Get a jacket
I’m the first to admit that I may have O.D.’d on the congressional impeachment inquiry, but I’m guessing maybe I’m in good company.
Serious stuff, of course. But like others of you, I tend to look at whatever seems a bit quirky or even goofy during the course of the Q-and-A between the representatives and the witnesses.
In this vein, what the heck is up with Rep. Jim Jordan and his evident disdain for wearing a jacket?
Look, I’m as “old-school” as any man, preferring my Levis and shirt look to a coat and tie.
But there are just some occasions that should merit some degree of grown-up man look, aren’t there?
Because the shirt-and-tie look has nothing cool about it — at all.
This dude is stuck with a look straight out of the school of prep-school-dorms-manager.
Even a nice cardigan over a shirt with a collar, with added sex appeal like a tie, perhaps.
But this shiny shirt look is offensive to look at, besides having the most uncool look since the leisure suit of the ’70s. C’mon man, get a clue.
Ben Salazar, Omaha
Make up your own mind
“It is time to stand up to Trump” is the headline by State Sen. John McCollister in the Nov. 23 Midland Voices.
John is entitled to his opinion, but that does not mean anyone else should listen to him or anyone else concerning President Donald Trump.
Everyone should make up their own minds, and the American people will do that in 2020 when they vote for president in the election.
We do not need to listen to politicians about who to vote for, or in fact anything else.
Most do not remember their promises once they are elected, so why should they tell us how to vote?
D. Mark O’Neill, Omaha
In for a penny, in for a pound
Praise to State Sen. John McCollister for having the courage to stand up for principle. His recent editorial published in The World-Herald should be reprinted across the land (“Republicans have an obligation to stand up to Trump,” Nov. 22 Midlands Voices).
However, I fear that today’s Republican Party has strayed so far from core principles of rule of law and respect for the Constitution that he will be vilified by party officials and, of course, online trolls including our Russian intelligence service friends in St. Petersburg.
Our own 2nd District congressional representative seems mainly concerned with being a good soldier and keeping his head down as far as possible.
It would be refreshing if a person of courage and integrity like John McCollister would challenge Rep. Don Bacon in the primary.
That would be a political contest worth our civic attention.
Peter S. Gadzinski, Omaha
That’s not country
I was so disappointed with the CMA Awards show Nov. 19. I could only stand to listen to the first few minutes of it.
True country music is not made up of half-naked girls and shaggy-haired men and loud rock music. These performers need to call it what it is and quit living off the country music name.
The CMA show has been ruined for us, as well as the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, which has been taken over with this stuff.
Country music is made up of one big family who love and support and stay in touch with each other for years and years.
There are many little theaters and festivals in and around the Nebraska and Iowa area, and the goal of these performers is to keep it old-time country music and especially to please their faithful fans.
This is what true old-time country music is about.
Keep it country.
Dolores Klopp, Omaha
Medicaid Expansion
The Section 1115 Heritage Health Adult Expansion Demonstration is disingenuous to the wishes of Nebraska voters.
Nebraskans have a long history of coming together and supporting our communities and individuals in need.
I have recently read a book about Standing Bear. This book describes Standing Bear’s quest for freedom and the many injustices that he and the Poncas suffered. There are many examples where the government bureaucracy failed them and caused both death and injustice.
This year a statue of Standing Bear was placed at the U.S. Capitol to represent Nebraska. Standing Bear’s story includes many Nebraskans who came together to fight for justice.
An Omaha Ponca Relief Committee was created to address the needs of Standing Bear and the 30 other members of his tribe who walked from Oklahoma back to Nebraska after 158 members of the tribe had died.
In 2016, Nebraska voters came together to pass Medicaid Expansion for 90,000 of our fellow Nebraskans. Nebraska Health and Human Services officials are delaying implementation and creating the most complicated and costly plan to administrate.
They have included a number of provisions that are likely to be challenged in court, which means more money will be spent on administration and legal battles rather than simply helping our fellow Nebraskans who would greatly benefit from receiving health care.
Marcia Anderson, Omaha
Tip jar theft
Did I understand a recent article correctly? It stated that a business owner caught a teenager posing as a “lookout” while a second youth stole a tip jar containing $15.
The Omaha police were called, and the “lookout” might be charged with theft (“Bakery owner holds teen down after tip jar is stolen; teen’s mom wants assault charge filed,” Nov. 26 World-Herald).
An individual running for the State Legislature in the area where the store is located stated that the business owner’s outrageous pursuit of justice has brought this teenager into the criminal justice system, “changing his life forever.”
It’s not the business owner’s action that put this teenager into the justice system, it’s his action.
Let’s hope it changes his life forever for the better.
Mike McCarron, Bellevue
