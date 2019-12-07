Ethnic schools here, too
So the Chinese are forcibly indoctrinating more that 1 million members of ethnic minorities in camps that their authorities are calling job-training initiatives.
Evidently the Chinese are joining other nations attempting to indoctrinate or erase religious and ethnic minorities within their borders.
Interestingly, in the late 1800s and early 1900s, the United States created boarding schools for Native American children.
One was in Genoa, Nebraska. They were separated from their parents — many of the parents of children in Genoa actually lived in Michigan.
The students were not allowed to wear their native dress or speak their languages, and they were trained for vocations such as housework and blacksmithing.
Officially the boarding schools were named Indian Industrial Schools, something like the job-training camps in China.
Tom Black, West Point, Neb.
Seeking moral candidates
Regarding Wayne Rupp’s Dec. 3 Public Pulse letter (“Beats the alternative”), he said if there was a moral contest between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton, Trump would win, hands down.
Many people would concur. I do not. However, what does this say about the United States — all 327 million of us — if we cannot get two moral individuals running for president?
Is it time to look at how we elect our representatives?
Or is it time to look In the mirror at our own values?
Or both?
Jean Reiner, Omaha
Enough with insults
If at any time during a debate you find yourself insulting your opponent, you forfeit the merit of your position and weaken your argument.
Each day in the Public Pulse, my beloved World-Herald puts personal attacks in ink.
With each issue it gets worse, and with the year ahead, I can only imagine how much more this conversation will devolve.
I will not suggest that each side is equally responsible.
From this reader’s perspective it is clear that one side of the disagreement time and again returns to putting down the individual rather than the issue.
If your first instinct suggests to you that I am referring to the “other” side, I warmly ask you to think again.
Andrew Adams, Omaha
Trump is a leader
God bless President Donald Trump. He has continually worked for “We the people.”
I am sick and tired of liberals crying racism, collusion and the like.
I could care less if someone doesn’t like his personality. What in the world does that have to do with being a great leader?
This country needs a leader and it is Donald J. Trump.
Jeanne Fuhs, Omaha
Backing up the baker
I applaud Ellie Pegler, owner/operator of Farine + Four (“Mom wants bakery owner who held down son over stolen tip jar charged,” Nov. 26 World-Herald).
Good for her in standing up for her business, her employees and herself.
It’s a shame that the teen’s mother was trying to hide her son’s behavior behind the veil of racism. For the sake of her son’s future, I hope she opens up her eyes soon.
And to Mark Vondrasek, who is running for the Nebraska Legislature in District 9: Just as this young man opened the door at Farine + Four allegedly to help steal someone else’s hard-earned money, he and he alone opened the door to his own potential future in the criminal justice system.
Alison A. Strauss, Omaha
Just what is socialism?
I often read complaints from conservative letter writers about how they fear the spread of socialism and communism, but they never include the specifics of their complaints.
Is getting 40% of your income from taxpayers — like farmers, who overwhelmingly vote Republican and voted for Donald Trump — an example of what they’re complaining about?
Or perhaps what bothers them is businesses getting special tax breaks.
Or could it be using tax dollars to pay for nursing home care for rural elderly Nebraskans who can’t afford such care on their own?
Maybe what constitutes socialism in their minds is spending huge sums of public funds to allow people to live and operate their businesses in what are obvious flood-prone areas.
Or possibly mandating that people with preexisting, life-threatening medical conditions be assured they won’t die without adequate medical care is something they associate with communism.
I am hoping that someone can spell out what it is they are so fearful of when expressing it.
James J. Regan, Omaha
Changing Little Italy
If residents and business owners in midtown Omaha are overly concerned with renovation plans in the Blackstone area, take a good look at what is happening in Little Italy.
This historic neighborhood, a home to many Italian immigrants, is rapidly losing its allure, ambiance and terrain to high-rise housing, apartments and commercial development.
It seems as though for the past 10 years or more, this nostalgic part of the city has become the “flavor of the month” for development.
The 10th Street corridor and streets to the east and west are being transformed.
Where a hospital and college once stood, close to 170 studio apartments are being built.
Three high-rise housing projects are planned on 10th Street between Pierce and Hickory Streets. A fourth is possible, and a public elementary school is being planned at 10th and Pine Streets.
This area is already heavily traveled. How much more can the fabric of a neighborhood be stretched before it rips at the seams?
How much more congestion and change can residents on various side streets absorb or tolerate?
Charlie Aliano, Omaha
