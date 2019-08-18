The trouble with hate
An Aug. 1 Public Pulse letter, “Politics and Haters,” listed two distinct types of hate, professional and amateur. I believe that all hate is one and the same — both patently evil. This anger or hate is one of the seven deadly sins and is permeating our society, culture, politics and families. I, myself, sometimes get caught up in the constant uproar, thinking and saying hateful things about our enemies, politicians, individuals and elected officials and, yes, the ultra-left.
Upon closer examination I do not, in my heart, believe that such thoughts are right. One may disagree in politics with something or someone but that is no reason to hate.
Yes, I agree it is difficult to even mention politics around the family kitchen table without the risk of engendering hard feelings. The Declaration of Independence and the Constitution were based on the opposite of hate, and that is love of country and the human condition — remember life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness?
The idea of national unity seems foreign and unachievable today. We are bombarded with a constant plate of venom, to the point of outright vulgarity and profanity. It is shaming to our ancestors, our country’s image and history. I ask all politicians to stop the vitriol. Stop contributing to the tearing apart of our citizenry and what made us great. Americans are tired of it. They want straight talk, honesty, civility, integrity, justice, responsibility, leadership and ideas that make sense. Stop the madness before the bell tolls.
Frederick J. Skinner, Papillion
Goodbye, D.C.
The U.S. Departments of Agriculture and Interior intend to relocate hundreds of jobs outside Washington, D.C. — some 300 employees say they will not move. OK. Our military personnel and their families routinely move without a fuss to meet the needs of government. Business employees relocate to the benefit of owners and employees.
A recent article in the Wall Street Journal noted new headquarters are being planned for the Internal Revenue Service and the FBI at a cost of $2 billion each. It suggested the agencies relocate in communities outside D.C.
Why not Omaha? We have good government, good schools, a great place to raise families and are on the cusp of having a nationally ranked football team. We are great. We may not be for everyone, but we can be the new standard for government by the people, for the people and among the people.
Merv Riepe, Ralston
former state senator
Trade war fallout
Ag Secretary Sonny Perdue seems to think our export market will return once the trade war with China ends. I realize he is only parroting the current administration, but he should be old enough to remember when we had a president named Carter. Jimmy Carter wanted to punish the then-USSR for invading Afghanistan by embargoing grain sales to the Soviets, at the time one of our largest wheat importers. Today Russia has become a competitor for wheat exports.
Granted, an embargo and a tariff are different animals. An embargo is an exporter refusing to sell a product to an importer. A tariff is an importer refusing to buy a product from an exporter because of the tariff. I contend the net result is the same.
China will get the grain it needs from other sources, namely Brazil, which now grows more soybeans than we do, and Argentina for corn. I doubt China will become the same kind of importer it was pre-trade war. Should Brazil ever get its farm-to-market road system updated, the American farmer will see soybean exports fall drastically.
I am curious how urban dwellers feel about contributing their tax dollars to a fund that pays farmers for their lost export markets. I view federal payments the same way I view colonoscopies, unpleasant but necessary. Farmers have traditionally preferred to export their way out of surpluses. We have one man dictating trade policies for this country. It must be a great ego boost for him, but what about the rest of us?
Max Handbury, Persia, Iowa
Proud of Hastings College
Thanks for the Aug. 5 article “Hastings College takes ‘unabashedly different’ path.”
Hastings College has continuously taken “unabashedly different” paths throughout its 137 years that has provided thousands of its graduates to lead highly successful lives— not only in careers, but more significantly, lives that are fulfilled with a mature sense of purpose, peace and respect for all, regardless of the status of or station in life of others, both as groups, nationalities, race and as individuals.
The current “different path” is right in line with the Hastings College ethic and tradition, especially required travel to other countries as part of the sophomore curriculum. An important foundation of an education at Hastings College is learning to sincerely respect others regardless of nationality, ethnicity, station in life or social status.
A powerful undercurrent of an education at Hastings College is opportunity to intermingle with fellow students, professors, scholars and many, many others through participation in social opportunities woven directly into class attendance, organized social events, meals, local campus organizations. The Hastings College degree and experience continues to serve me exceptionally well as a full-time organist/director of music in Council Bluffs, where I develop organist workshops, seminars and play organ recitals in the United States, as well as the Republic of Slovakia and Russia.
I am “unabashedly” pleased to know my dearly beloved alma mater (Class of 1965), continues to take “unabashedly different” yet current paths to provide opportunities for student to cultivate respect and love for others.
J. Gordon Christensen, Council Bluffs
Doesn’t understand Democrats
A Public Pulse contributor wants us independents to vote for Democrats or not vote at all. Well, as much as I don’t agree with some of President Donald Trump’s comments, I have to look at Democratic proposals by presidential candidates and Congress: open borders, sanctuary cities, “Medicare for all” while getting rid of private insurance, free college tuition, abolishing ICE and Homeland Security, anti-Semitism, reparations for descendants of slaves, late-term abortion, abolishing the Electoral College, free savings accounts for every child, open borders, tax refunds for married LGBTQ couples and health care for illegal immigrants.
I don’t understand Democrats wanting to open up our borders to the world, giving more importance and assistance to illegal immigrants than they do to our American citizens. We have many homeless veterans and Americans living in squalor in tents.
We have horrible inner-city decay, crime and general deterioration of our infrastructure. We have a booming economy under Trump, the lowest unemployment in years for African Americans, women and Latinos and energy independence for the first time in our history making us no longer at the mercy of OPEC.
And while no candidates are talking about it, the egregious domestic terrorist gang, Antifa, who commits violence and harassment against conservatives throughout the country, is allowed to run amok in many of our large liberal cities and states. The Democratic Party that I voted for all my life is long gone.
Cheryl Bartek, Omaha
First smoking, now vaping
For years people were able to smoke in restaurants, airplanes, classrooms and even doctors’ offices. Progress meant being able to pick a nonsmoking room at a hotel. It took far too long and millions of lives were claimed for years, but we have finally adopted some tobacco policies that put public health ahead of profits — profits to Big Tobacco. These policies were made possible only because people in power began listening to science.
Society has accepted that no benefit outweighs the damage of allowing people to smoke in an enclosed space. Society has paid attention to the data about how many people die from smoking and secondhand smoke. Society has also refused to turn a blind eye at how much money the tobacco industry pays to advertise to children and to lobby.
When will we learn our lesson? Now this industry is trying to sell us another addictive substance that has already put people in the hospital, exploded in pockets, been advertised to youth and caused numerous lung problems.
Did you start vaping instead of smoking? Good for you. I’m glad I don’t have to smell cigarette smoke on you anymore. But don’t pretend that it’s healthy. And don’t pretend that the money you spent isn’t lining the pockets of one of the most powerful industries in our nation.
Maggie Ballard, Omaha
Support Hong Kong protesters
President Donald Trump should show blatant support to the Hong Kong protesters. It’s a time where it’d be good to be bull-headed and ornery.
If he’s not going to show clear support, he should’ve gotten rid of the tariffs a long time ago. Now he should double-down on them because it’s the right thing to do. He’s wrong about the tariffs not being bad for the economy, and now it seems he’s been lying about why he imposed them in the first place. Then, it was tough talk and half-baked. Now it’s soft talk and halfhearted.
Andrew Christensen, Fremont, Neb.
Gun rights matter
I feel compelled to respond to the Aug. 14 Pulse letter “Gun policy insane.” The reason guns are necessary in our democratic republic is to guarantee the people’s ability to protect themselves against government. If you take a hard look at what is happening inside our Department of Justice and FBI, between political parties and between Mexico and the U.S., that ability is more important than it was in 1787.
Jim Sanford, Blair, Neb.
Well, of course Cheryl Bartek "doesn't understand" Democrats! She parrots a long list of Fox talking points of alleged Democratic sins compiled by sifting though a couple dozen candidates and cherry-picking extreme examples from their campaign rhetoric. If she were at all familiar with the history of politics she would know that in order to stand out in the competition for nomination, candidates will take unconventional positions to attract the attention of their "base." Two Republican examples: Rick Perry said he'd abolish three federal departments and then couldn't name them, and Cheryl's Great Leader spouted such inflammatory nonsense during his campaign his staff kept promising he'd "pivot" and become presidential later. We're still waiting.
Then Bartek cites the economy, blissfully unaware that Trump inherited the longest boom in our history, begun by Obama, which he is now threatening (read any business news). And she buys into the Right-wing's dangerous attempt to distract from rampant Right-wing terrorism by making the tiny noisy antifa movement into a boogeyman. That will work only on those afflicted with math illiteracy and unable to grasp statistics, those who are easily manipulated by primitive emotions (witness any of The Donald's mob rallies). The death toll stands at zero for antifa versus hundreds by the neonazis, KKK, white nationalists, etc. Ask the Homeland Security experts (the professionals, not their Trump-appointed agency heads) where resources are needed. https://www.adl.org/education/resources/reports/dark-constant-rage-25-years-of-right-wing-terrorism-in-united-states
Frederick J. Skinner: Extremes of wealth and poverty have always translated into emotional extremes and extreme politics. A graph of inequality over the past century exactly matches a graph of measured partisanship. See it with your own eyes: https://legacy.voteview.com/Polarized_America.htm . Both inequality and partisanship show U-shaped lines, highest in the 1920s & now, low for the half-century between FDR and Reagan.
The current situation was analyzed by Thomas Mann and Norman Ornstein, two highly respected "wise men" of Washington, who wrote this a while back (even more apropos now): " ...We have been studying Washington politics and Congress for more than 40 years, and never have we seen them this dysfunctional. In our past writings, we have criticized both parties when we believed it was warranted. Today, however, we have no choice but to acknowledge that the core of the problem lies with the Republican Party.The GOP has become an insurgent outlier in American politics. It is ideologically extreme; scornful of compromise; unmoved by conventional understanding of facts, evidence and science; and dismissive of the legitimacy of its political opposition.When one party moves this far from the mainstream, it makes it nearly impossible for the political system to deal constructively with the country’s challenges.
“Both sides do it” or “There is plenty of blame to go around” are the traditional refuges for an American news media intent on proving its lack of bias, while political scientists prefer generality and neutrality when discussing partisan polarization. Many self-styled bipartisan groups, in their search for common ground, propose solutions that move both sides to the center, a strategy that is simply untenable when one side is so far out of reach. It is clear that the center of gravity in the Republican Party has shifted sharply to the right. Its once-legendary moderate and center-right legislators in the House and the Senate — think Bob Michel, Mickey Edwards, John Danforth, Chuck Hagel — are virtually extinct. The post-McGovern Democratic Party, by contrast, while losing the bulk of its conservative Dixiecrat contingent in the decades after the civil rights revolution, has retained a more diverse base..."
Jim Sanford: Oh, no, not this vigilante-patriot baloney again? The purpose of the Second Amendment is the exact opposite of that. All you have to do is read the Constitution. Article I, Section 8: "The Congress shall have Power ... to provide for calling forth the Militia to execute the Laws of the Union, suppress Insurrections [get that?] and repel Invasion," and Article II, Section 2, which places the militia under the President as commander in chief. The Militia Act defined the militia as the National Guard. They can keep weapons. For example, to suppress a right-wing insurrection when Great Leader Trump loses re-election.
The flood of right-wing propaganda in the Public Pulse is amazing; an indicator of how ill-informed and unstable a large part of the population is.
Thanks JB. All appropriate and credibly cited comments to respond to TRumpian drivel. OWH must have been saving up the nonsense submissions or the hardliner Donny lovers are getting desperate as his delusional behavior get more evident.
Jim Sanford of Blair, NE I feel compelled to suggest you return to school, perhaps classes in American Civics and History with emphasis on the Federalists Papers and the U.S. Constitution. Also suggest you turn off Fox News and stay away from anything that even remotely resembles the NRA. By doing so, you just may end up with a with an education that allows you to formulate a well thought out position instead of one based on ignorance.
