Farming the old way
I got a kick out of nine words, halfway through the Aug. 27 World-Herald article about the Winnebago cornfield (“After an Indian cornfield was destroyed, fundraiser brings in 4 times what school hoped”): “The corn was organically grown, and it was weedy.”
Seventy-five years ago, all corn was “organically grown” (we didn’t know a better way), and it was not weedy. A farmer’s reputation rested largely on how clean were his fields.
It began with a light harrowing to break the crust, about a week after planting. The first cultivation came a week later, when the second set of true leaves showed.
The object was to cover the row, without covering the corn plants.
We tried for three more cultivations, if rains and haymaking allowed, before the corn shaded the rows.
Last, but not least, the fields were walked in early August, to pull any weeds the cultivator had missed.
Labor-intensive, yes, but little expense.
Charlie Griffin, Atlantic, Iowa
Soggy troll?
If tourists come to Omaha to see Omar the Troll under the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge, they’ll have to come in the winter. The rest of the year he’ll probably be under water.
John Varga, Omaha
Losing decision
Congratulations to City Council members Vinny Palermo, Ben Gray, Brinker Harding and Aimee Melton for their spineless, illogical and inane decision to award FCC Environmental of Spain the waste contract.
Talk about a win-win situation; by caving in to Mayor Jean Stothert, they have created a lose-lose-lose situation. The people of Omaha lose — they will be paying $2 million more annually (not exactly chump change — how many chuckholes would that fill?)
The environment loses — much more yard waste will not be properly recycled.
Finally, the American way of life takes a hit. When you work hard and play by the rules, you are supposed to be rewarded. West Central Sanitation of Minnesota did this and demonstrated that it was capable of doing the job.
In return it got the shaft for its trouble, thanks to a stubborn, prejudiced, pompous mayor and these “fearless four” council members. They all have my utter contempt.
David Nelson, Omaha
Guns can travel
I hope people take the time to read the Sept. 3 article published in The World Herald from the San Diego Union-Tribune titled “Trafficking of U.S. guns fuels much violence across Mexico.”
It is spot on about what is happening. Th U.S.-made guns like the AR-15 and AK-47 (high powered guns) are certainly being trafficked to Mexico, but also to Honduras, Guatemala and elsewhere.
Even if you don’t particularly care what happens in other countries, please consider this. The same guns are being trafficked in the U.S.
Maybe one state has strict gun laws, but the state next door or a few states away doesn’t.
Someone can purchase guns in that state or at gun shows, bring them back and use them in nefarious ways.
In other cases, individuals who cannot buy a gun in their state will solicit someone who can purchase a gun to make a “straw” purchase and deliver the gun to them.
For this reason, I believe that we need strict gun laws at the national level. We cannot let the greed of some gun dealers and others stand in the way of the safety of America’s citizens.
Sandra Carpenter, Omaha
We need a change
My father was an Omaha police officer and a Marine Corps reservist. Thus, I have been around all different kinds of guns since as far back as I can remember.
I shot on the rifle team at Central High School for four straight years in the late 1970s and early ‘80’s. I spent three years in the infantry on active duty in the U.S. Army as a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne Division and was exposed to countless kinds of weapons.
I shoot recreationally at indoor ranges and most anywhere else it is legal to discharge a firearm. Yet, in all my years and numerous bullets fired, I have never fired a single round at another human being.
What has changed in the last three decades? The answer, I believe, is a lack of respect for human life, exposure to pornography and violent video games, the abortion culture, the 24/7/365 news feeds blathering how you should hate this or that group.
All this fuels the hatred of some of the most loathsome creatures on the face of this Earth.
What do we do? How can this evil be stopped? Believe me, if I knew how to fix this I would be banging pots and pans together in the public square to get attention and help in solving this problem.
I am a believer in the Second Amendment, and all the amendments to our Constitution, but something needs to change, and I am willing to be a part of that.
Clark R. Crinklaw, Omaha
Money wasted?
Seriously? I am very concerned at the waste of taxpayers’ money with the recent purchase of BMW motorcycles by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. Their rationale is to chase reckless motorcycle drivers and speeding cars.
First, in our part of the world you can only ride a motorcycle six months out of the year.
Second, most motorcycle drivers ride responsibly, and the number of people doing blocklong wheelies are only a handful.
Third, most of the reckless motorcycle drivers are self-limiting because they will crash and injure or kill themselves, thus taking themselves off the road.
This rationalization sounds fishy. We taxpayers deserve a real answer why public officials keep wasting our money. Seriously!
John Cavanaugh, La Vista
Red lights needed
To me it is a “no-brainer.” Install red lights for pedestrians on 84th Street in Papillion to cross the street safely.
This will solve the confusion drivers encounter to stop or not to stop.
Dan Boeckman, Omaha
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.