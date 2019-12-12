Heroes at 69th and Dodge
On Monday Dec. 9, two young men — good Samaritans — assisted motorists at the intersection of 69th and Dodge Streets.
Because of the morning snowfall, this intersection and slope were completely iced over and frozen. Vehicles that had to stop at the red light traveling east on Dodge were not able to proceed due to the street being frozen.
These two young men pushed vehicles through this intersection and up the Dodge Street hill. All three lanes were clogged and backed up as far as 84th Street to the west. Because of their terrific effort, this problem was resolved. Everyone on Dodge Street that morning salutes their efforts.
James Schaefer, Omaha
Free markets best
“The free market is the greatest producer of wealth in history — it has lifted billions of people out of poverty.”
In free markets, when someone works and earns an income, they have created wealth. Even more wealth is created when someone starts a company, hires employees and makes a profit.
The essence of socialism is to transfer wealth from those who have shown they can create it to those who have shown they cannot. No wealth creation happens.
God help us if we follow the lead of those that don’t like free markets.
By the way, the quote about free markets is from President Barack Obama.
Michael McLaughlin, Omaha
Facts matter
What is truth? What are facts?
Hours and hours of television coverage, dozens of witnesses, thousands of documents and advice and insights from some of the most learned experts on the subject.
What could or should an educated, science-based, highly developed civilization do with the information?
Question it? Refute it? Embrace it? Look at all the information our government has gathered to deal with these problems: climate change, prison reform, tobacco issues, air/water pollution, civil rights, gun rights, government subsidies, foreign aid, states’ rights, war on drugs and now impeachment.
We expect our elected officials to do what they pledge to do: Protect and defend our Constitution from foreign and domestic threats.
Being elected is a privilege that I feel our current U.S. representative and U.S. senators take for granted. Use your office to inform us of the facts, not the political talking points. Look into a mirror and ask yourself if you are honest about your stance. Truth is important. Facts are important. We can handle it.
Ron Rubin, Omaha
Cutting through political theatrics
It seems pretty simple to me. The Democrats have no credibility since they planned to impeach Donald Trump even before he was elected.
If the democratic republic that President Trump continues to nurture and strengthen is as bad as the Democrats claim, why do people continue to want to come to America?
Diane Davis, Omaha
What about Sidney?
In The World-Herald, Sen. Ben Sasse said Nebraska farm families are desperate for a win on trade (“Grassley says window of opportunity is closing for new North American trade agreement this year,” Dec. 4).
Where was his voice when Sidney, Nebraska, needed it?
Stanley Tuton, Mills, Neb.
Stop billing surprises
You’ve probably heard about surprise medical bills. Patients often receive them after being treated by a physician or hospital that was outside of their insurance network. Patients thought they were covered — because what else is the point of insurance? — but find out that their insurers don’t reimburse out-of-network bills.
Many rural patients don’t have a lot of options. The nearest hospital might be out-of-network or have physicians who are not within the patients’ insurance network. In emergencies, insurers cannot expect rural patients to drive hours to find an in-network physician or hospital.
Congress can close this loophole. The STOP Surprise Medical Bills Act would shield patients from surprise medical bills, and under the bill, it wouldn’t matter what the network status is of the hospital you are rushed to during an emergency. You’re covered by your insurance plan, as you were promised when you first enrolled. That’s fair.
I am confident that Sens. Ben Sasse and Deb Fischer will support the bill. They have been long-time champions of patients, targeting crony health care schemes in the past. With support from our senators, we can put an end to surprise medical bills.
Shane Greckel, Bloomfield, Neb.
University priorities
On the front page of the Dec. 6 World-Herald, a headline reads “Regents’ 7-1 vote makes Carter NU system’s next leader.” The story goes on to say that he will receive base pay of $934,600.
On the front page of the Midlands section of the same paper, a headline reads “Room, board rates to rise in NU system next 3 years.”
I find this to be very ironic. I guess we know where our priorities lie.
Tim Glover, Omaha
Solve the prison problem
Almost weekly The World-Herald publishes a story about the prison overcrowding in Nebraska, the latest headlined “Hundreds in penitentiary air grievances via petition,” (Dec. 3).
It is time to face reality, step up to the plate and solve this not-rocket-science problem.
One way to address the issue would be to form a one-time blue ribbon committee, with the power to act. The group could consist of legislators, attorneys, judges, corrections officials, the governor and concerned citizens.
Solutions could include a multitude of areas, i.e., use of the Bail Project, use of bed space in county jails and other outstate facilities, review of sentencing guidelines and a massive, one-time parole of nonviolent prisoners. The goal would be: Fewer prisoners equals fewer guards and fewer prison beds.
The prison problem will continue without some drastic action.
Jerry Freeman, Omaha
