Dual enrollment praised
Millard students: Welcome to the dual enrollment program with Metro.
Just a short time ago, in May of this year, I attended my 44th graduation at Metropolitan Community College. Some of your classmates were there getting their two-year associate degrees from Metro.
What was so astounding was that they had not yet graduated from Millard High School.
Some of your classmates graduated from Millard about 10 days after they graduated from Metro.
The dual enrollment program between Metro and Millard is a huge success. There are many Metro and Millard faculty working together in this collaboration. In has been my honor to work with one of them, Jamie Robinson in the accounting dual courses.
Robert Gronstal, Omaha
faculty member,
Metropolitan Community College
Trash bids unacceptable
Why don’t the Omaha mayor and City Council understand that citizens want all of their garbage, yard waste and recyclables picked up weekly?
Under the current city garbage contract, I put out 130 gallons of garbage, unlimited yard waste and unlimited recyclables every week. So why are our city representatives asking for bids on 96 gallons of garbage mixed in with yard waste?
A household doesn’t just cut back on the amount of garbage, yard waste and recyclables produced. It is what it is, and it all needs to be picked up.
Under the current proposals, Omahans would need to pay for an extra, private garbage service to get everything picked up.
Dan H. Eveland Sr., Omaha
No trash bin wanted
My wife and I neither want, nor do we need, huge, 96-gallon bins for our garbage. Nearly all the homes in our neighborhood have only a one-car garage, with no room for huge containers.
Each week, we currently set out one trash bag, occasionally two, for garbage pick-up. That’s it, very simple. And now Mayor Jean Stothert wants us to take a big, smelly container back into the garage or store it elsewhere.
We don’t even want one of the smaller containers that we can supposedly opt for later.
Maybe the mayor and the City Council members don’t see the point, since they probably live in a home with a two- or three-car garage. To make it simple for them to understand, my family, our neighbors and other families like us do not want to use their mandated trash bins.
And if we have to keep them outside because we have no room for them in the garage, then that detracts from the look of a neighborhood, with trash bins lining the fronts of homes.
If the mayor and City Council would like to see how we conveniently and cleanly manage with the current system, we would welcome a scheduled visit.
They can certainly do better than the proposed system — much better. I hope they will.
Roger D. Anderson, Omaha
Air Force thanks Navy
We want to thank the gentleman in the U.S. Navy cap who paid for our breakfast July 26 at Le Peep on Pacific Street.
From an Air Force veteran to a Navy veteran, thank you.
Vince and Louise Basemore, Omaha
Choose honor and duty
Republican State Sen. John McCollister’s willingness to speak publicly against some in the Republican Party and President Donald Trump is commendable. McCollister stated that the Republican Party “remains complicit to obvious racist and immoral activity inside our party.”
What so many politicians don’t understand is that for every supporter McCollister may have offended (or lost) with his public position, he will likely gain tenfold in support and/or admiration from those who did not previously support him as a candidate.
My hope is that McCollister’s peers choose honor and duty over cowardice and fear by speaking up, as well — by publicly denouncing the president and their party, then backing it up with corrective action.
It’s not enough to say you are against something while your actions speak otherwise.
Recently departed author and Nobel Prize recipient Toni Morrison said, “We die. That may be the meaning of life. But we do language. That may be the measure of our lives.”
Magan Smith, Omaha
Buying firearms is a right
In response to Erin Grace and her column on the process to buy firearms: First, she should be happy that the process for an American is as easy as waiting 15 minutes and spending only $5 to obtain a license that is to buy a item that is yours if you qualify.
Please tell me one of your other rights, granted to you, that would involve being asked any of the questions that you posed.
For free speech, did anyone ask you why you want free speech or if you were a victim or felt vulnerable or what your current mental state is or whether you are receiving therapy or taking medication or if you felt angry or impulsive or if you were afraid?
That article is typical drivel that is an attempt to undermine a person’s right to own that firearm.
Gerald Smith, Omaha
Stop selling assault-style rifles
How many people have to die before we take action?
The latest mass shootings are just the latest indication that we can not wait any longer. There must be a law to prevent the sale of assault rifles.
Assault rifles were built for the military in time of war; they were not built for civilians’ use.
Assault rifles should not be manufactured, imported or sold in the United States.
A buyback program should be made mandatory to remove the assault-style rifle off our streets and out of our homes.
If our U.S. senators and representatives fail to support strong regulation of the assault rifles, we need to vote them out of office. We need to act now before more innocent people are killed.
Steve Warner, Norfolk, Neb.
