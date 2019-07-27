Harnessing wind power
Reece Ristau’s “Wind farm powering Facebook shows state’s potential” (June 30 World-Herald) aptly outlined a model of energy generation that could be a game-changer for the state of Nebraska.
Never before has our state been in a position to be a prolific energy producer. We just didn’t have the fossil fuel resources of a Wyoming, Oklahoma or Texas.
Instead, however, we have some of the strongest, most consistent winds in the world.
And today, our Nebraska wind can make electricity cheaper than coal or natural gas. Think of that. Our land can produce pollution-free, water-free electricity, the clean energy that companies from Facebook to J. M. Smucker Co. want to buy from us. What a gift. How about we not waste it?
Sherry Dorman, Wayne, Neb.
Alzheimer’s conference
In recent months, The World-Herald has engaged readers in further understanding how to reduce risk for the development of Alzheimer’s disease and has presented information about state and federal public policy initiatives aimed at assisting families affected.
Alzheimer’s research is imperative, alongside education and public policy. Eight Nebraska Alzheimer’s researchers and health professionals joined over 5,900 people from 60 countries July 14-18 for the largest conference dedicated to Alzheimer’s research in the world, the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference.
Nebraska researchers presented information about beta-amyloid, a protein considered to be particularly prevalent in individuals living with Alzheimer’s.
It is important that Omaha residents be informed about Alzheimer’s research. Primary themes from the conference included:
Women are at the epicenter of this disease: Two-thirds of those diagnosed are women, and a majority of caregivers are women.
Research backs up that lifestyle choices do matter. Don’t smoke, exercise more, make good choices in diet and get a good night’s sleep.
Failures in the science world are an important part of knowing more about the disease. We must keep pushing amidst challenges.
Our communities are hungry for the message of hope through advancements in research.
The Alzheimer’s Association is the worldwide leader in Alzheimer’s research, and it was an honor to represent our state alongside our researchers.
To learn more and get involved in Alzheimer’s research, visit alz.org/research or call 800-272-3900. To contribute to Alzheimer’s research, visit alz.org/nebraska to learn about various fundraising events in Omaha.
Sharon Stephens, Omaha
executive director, Alzheimer’s Association Nebraska Chapter
Will miss Hansen
Reporter Matthew Hansen is sorely going to be missed. I am truly happy that his heart attack was not fatal and that he is able to really appreciate life after the fact.
His World-Herald columns were favorites of mine. I always looked forward to them with my cup of coffee in the morning. Thank you for publishing such outstanding journalism.
I wish him well and hope that he will continue to write and, perhaps, occasionally share it with World-Herald readers.
Carla McGuire, Omaha
Enlightening series
I want to congratulate the Omaha World-Herald on its outstanding series “24th & Glory.” The book should be required reading in every Omaha high school.
We are so fortunate to have a local newspaper that enlightens and informs us of such important historic events as well as vital current information. The Omaha World-Herald is a gem.
Mele Mason, Omaha
Innocent until proven guilty
It’s frustrating to hear liberal pundits say Special Counsel Robert Mueller didn’t exonerate President Donald Trump.
First off a prosecutor or an investigator can’t exonerate anyone. Only a jury or judge can exonerate someone. Also, you have to be charged with a crime to be exonerated — not just accused of one.
Mueller was given the task of looking for evidence of a conspiracy between the Trump campaign and Russia. He couldn’t find sufficient or any evidence to indicate that, and therefore Trump can’t be exonerated from anything.
We still live in a country where a person is innocent until proven guilty. What’s happening to the president is no different than you or I being accused of a crime and given the task of proving our innocence.
That’s not how it works.
Scott Bray, LaVista
Campaign interference
As a then-member of Congress who was hacked by the Russians in 2016, it is critical to me — and must be to all of us — that Congress must not give only lip service to Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s testimony but must act now to require campaigns for federal office to notify the FBI or appropriate agency if they are contacted by a foreign power with any campaign-related information.
It has been at least three years since we learned about the interference.
There is absolutely no excuse for the failure of Congress to act on proposals to address this critical interference with our democracy.
Brad Ashford, Omaha
Sour day turns sweet
My sister and I headed out from Omaha on a recent Saturday to look for a quilt show. We followed the directions on the website, programmed our phones and drove around on county roads for over an hour — never finding the quilt show.
By the time we landed in Blair at the Maple Leaf restaurant, we were road weary and hungry.
A party of three women and one man was sitting nearby. They caught my attention when one woman straightened a picture on the wall behind our table.
As she adjusted the art, I burst out laughing. That caught the attention of the party and they, too, burst out laughing.
They also bought our lunch, and it was the start of a great day in Blair, Neb.
Sarah May, Omaha
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(3) comments
Scott Bray: Were you equally frustrated to hear Trump himself proclaim left and right, up and down, every time he got in front of a camera about being exonerated when the Mueller Report first came out?
More than 400 experienced former federal prosecutors have signed a letter stating that President Donald Trump would have been charged with multiple counts of obstruction of justice based on the findings of the Mueller report if he were a plain citizen (not above the law). Since the obstructionist Trumpites in the Senate can be counted on to shield Great Leader from justice, we'll have to wait to see him behind bars where he belongs until after he leaves office.
As for campaign or election interference, the current occupant of the White House was the beneficiary of both and very pleased with the results of said interference. The senate majority leader, a republican, refuses to advance legislation designed to protect the integrity of this country's election processes. What does that say about the occupant of the White House and the senate majority leader? Put simply, both have forsaken democracy and the U.S. Constitution for power. And, those who stand idly by remaining quiet are worse than the occupant and the majority leader. What say you Fischer, Sasse, Fortenberry, Bacon, and Smith? Are you all pleased with power over democracy and the U.S. Constitution? Apparently so.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.