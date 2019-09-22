E-scooters and common sense
On Sept. 15, the Omaha World-Herald published the editorial “Omaha leaders face big challenge in ensuring public safety for scooter use,” outlining the injuries and concerns surrounding e-scooters in Omaha.
As the city begins to evaluate this service, I wanted to share recent research that should be considered on how best to move forward.
A 2019 study evaluated 103 hospital patients with scooter-related injuries to determine alcohol and drug involvement.
Of those individuals who were tested for alcohol, 48% (39) had a blood-alcohol level above 0.08 (the legal limit), and 52% (32) tested positive for drugs.
People have the misperception that e-scooters are a safe way to travel when inebriated.
Based on Nebraska Medicine data, scooter riders can be a danger to themselves.
However, they can also endanger others by operating under the influence, which can lead to crashes with pedestrians or bicyclists, as well as erratic driving on our streets, which can cause vehicle traffic to swerve into oncoming traffic.
The best way to deter this type of behavior is to enforce our drunken driving laws.
If riders are required to be in the street, they should be required to follow the rules of the road, including not driving under the influence.
We’re one of the worst binge drinking and DUI cities in the country, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
This is one common sense solution that will help better protect public safety.
Liene Topko, Omaha
Drivers are the weak spot
Regarding Nikolas Piperis’ Sept. 16 Public Pulse letter (“Cars as lethal weapons”), he suggests we should reconsider using automobiles for transportation.
He cites a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration report stating 94% of all traffic deaths are caused by driver error.
Herein lies the rub. Cars are safer than ever. The weakness lies in the person behind the wheel.
As a country, we do not properly teach people how to drive. We teach how to steer, brake and parallel park, but not how to maintain control in emergency situation such as when a car skids or has a flat tire.
Driver distraction is another problem caused partially by some of the “safety” systems in modern cars.
People tend to think that the car will save them, as shown by the recent fatal crashes involving “self-driving” modes in some cars.
Of course the ongoing problems of cell phone distraction and impaired driving continue to kill and injure their share of drivers.
Please stay alert and pay attention to the traffic around you while driving. It’s a car, not a phone booth.
James Scott, Omaha
Loss of moral compass
Several opinions have appeared regarding guns and the need for so-called red-flag laws and expansive background checks that would include private and family transactions.
As is the case with many gun laws already on the books, the new attacks on liberty and the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding citizens would do little or nothing to fix the problem of violent attacks on innocent people.
The real problem is the fact that we no longer have the moral underpinnings of the past.
We don’t go to church. We don’t have intact families.
We teach our children that everything goes; there are no moral constraints. We must not judge.
And then we wonder how these children grow up to have so little concern about moral constraints they are willing to commit mass murder.
And what is our reaction? Go after the instruments of our moral failures, but not the cause.
Confiscating the guns of private citizens would not save us.
If a person has no moral compass, there are unlimited tools of evil: commercial airplanes of 9-11; a rented Ryder truck of Murrah Federal Building fame; poison gas in a Tokyo subway; a truck crashing into a crowd in Nice, France.
Until we get to the heart of the problem we will do nothing with new gun laws other than give up our liberties.
Ben Franklin was right: “Those who would give up essential Liberty, to purchase a little temporary Safety, deserve neither Liberty nor Safety.”
Douglas Mang, Omaha
Guns and reality
Surveys and studies estimate we have at least 350 million firearms, and many estimates are much higher.
Rifles would be around 185 million (53%), handguns at 158 million (45%), and assault weapons (AR-15/AK-47 types) at 7 million (2%) or as high as 10.5 million (3%).
No one knows the real numbers, because federal law prohibits the government from collecting this information at any level including individuals, clubs, organizations, shows and stores.
Federal law also states a national gun registry is illegal, and eight states ban gun registries.
We know annual gun deaths are around 40,000; 23,000 are suicides and 17,000 are primarily homicides. These deaths are rarely brought up as an issue. Mass shootings get the big coverage.
Some politicians’ common response is to call for taking away all the assault weapons, believing that mass shootings will end. We should all know it is not that simple and actually impossible to accomplish.
Gun violence as a whole is the issue. It should have some priority for governments and by every one of us.
Common sense, basic education and awareness could help.
Public service information, like the gruesome stop-smoking ones, could spotlight many known issues.
Example: Loaded but unlocked firearms are estimated to be in the homes of 2 million children.
More parents might eliminate the threat and avert a tragedy, if it was presented to them as a problem.
We need to look at problems, apply realistic solutions and accept the issue may not be 100% solved.
Glen Mackie, Omaha
More about Hamilton
Thank you for the editorial praising Alexander Hamilton for his role in convincing people to enact the U.S. Constitution (“Alexander Hamilton made invaluable contributions to our constitutional system,” World-Herald, Sept. 17).
Some lesser known facts about Hamilton:
His mother served a prison term for adultery.
His parents were not married, so he could not attend the Church of England School on the island of Nevis in the West Indies. Instead he went to a Jewish Day School.
He was orphaned at 13.
Local Nevis merchants paid for him to go to Kings College and later Columbia, in New York City.
He was hand-picked by George Washington to be his trusted aide in the War of Independence.
He and the Marquis de Lafayette played a key role in the decisive Battle of Yorktown.
As secretary of the Treasury, his idea of one national currency (instead of several states creating currency) gave the new nation reputable credit.
He also had the federal government assume the war debts of the states and paid off the war bonds at face value, giving us a sound economic footing.
In the election of 1800, Jefferson and Aaron Burr were tied in electoral votes for the presidency; Hamilton broke the tie by switching his vote to Jefferson, his bitter political foe, because Hamilton considered Jefferson a much more honorable man than Burr (which contributed to the hard feelings that led eventually to the duel where Burr killed Hamilton).
“Hamilton” is a great show about a great man.
Richard Juro, Omaha
Different wars
Dr. Stanley L. Davis shares his erudition in quoting Rudyard Kipling’s writings in reference to the Vietnam and Afghan military actions by the U.S. (“Kipling on war,” Sept. 15 Public Pulse).
Kipling’s writings primarily referenced England’s involvement in India, a colonialist enterprise.
Davis appears to be confused in comparing the Vietnam situation to Afghanistan, and then U.S. involvement in the two countries to Kipling’s commentary.
In Vietnam, Davis indicates that elite West Point and ROTC trained college grads fought against the North Vietnamese conscripts.
They may have been the officers, but the U.S. soldiers doing the primary fighting were largely drafted conscripts, many from disadvantaged economic backgrounds, and the U.S. effort was being politically managed in D.C. rather than by the generals on the battlefield.
In addition, the U.S. was fighting alongside what was essentially a corrupt South Vietnamese government that had little support outside of Saigon.
The U.S. was theoretically fighting to contain communism, while the North Vietnamese were fighting for their “homeland.”
In Afghanistan, the U.S. became involved because this nation was attacked by terrorists who were supported and harbored by fanatic religious extremists who controlled that country.
To abandon Afghanistan would certainly allow those extremists and terrorists to once again control that land, and to wreak havoc at will, with an express desire to do harm once again to this nation.
For 18 years, we perhaps have “won” without an additional major terrorist attack on our soil.
G.R. Florine, Omaha
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.