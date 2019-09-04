Going home, missing home
On Aug. 20, my husband and I boarded a return flight to Virginia after having attended the funeral of a family member.
I was assigned a seat next to an engaging young man by the name of Salim, who was returning home to be reunited with his family in Oman after having completed his studies in international relations at the University of Nebraska at Omaha.
I asked if he had become homesick during his time in Nebraska, and his response gave me pause. He said, “I am going to be homesick.” I asked what he meant by this, to which he responded, “This is my home now. I love it here. I love Nebraska.”
Salim’s response warmed my heart and gave reason to smile at an otherwise sad time.
Congratulations to UNO and fellow Nebraskans for successfully demonstrating and conveying what Nebraskans have always known: International relations start with each of us.
And I want to thank Salim for choosing our state and UNO to complete his studies and for sharing his love of Nebraska with me. I hold an M.S. from UNO, and I miss Nebraska every day.
Amy Courtney, Virginia Beach, Va.
Why save a beetle?
The tiny Salt Creek tiger beetle is endemic to the wetlands of Lancaster County. It is one of the rarest insects in North America, with only a few hundred remaining.
Its population has risen due to conservation efforts, including a 1,100-acre protected habitat.
Why?
There are many worthwhile conservation efforts, i.e., wild turkeys and wolves, but there are many insects, birds and animals that become extinct. Why not let nature take its course In a case like this?
I am curious about the cost involved. Are people monitoring the 1,100-acre protected habitat?
Whatever the cost, there must be higher priorities for that money.
I became aware of this recently when I received an email listing, by state, the animals nearing extinction. The only listing for Nebraska was the Salt Creek tiger beetle.
James E. Burns, Omaha
Praise for big bins
I think the large recycling bins that the city plans to start using in 2020 will be great.
Since the bins are covered, recycling materials won’t blow around on windy days.
Also, the bigger bins should encourage people to recycle more.
Maybe people will recycle so much they will only need the smaller trash bins.
Nathan Smet, Omaha
sixth grader
Big bins are the bunk
We had a contract to get rid of all trash with Waste Management for $15 million per year. They took all our trash, recyclables and yard waste.
We now have a contract to do almost the same for $24 million.
But now we have to use these huge cans that don’t fit in many garages and will have to sit in front of the house and look bad.
We got a bid from someone else for $22 million that we deem incapable of doing the job, but we would still have to use the huge trash cans.
We give the contract to a higher bidder, but the mayor calls it the lowest and best bid.
L.R. Cantu, Omaha
Get out of jail free
I find that an easier solution to Nebraska’s prison problem has not yet been addressed properly: fewer prisoners, fewer guards, fewer cells.
I think a one-time, get-out-of-jail-free plan would help the overcrowding. There have to be hundreds of prisoners who could be pardoned — those who are old, disabled, nearing the end of their prison term, etc.
I have written a few senators to no avail.
Jerry Freeman, Omaha
Code enforcement needed
Mayor Jean Stothert says there would be no work for the additional housing inspector added by the City Council for next year. And so she does not want the additional inspector hired.
Well, did she notice the giant party at the rental property in my Gifford Park neighborhood a week ago?
Landlords in my neighborhood know very well the city doesn’t have enough housing inspectors to enforce the ordinance prohibiting renting a property to more than three unrelated individuals.
Some stuff as many college students into a property as they can. But the neighborhood suffers. And families suffer.
We suffer through loud parties when we should be resting for the work/school day ahead. Parking congestion and reckless driving have made this neighborhood unsafe.
We have lost positive community members and families with children due to a few business owners who have monopolized our neighborhood’s homes for their profit.
Gifford Park has always been a family-based neighborhood — not off-campus housing for all of Creighton University’s students.
I have asked the city to issue citations to landlords renting a house to more than three unrelated persons, but I’m told it is too time-consuming to collect the evidence.
The city can’t say it doesn’t have the time to obtain the evidence, yet refuse to hire all budgeted housing inspectors. I invite the mayor to come to Gifford Park and ask us if there is more work to be done.
Then ask the code enforcement division again, is there work for an additional inspector?
Brittney Rubek, Omaha
A ‘crime’ to warm to heart
The article in the Sept. 3 World-Herald, “Police answer wife’s call, cite husband for ‘stealing her heart!!’ ’’ is one of the best things that has been in the paper for a long time.
Congratulations to Officers Shawn Dooling and Brad Wood and the La Vista Police Department for serving the citation.
Good job, well done.
Also, congratulations to Joan and Ken Kracke. We’re sure they will enjoy their “life sentences.”
Jim and Pat Wharry, Lincoln
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.