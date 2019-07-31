Help to build Boys Town
Kudos to Maureen McGrath for her July 28 Public Pulse letter “Remember Vital Help for Flanagan.” Yes, without the help of Henry Monsky, the city of little men may never have come to be.
I recently saw, for the umpteenth time, the movie “Boys Town.” What a great story, starring Spencer Tracy and Mickey Rooney. Tracy was the perfect Father Flanagan.
Monsky was a partner in the local law firm of Monsky, Grodinsky, Good, and Cohen (later to become Kutak-Rock). Monsky was also national president of B’Nai B’Rith.
My business, in that era, used his law firm.
The movie premiered to a large crowd in September 1938 at the Omaha Theater on lower Douglas Street. The part of Dave Morris (Monsky in real life) was played by veteran character actor Henry Hull.
When Flanagan needed help, Monsky was there to see that the town was founded. A fantastic story to a fabled institution and credit to our city.
Jerry Freeman, Omaha
Can’t we just get along?
I am tired of all of our political parties. I wish we could eliminate liberals and conservatives from our process. We could solve all our problems if Republicans and Democrats were able to get together and talk to each another.
Our parties seem like children on a sixth-grade playground.
We are $22 trillion in debt. If we want to spend money, we need money. Nothing pays for itself.
If our elected leaders can’t get along, I’m afraid this will spell doom for our country.
Stanley J. Wzorek, Bellevue
Have compassion
I agree with Sara Vandal’s letter “Treat these children well” (July 13 Public Pulse). I feel for the mothers who have been separated from their children.
Not knowing what is happening to them, not knowing who is taking care of them or how they are being cared for — these are terrible sorrows the mothers are having to endure. I know how I would have suffered had my little ones had been taken from me. Please have compassion for these children and their families.
But I feel there is something even worse than this happening. What about the compassion for babies in the womb who are being killed, or the babies who are left to die after an abortion? Killing is worse than separation. These little ones are not even given a chance to live. They are not given any chance of life, liberty or happiness. There is something wrong when a country does not protect all of its people, born and soon to be born.
Angie Wingert, Omaha
Neighborly advice
I take issue with the Public Pulse letter by Steven Wiseman, “Love it or leave it.” He agrees with Trump’s sentiment when referring to his tweets attacking four Democratic congresswomen and goes on to accuse “liberal/Democrats” as people who “hate” our nation.
Wiseman certainly did not check to see if Trump’s tweets were true. They were not. Even many of Trump’s supporters admit most of his tweets are exaggerations and outright fabrications. Yet many read this nonsense and simply run with hit.
They are repeated in the far right media over and over until the lies become stronger than reality.
I would strongly encourage Wiseman to turn off the political talking heads and actually talk to his neighbors who might happen to be liberals or Democrats.
He would find that while they may have different ideas than he does, he would find they are every bit as American as he is. They care just as much about this nation as he does. And this is just as much their home as it is his.
Mike Smart, Omaha
Vote for positivity
I am alarmed at Kara Eastman’s comments about the Robert Mueller hearing.
Her negative comments, rash response and immediate calls for President Donald Trump’s impeachment are precisely why we don’t need her in Washington. It’s that type of caustic attitude that has caused our nation to fall into finger pointing and lack of progress.
We need positive progressives like Don Bacon, who are willing to reach across the aisle and accomplish something. A vote for Eastman would be a vote for negativity and regression.
Democrats better wake up and realize a vote for her would be a wasted vote. Wake up, Nebraskans, and vote for a positive attitude.
John Cavanaugh, La Vista
Adults set the example
The death of four young girls from Gretna is made even more tragic as it could have been prevented. The consumption of alcohol is in large part responsible for this senseless loss of young life.
Where do young people get the idea drinking alcohol will apparently enhance their enjoyment of life?
The example adults set is the tragedy nationwide. Sadly, many adults cannot enjoy any entertainment, from sporting events to social gatherings, unless alcohol is served.
Adults, you are the examples here.
Parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, best friends — do you really want to be that kind of example set before young people? Please empty your liquor cabinets and do not purchase more.
Brenda Ray, Fremont, Neb.
Lanphier’s lawsuit praised
Special thanks and high praise to David Lanphier for taking legal action to challenge the back-room Omaha-Douglas Building Commission deal surrounding the Douglas County juvenile justice center.
This is a $120 million project. It deserves a vote of the people and an open and public bidding process.
This is not how we should be handling a project of this size and is not in the best interest of the taxpayers of Douglas County. This is an example of governance run amok.
Stan Fullner, Omaha
Loved Hansen columns
I loved reading Matthew Hansen’s columns. I wish him the best of health and good wishes for his future.
Nancy Meyer, Omaha
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.