricity from wind.
But this might slowly be changing. According to the American Wind Energy Association, Nebraska was by percentage the fastest-growing wind energy production state in the country in 2018. Strong winds and wide open spaces, which Nebraska has in abundance, offer a perfect recipe for generation of the electricity of the future.
For the sake of rural Nebraska’s economic vitality, and our state’s pride with our cross-river rival, let’s keep growing this resource, Nebraska.
Madison Daley, Winside, Neb.
Skip inflammatory assertions
In an Aug. 22 article about suburban women and gun control, Rep. Don Bacon said that activists on the issue “won’t be happy until the only guns are in the hands of the police and the criminals.”
Show me the facts. As a person who wants to see some protection from guns, I could say that the NRA and its dependents won’t be happy until every housetop has a machine gun, with a basket of grenades by the front door. I wouldn’t say that, though, because it isn’t true.
Bacon seems to be following the president’s lead in repeating unfounded and inflammatory assertions. He needs to be more flexible and respectful of other views.
Robert Davis, Omaha
Don’t focus on weapon
Everyone is sick of mass shootings, but focusing on the gun is like focusing on cars in regard to auto deaths.
Want to really save lives? Make driving and texting laws that are as tough as DUI laws. More people die daily from texting and driving than are killed by AR-15s.
Scott Bray, La Vista
Cannonballs of today
In the past, the world faced European colonization/imperialism, in which cannonballs were used to fight other conquering countries.
Today they have been replaced with U.S./Russia colonization/imperialism, and the cannonballs of the past have been replaced with nuclear missiles, which are getting closer to being used, day by day.
Don Sloter II, Ralston
Ye olde traffic cop
The Omaha Police Department needs a dedicated traffic division to enforce motor vehicle violation and moving violations on our city streets. These traffic officers would not need all of the required training to be a police officer, but they could be part of an input pipeline for future police officers.
Their cars could be much smaller, with more lights and cameras. A police officer could be in the area if backup is needed. Officers could check speed with radar, stop illegal turns, illegal lane changing, speeding and red-light running. They could check for vehicles with expired tags, old in-transit tags or no tags.
To help offset some of the cost, a 10% motor vehicle enforcement fee could be added to any fines. The city could set up a call-in line where citizens could recommend a specific day, place and time where enforcement is especially needed.
I believe that it can work to make Omaha a safer city and decrease the tax burden on lawful taxpayers.
Doug Arthur, Omaha
Focus on Nebraska
U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., has found an interest in Jeffrey Epstein’s death.
As a citizen of this state, I hope many others in Nebraska feel the same way I do — Epstein is dead. Nobody in Nebraska is sad about the loss. He was a wealthy pedophile whose life was not going to be very smooth from here on out.
The attorney general of this country has plenty to do besides read a senator’s letters asking for an inquest into something that is obviously cut and dried. All he needs to do is get Epstein’s money in a pile, let 50 to 100 attorneys steal what they want and divide what little will be left with the victims who deserve it.
The only way to do that is for senators and the news media to stay out of his way. The people of Nebraska have things that Sasse need to be taking care of, the list of which is much too long for this article.
Sasse should do what he was sent to Washington to do, represent the best interests of the people of Nebraska. All of the people.
Charles D. Leonard, Omaha
