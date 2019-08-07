Hurry up with Medicaid
They say the road to hell is paved with good intentions — sometimes I wonder if that’s where our compassionate Gov. Pete Ricketts intends to take us with Medicaid expansion. A bureaucratic hell where nobody really knows who’s eligible and for how long.
They are talking about coverage starting in October 2020, nearly two years after people voted yes on the ballot. Utah voted yes on the same issue at the same time and started expanded coverage in April. Idaho, which also passed a similar measure, is starting coverage in January, 10 months before Nebraska.
Is it really that hard to pass a law that says if you make less than 138% of the poverty line, we as a state will cover your health care?
I’m disappointed. Why make this harder than it needs to be? And why is it taking so long?
Jordan Scupien, Omaha
Japan’s strict gun laws
Maybe we could take a lesson from Japan’s licensing of all gun owners.
In 2014 there were six gun deaths in Japan, while there were 33,599 in the U.S.
Far more lives are taken in the U.S. by handguns than from the M-16 type of weapons. The licensing of the latter is a no brainer, but it won’t solve the problem.
The thorough vetting of every individual who wants to possess any gun is likely the only way we can cut down on the number of deaths of our families and friends.
Anyone wanting to possess a gun in Japan must apply for a gun license, have a mental evaluation by medical personnel, pass a written test, provide a map of the location of the gun and agree to have authorities make a periodic check to make certain the gun is locked up in the location promised.
The Japanese government does not forbid the ownership of guns. It has shown responsible leadership in protecting their citizens from those people who are a threat to everyone else in their society. People who espouse freedom from gun laws for the sake of protection are living in the past. If we have a war, the ownership of a handgun or M-16 will likely not do much to save your life.
If you are claiming you must have a weapon to protect yourself, you are declaring that guns are a danger to you and your loved ones. Let’s be sensible about what the limits of freedom are.
Atley Wedemeyer, Omaha
Cars kill more people
We could substitute “horrific gun violence” in Jeff Koterba’s Aug. 6 cartoon with “auto violence.”
Many more people die from drunken driving fatalities a year than mass shootings (let’s ban booze). In fact, knives kill more people than guns in this country, so let’s ban knives.
Tens of thousands die on our roads every year, yet the only solution to that is to lower the speed limit to maybe 15 mph, and if you don’t agree with that, then you are a hater or a racist.
So the only way to stop mass shootings is to have armed guards literally everywhere lots of people are congregating. But then all you would have to do if you wanted to kill a lot of people is drive a speeding car down a crowded sidewalk during the Super Bowl.
Randy Rodgers, Shenandoah, Iowa
Gun violence and fear
Have we become so desensitized to gun violence and the killing of innocent people that we don’t expect our elected officials to pass legislation to protect society?
And as for President Donald Trump’s statement, “Hate has no place in our country”: It is time for this president to stop making all his hurtful and derogatory comments about people, cities, states and countries — comments which divide and are used to incite and heighten fear.
Marcia Shadle Cusic, Omaha
Let Medicare negotiate prices
When Congress enacted the Medicare prescription drug benefit, known as Part D, the legislation did not allow Medicare to negotiate prices with drug companies. This was done at the behest of the drug companies to protect their profits.
There is no reason why Medicare should not be allowed to do this, as the Department of Veterans Affairs does. Officials argue that individual drug plans that people can choose do the negotiating. These plans don’t have the vast buying power that Medicare as a whole does. Allowing Medicare to negotiate with the drug companies could save beneficiaries thousand of dollars on their prescriptions.
I urge all members of the Nebraska congressional delegation to vote to allow Medicare to negotiate with the drug companies. This is the right thing to do for Part D beneficiaries in our state.
Tim Potter, Omaha
Reasons to back Trump
Findings from my personal investigation of President Donald Trump:
I take home more in my paycheck and have job security thanks to low unemployment.
I get to see my doctor of choice and I don’t have to wait six months like in a socialist country.
No wars.
Low inflation, booming economy.
Actual talk and action on the border, drug pricing, prison reform, trade, abortion.
Standing up to China even if it costs him votes.
As a Hispanic man enjoying these benefits, I’m still looking for the prejudice and bigotry he is accused of.
Jeff Gonzales, Omaha
Cleanup might not be priority
B. Maria Mollica’s Aug. 1 Public Pulse letter (“Clean up your city”) states the mayor of Baltimore may be doing a poor job, taking a cue, perhaps, from our esteemed president who likely has never seen most, if any, of it.
He (and she) should have Jared Kushner give them a tour since he owns a number of apartment complexes there that are filled with trash and rodents.
People out of work don’t usually own their own houses. Poor and unemployed people are in their situations for a reason. Disability, old age, lack of marketable skills or just old-fashioned laziness come to mind.
Check out Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs to see why neighborhood cleanup might not be a priority.
James Byrk, Plattsmouth, Neb.
