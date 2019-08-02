Help horse racing
How would you like it if you were working in a certain Nebraska business and certain entities wanted to permanently shut your business down?
This is what the Nebraska horse racing industry faces today, with thousands of jobs threatened.
Let’s allow this industry to survive through expanding their operations to include historical racing machines and eventually casino-type wagering.
The horse racing industry has been in Nebraska for a very long time, generating tax income for the state, allowing a pleasurable form of recreation for some and providing a livelihood for many hard-working, honorable people.
How would you feel if your job was on the verge of collapse due to some well-meaning but misguided advocates who aren’t living in the 21st century?
Steve Salaycik, Papillion
Justice from the judges?
Douglas County residents should thank former Nebraska Supreme Court Judge David Lanphier and his attorney, retired District Court Judge Patrick McDermott, for the lawsuit to stop the downtown juvenile justice center.
From the start, this plan has been done behind closed doors, without a public bidding process.
A nonprofit corporation was formed to spend our tax dollars and oversee the project. And despite the protests of hundreds of citizens to make this an open, fair process, the majority of the County Board refused to listen.
The costs are too high, it will raise our property taxes and the idea of putting a juvenile jail in the middle of the city is unthinkable.
The scheme to pull this off without a vote of the people is taxation without representation. We need to go back to the drawing board and do this right. Maybe it takes two judges for Omaha to see justice.
Greg Sechser, Omaha
America still a refuge
The world is an interesting place. You have many options to pursue and you have the freedom to chose your own fate, especially in a democratic, free nation like ours.
We need to envelop all people, no matter their situation, as practiced throughout our history.
That is why so many seek refuge here to escape political or economic persecution.
That is what our America stands for. Not our wealth, not our technology, not our military, but our compassion and decency, which we must fight for still, even today in the face of growing racism and bigotry ignited by showmen who claim that dividing us is the road to progress.
David Fried, Omaha
Trump and the economy
So many people in the United States do not like President Donald Trump and continue to call him a racist without any evidence to prove that fact. While the president has targeted members of Congress of color, he is criticizing them not for the color of their skin but the content of their policies.
I challenge readers to prove that Trump is a racist based on the dictionary definition of racism. You may not like him but facts are facts:
More than five million jobs have been created since Trump’s election, and the unemployment rate remains below 4%.
Real GDP grew at annual rates of 3.4% in the third quarter of 2018 and 4.2% in the second quarter.
Under Trump, job openings outnumber the unemployed for the first time on record.
Clark R. Crinklaw, Omaha
Equality, inclusiveness lacking
Nebraska: “Honestly, it’s not for everyone.”
It is a good description of the great state of Nebraska’s congressional delegation’s view of American values.
There are other words and descriptions that could equally bring out the best in these politicians.
Maybe it should be Nebraska: “We love Dreamers; things look different here” (unless you’re different from us).
Or “Come as you are, leave different” (so politicians can get re-elected).
These are worthy descriptions of how senators and representatives seem to value the basic values once they have moved to the swamp.
Equality and inclusiveness seem to be lacking in our racially, ethnically and religiously diverse country.
So when the president can undermine the values and respect we have for diversity and discussion, our elected representatives say nothing and do nothing. They are complicit and supportive of the president’s actions. Actions speak louder than words.
Ron Rubin, Omaha
Growth at any cost
The City of La Vista isn’t considering raising an existing tax, noooo, it’s considering adding a new one.
This time, officials claim the reasons for a new tax are the challenges associated by the demand for public infrastructure and, of course, additional staff necessitated by the city’s growth.
What they don’t seem to understand is that growth should be self-funding, otherwise it’s not really intelligent growth. This self-funding should come through increases in property taxes, through the increase in property valuations and the increase in sales tax revenues brought on by the increase in sales and services brought on by this growth. If that’s not the case, then what’s the point of growth?
This proposal for the new restaurant and drinking places occupation tax flies in the face of several economic principles, comparative advantage being one. If your neighboring competitors are charging a similar tax, what’s the advantage in trying to match them?
Another fundamental principle is that if you want to get less of something, tax it.
Klaus P. Lindner, La Vista
Lead by example
In his Aug. 1 Public Pulse letter entitled “Politics and haters,” in which Thomas M. Rawley divided Americans into “us” and “them,” then divided the “thems” into “professional” and “amateur haters,” and “villainized” those with whom he finds himself in disagreement, Rawley vividly demonstrated exactly the behavior he decried.
If civility in public discourse is the goal, the best course of action is to lead by example.
Andrew White, Kearney, Neb.
