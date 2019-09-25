In defense of Vinny Palermo
As a resident of South Omaha and a colleague of City Council member Vinny Palermo, I must respond to The World-Herald editorial opining that we, the public, “will rightly scrutinize his judgment and suitability for office.”
This opinion being arrived at in light of the news that Palermo pleaded guilty to “willful failure to file income taxes” for three consecutive years. In my view, it was not a particularly tough opinion to conclude.
Every public official must be held to the same standard of conduct and suitability for office.
There must be literally hundreds of thousands of citizens and workers who find themselves late or even failed to comply with the timely reporting of their federal income taxes.
But in Palermo’s situation, I find it somewhat odd that what appears to have been an audit of some kind by the Internal Revenue Service took a significant leap to the actual filing of criminal charges against him.
Why would charges be filed when thousands of other taxpayers appear to be able to work out something other than a plea to misdemeanor charges?
I stand with Palermo as a friend and supporter.
I believe that he can continue to be a robust and productive representative for South Omaha whom we can trust and work with.
I must remind those who are quick to condemn him to take heed of John 8:7: “Let any one of you who is without sin be the first to throw a stone at her.”
Ben Salazar, Omaha
Bacon’s stand on immigrant families
Marylyn Felion’s Public Pulse letter (“Why detain children at all?” Sept. 23) repeats a lie that has been perpetrated by Rep. Don Bacon’s Democratic opponents.
He does not want to hold children at the border or separate families.
In fact, he has said the complete opposite and wants to keep families together and speed up asylum hearings so that cases don’t take half-a-year or longer to be settled.
Since 90% of overall asylum seekers are not found credible, releasing families before their hearing is a mistake, and a large number of asylum seekers do not return for their hearings.
Bacon has always advocated for families to stay together and for expedited hearings, and he has supported a legislative solution for the DACA and Temporary Protected Status programs.
He also knows that strong border security and honoring the rule of law are requirements as we seek a comprehensive solution.
To say he pushes for anything else is blatantly false.
Danielle Jensen, Omaha
communications director,
Rep. Don Bacon
Plea deal a gross injustice
I’m writing about the plea deal for the couple who starved their child.
This would be a gross injustice if the judge presiding over the case of David Jr. and Kassandra Krutina accepts the plea deal and sentences them to five years’ probation after their daughter, little 7-month-old Samantha, starved to death a year ago.
Then Cass County Judge Lawrence Gendler will decide whether to return the twin baby, Charlotte — who was found to be severely malnourished — to this couple, who have two older children. Charlotte has been in the care of relatives since Samantha died.
There definitely must be some serious underlying problems that couldn’t possibly be fixed in one year’s time.
David Foral, Omaha
Politicizing a tragedy
In response to the article “Papillion wants a safer downtown for pedestrians” (World-Herald, Sept. 22):
The city spokesman’s comment was that “We’ve got to do what we can to make it safer for pedestrians.”
Seems to indicate pedestrian safety was at risk prior to the installation of a confusing crosswalk at Second and Washington Streets, which is where the young girl was struck.
If the city hadn’t put the flashing yellow pedestrian crossing at Second and Washington, she would have likely crossed at First Street, which has a normal stop light, and she likely would still be alive.
I live one block east of where Abby was killed and have been a Papillion resident since 1982.
The city, in its desire to create an entertainment district, created the pedestrian crossing that confused many pedestrians and drivers.
Until then, we all did what we were told when we were kids: “Cross at the light.”
The solution is simple. Take out the crosswalk at Second Street out and go back to what worked.
Troy A. Burress, Papillion
Strong narrative techniques
I just wanted to let World-Herald reporter Todd Cooper know how much I enjoy reading his stories, like the one Sept. 20, “Driver with multiple DUIs vs. teen with many talents.”
Cooper’s stories are something I have enjoyed for quite a while, and it gives me a feeling of anticipation when I see his byline.
My hat is off to people like him who deal with such tragedies in his day-to-day life, but the Sept. 20 story is an excellent example of why it is so important to eulogize a bright, young adult with infinite promise and hopefully to discourage such future tragedies.
The writing in all of Cooper’s stories is marked with the narrative techniques of the best crime writers, like Raymond Chandler and Dashiell Hammett, but with markedly more humanity.
The English teacher in me takes note of Copper’s sentence fragments but forgives him for providing such wonderful examples of functional, intentional fragments.
I look forward to reading more of his work.
Joshua Whitney, Nebraska City
