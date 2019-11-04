Hospital impresses
Hats off to Children’s Hospital & Medical Center for the beautiful light display on its tower along West Dodge Road, and also for the novel facade of the new parking garage.
This is the kind of display which may become iconic for Omaha.
Dan M. Sullivan, Omaha
Defending the Constitution
The investigation into possible presidential/executive branch corruption is not only an obligation, but a requirement of the House of Representatives, according to the Constitution.
It is part of Rep. Don Bacon’s duties as my representative to listen to the facts as they are presented by witnesses and evidence. I urge the congressman not to be persuaded by Fox News and not to “fall in line” with party politics; his responsibility is to the people and to the Constitution, not to a president or party leader.
I urge Bacon to remember these words he recited: “I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I am about to enter: So help me God.”
I hope he becomes a true patriot and defends our country, our Constitution and our people from domestic enemies and threats. He should follow his oath and obligation to see these impeachment proceedings through.
Ben Gardner, Omaha
Trump’s accomplishments
I’m writing in response to recent submissions regarding President Donald Trump and how dismayed these folks are with his behavior, words and actions.
While I do not condone some of his actions, it’s hard to look past the lowest unemployment rate in 50 years and record level low unemployment for blacks, Hispanics and females. Middle-class income is up $4,100.
Now contrast that with Democrats who stand for:
Abolishing the Electoral College (every Nebraskan should be against this abolition).
Allowing illegal aliens access to free health care, education and housing.
Not requiring an ID to vote.
Sex reassignment surgery for prison inmates paid by taxpayers.
Sanctuary cities that refuse to cooperate and hide criminals from law enforcement.
Love him or hate him, what he is doing is better for America and for Americans.
Brian Hickey, La Vista
Beyond the herd mentality
Pete Lowder believes that Sen. Ben Sasse should be a team player (“Sasse isn’t a team player,” Oct. 2 Public Pulse).
There are two types of senators. One is a puppet who blindly follows party or polls and votes accordingly. The second is a person who looks beyond the herd mentality and takes a stand, to risk careers in favor of principles and believes that country trumps party (former Sen. Jeff. Flake and Sen. Mitt Romney).
The Senate carries a tremendous responsibility to not only pass laws, but to confirm treaties, approve executive nominees and ensure oversight over the executive branch.
Dissent, the willingness to speak out and uphold your principles, is essential to our democracy. We’re not the sheep state.
Jeff Johnston, Elmwood, Neb.
In defense of pit bulls
I moved to Omaha with two affectionate dogs: a pit bull and a Rottweiler-black Lab mix. So, I looked into Omaha’s breed-specific ordinances. One states several dog breeds are required to be muzzled, harnessed and leashed in public.
This list includes the pit bull. I was disappointed. Then to license my pit bull, I must show proof of $100,000 liability coverage. Are these the only dogs capable of causing $100,000 worth of damage? Does every pit bull really have the potential to cause $100,000 worth of damage?
In 2017, although the highest percentage of fatal dog bites were caused by pit bulls, the next in line were caused by German shepherds, which are not included in Omaha’s breed-specific ordinance.
During attacks, mixed-breed dogs and several others all get looped into the category of “pit bull.” According to the American Pit Bull Foundation, reasons for attacks are attributed to the individual history and temperament of the dog, including the failure to be socialized, purposeful encouragement of aggression, neglect, abuse and health.
According to the American Temperament Test Society, pit bulls pass with 82% or better, which is higher than the general dog population at a score of 77%. This means pit bulls are more naturally inclined to be even-tempered than your average dog in America and further shows that the animal is misunderstood.
I implore dog owners and citizens of Omaha to look at the discourse surrounding pit bulls through the lens of factual understanding.
Andrea Johnson, Omaha
Gift of lunch appreciated
On Oct. 23, I was having lunch in central Omaha with my brother-in-law from Ashland. During the lunch, he inquired why I was struggling so badly. It was midafternoon, so there were only three other patrons besides ourselves, and I was talking loudly because he is hard of hearing.
Because of health issues, I’m not able to work as much as I used to. So I’m recycling cans from my former paper route customers and dog walking.
At the end of our meal, we were told we didn’t owe anything. We found that another customer, James Kucera Jr., had overheard our conversation and took the opportunity to help us out in a very generous way. When I went to thank him, he had the most contented, peaceful expression on his face.
I can’t forget his smile.
Rozanne Christensen, Omaha
One pipeline
The only pipeline that makes sense to me is a water pipeline that crosses the country to help get water to drought-stricken areas.
Rich Kirby, La Vista
