Guns vs. auto parts
In the Sept. 20 Public Pulse, Don Brunken of Logan, Iowa, calls Walmart “quite hypocritical” for stopping the sales of guns while continuing to sell auto parts (“Don’t sell auto parts, either”).
He points out the higher number of deaths caused by several other things, including automobile deaths. Despite the fact that he doesn’t pull out auto deaths, but lumps them in with such things as alcohol, tobacco, prescription drugs, and obesity, he decides that if Walmart was “really concerned about the well-being of its consumer base,” it should consider removing auto parts from its stores.
He completely misses the point that automobiles are critical for transportation for many people who live nowhere near a bus or streetcar line — in fact, for most rural residents. These people need a way to get to work or to get groceries and other supplies.
What is so critical about guns, especially assault weapons and high-capacity magazines? A poll shows that most Americans favor a ban on them, yet our Congress has refused to act. I commend Walmart for putting lives over profits in this case.
Rosalee Yeaworth, Omaha
Move on Medicaid expansion
It was reported in The World-Herald that Nebraska Health and Human Services Officials skipped a hearing by the Legislature’s Appropriations and Health and Human Services Committees on the department’s plan for instituting the voter-mandated Medicaid expansion program (“Nebraska legislators chide HHS for officials’ absence at Medicaid expansion hearing”).
The state’s plan leaves vulnerable Nebraskans without health coverage for almost two years following passage of the ballot initiative.
Furthermore, it is seeking a federal waiver to add many expensive barriers and limits to health coverage for these low-income citizens, over 70% of whom are already working but are without current access to affordable employer-based health coverage.
In 2019, even greater numbers of Nebraskans are suffering from economic woes related to high property taxes, low agricultural prices and weather disasters affecting their ability to work.
Yet, our state government officials apparently feel it is not important to listen to nor respond to the questions and comments of concerned citizens and even of our duly elected state senators.
Our Nebraska electorate passed this ballot initiative in November 2018 by a solid 54% majority, with specific direction to expand eligibility “as defined and authorized by federal law, and to maximize federal financial participation to fund their care.”
This legal mandate should be made operational quickly and without complicated and expensive barriers to provide optimal outcomes for our citizens and our communities.
Linda Ohri, Omaha
Don’t sanitize cruelty
As the granddaughter of one of the participants of the lynching in Omaha during the Red Summer of 1919, I am disappointed in the editing of the photograph showing the grinning mob, but not the results of their hatred and racism. How can we ever move beyond what we are if we don’t stop sanitizing cruel acts against black men by white men? The truth should never be watered down when facing it could change the atrocities acted out by those in power.
We have a responsibility to move in a different direction. Omission will never move that cause forward.
Diane Scott, Omaha
Time to act on climate crisis
It is time to act to solve the crisis of the changing climate. This is the message that our members of Congress need to hear and read.
July was reported by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration as the warmest month on record. Before that, June was the hottest month on record. The last five years have been the warmest years on record.
In the U.S., the period from June 2018 to May 2019 was reported in The World-Herald to be the wettest year on record.
Add to this picture many stories of devastation and loss for farmers, ranchers, businesses and anybody living in a flooded area. We can read about the costs of repair and replacement going up. If we keep putting carbon into the air, why wouldn’t these costs and the cost of lives continue to rise?
We can have something better to tell our children and grandchildren if we decide to act to come up with solutions.
One solution is to tell our Congressional representatives to pass H.R. 763, the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act. It would put a fee on fossil fuels and pay back dividends to all Americans. It would discourage using fossil fuels and encourage innovative ideas for alternative clean energy.
Steven Hultman, Crescent, Iowa
Underwhelmed by Kavanaugh
A recent letter alleged that Judge Brett Kavanaugh was the victim of a left-wing plot and was falsely accused. True? False? Why does it matter?
He appeared at a Senate confirmation hearing and whined, cried, sniveled and generally acted like a total idiot. He displayed no dignity and had no decorum. I couldn’t believe someone so incompetent was already a federal judge.
How many of these morons are there in the federal judicial system? I wouldn’t hire this guy to dig a ditch. This is why so many people no longer respect the Senate. They confirmed this guy’s nomination.
What a travesty. What a desecration of the U.S. Constitution. What an embarrassment in front of the world.
Tom Gruber, Omaha
Whistleblower?
Every elected Democrat and news agency has been going through the personal and business dealings of President Donald Trump’s children and son-in-law for three years straight.
But looking into the business of Joe Biden’s son Hunter is called scandalous and an abuse of power. Get real.
Harlan Holmes, Omaha
Trump’s endorsement
Sen. Ben Sasse says it was “a nice surprise” to get President Donald Trump’s endorsement. Doesn’t he see it for what it is? An act of a desperate man. It should be obvious to Sen. Sasse that Trump will do “anything” to get re-elected.
James Day, Omaha
