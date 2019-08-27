Export the portables
Why are we still housing student classrooms in “portable” classrooms after the taxpayers approved and funded a $421 million in bonds in 2014 to bring schools up to date?
Sunny Slope Elementary School serves a large and diverse community, and renovations were “completed,” yet we are still sending our children outdoors to portable classrooms.
The portables were moved to the back side of the building, keeping them out of street view, yet given the bond money, couldn’t we find a way to treat all of our children with the same respect and give them a safe, warm and indoor learning environment?
This is unacceptable. When we are promised upgrades and improvements, the first thing to be addressed by those funds should be proper classrooms for all students.
Jeffrey Points, Omaha
Close Kearney, Geneva centers
As the executive director of ReConnect Inc., an organization which provides direct services to system-involved youths and their families, and as a member of two juvenile justice system reform initiatives in Douglas County, I call for the permanent closure of both the Geneva and Kearney youth facilities.
The past and most recent news stories exposing the living conditions, staff shortages and inadequate programming are additional evidence to support closure of both facilities.
Additionally, the manner in which both facilities are structured to serve system-involved youths are out of step with current best practices for helping rehabilitate such youths and may be causing more harm than good, as the conditions at the facilities contribute to trauma.
Most system-involved youths are often the victims of undiagnosed trauma which contributed to their behavior.
Current best practices support the de-incarceration of youths and in favor of in-home and community-based services. In situations where out-of-home placement is warranted, youths should be placed as close as possible to their families and communities in which they will return.
No youths should be subjected to horrific conditions. We would not tolerate such neglect by parents, and we should definitely not tolerate it from state-run facilities.
LaVon Stennis-Williams, Omaha
With perks come responsibilities
An Aug. 23 World-Herald article described how the University of Nebraska-Lincoln can get removed from an academic blacklist. This concerns an instructor who “flipped off” a student.
The AAUP has blacklisted UNL over how this incident was handled. One professor suggests some sort of “gesture” towards the offending instructor may help. I believe the gesture was already made — that’s what got the student instructor in trouble in the first place. Why do we have to put up with a rude society where conservative presidents and liberal college instructors abuse their positions with vulgar and crude displays?
I think UNL did not overreact. It’s too bad presidents, like Bill Clinton, who have sex with underlings in the Oval Office, or Donald Trump, who acts like “Eric Cartman” from South Park, can’t be similarly dealt with. When will people learn that along with the perks of a rank come responsibilities for behavior?
Robert E. Hathaway, Omaha
UNL shouldn’t compromise
Why in the world would the University of Nebraska-Lincoln be forced to pay restitution or apologize to Courtney Lawton? She behaved in a biased manner to a student. That student had a constitutional right to present information, and Lawton has no right to confront a student by flipping her off and screaming.
She was suspended with pay. What exactly did she suffer? Frankly, I have no idea why the American Association of University Professors supported her.
I also think that UNL should not agree to compromise. To me it appears that being on the AAUP censure list would attract some professors, and they might be professors who don’t feel that it’s OK to behave like a lunatic who attacks students for having differing opinions that those they hold.
It’s shameful that people like Lawton are allowed to shape the thoughts of young people in Nebraska rather that demonstrating how civil discourse and open communication can bring those with differences together.
Marie Salistean, Omaha
Nebraska Strong
Highest praise to the team behind the Nebraska Tourism slogan “Nebraska. Honestly, it’s not for everyone.”
Loved it first time I heard it.
On a related note, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln leadership should wear their “blacklist” status by the American Association of University Professors as a badge of honor. Their response to Courtney Lawton’s outrageous, unprofessional behavior — indeed, blatant discrimination of a student — is, to me, dripping with integrity and courage. That, my fellow readers, is Nebraska Strong.
Kenneth Milan, Omaha
Dangerous crosswalk
Last Tuesday a 10-year-old girl was killed crossing 84th Street (Washington Street) in downtown Papillion. Many people have pointed to the crosswalk itself as dangerous.
The crosswalk in question is daunting; it stretches across four lanes of fast-moving traffic. The City of Papillion also recognized this crosswalk as dangerous and implemented blinking yellow lights on the ground in June 2017. However, these lights proved confusing to drivers and pedestrians. These yellow lights are subtle and blink when activated by a button. There also exists a digital screen southbound on 84th that displays the speed of one’s vehicle.
Are these lights enough? This part of 84th Street cannot have a crosswalk without a stoplight. How can motorists be expected to see small flashing lights that hover over a sidewalk? Since when are traffic lights supposed to be subtle?
Although this crosswalk may meet national safety standards, my view is that the small lights instill a false sense of security in a pedestrian.
This tragedy should never happen again. Papillion should either remove the small lights and the crosswalk, or install lights that will catch the attention of motorists.
Joey Silknitter, Papillion
