Don’t add La Vista restaurant tax
I have been a proud La Vista resident for five years. One of the many reasons I choose to live in La Vista was for the tight community that reminds me of the community where I grew up.
I am appalled and offended by the proposed restaurant tax. I firmly oppose such a tax because I know that it will harm everyone that does business with the city’s restaurants. The restaurant tax just does not work.
This will hit consumers that have limited means the hardest, like my mother, who lives on Social Security, and those who live paycheck to paycheck, like so many of my neighbors.
There are only 30 restaurants in La Vista. To be honest, La Vista does not draw in the crowds like Omaha does. Those who can’t afford to eat out will choose not to eat out. Thus, down go the profits, people are laid off and the next thing we know, restaurants will close.
We need to be smart in how to fund the La Vista City Centre project. I think it’s time to take a look at the city budget to figure out what kinds of fat can be cut out. And if that means that city leaders need to take a pay cut, so be it. If that’s not enough, then this funding should be brought before the people in a bond issue.
We are not Omaha. I love it here in La Vista. Please don’t force me to move.
Melissa K. Davis, La Vista
Fire Dannette Smith
Apparently, our tax dollars are being wasted on payroll for incompetent executives.
Dannette Smith, CEO of the Department of Health and Human Services, attempted to defend herself and her management of the girls detention center in Geneva. Why does it take four elected officials to visit a Nebraska government-controlled facility in order to bring light to horrific and deplorable conditions?
For Smith to declare that the facility is “just OK,” according to the Aug. 17 World-Herald, is unconscionable.
A point to all: These girls will one day be released. They will be “expected” to be good citizens of this state. Really? The article seems to suggest that we are training them to be resentful of authority, indignant towards law enforcement and indifferent towards their actions.
Fire the incompetents, demand better awareness within governmental agencies and improve the stewardship of our hard-earned tax dollars.
Brad Grubb, Omaha
Where are we now?
I used to be a Republican. I know that is how most of the letters about State Sen. John McCollister have started.
But I left the Republican Party during President G.W. Bush’s second term. I left the Democratic Party the week after President Bill Clinton was inaugurated.
I remember JFK making the speech about not asking what your country can do for you. If he were saying that today he would be labeled an alt-right wingnut by the Democrats. Today the Democrats have become the party of socialism. They have moved to the extreme left.
The campaigns have been about two things: everything they can give to people and calling President Donald Trump a racist. But there is no way to come up with the amount of money they want to spend. Two-thirds of our annual budget is already consumed by entitlements. The accusations about Trump are all fake news. They say Trump is using “code words” and “dog whistles,” which means they have no real examples.
Trump criticizes Rep. Elijah Cummings and the state of Baltimore, and the Democrats and the media say this is racist. Trump wanted to keep people out from countries that sponsor terrorists. And even though that was only seven of 59 Muslim countries they called him a racist. He has reduced unemployment for blacks, Hispanics and Asians to the lowest level in American history.
Both parties are not what the founders envisioned.
Kevin Rooney, Omaha
Flags would spur conversations
The flags were flying at half-staff from the recent shootings in El Paso and Dayton as we drove across Montana on Aug. 9. I used the time to call all 50 U.S. governors, asking them to continue to fly the flags at half-staff until such time as Congress passed significant gun control legislation. I asked them to work with their governor friends to do the same.
I shared my observation that when flags are at half-staff, conversations ensue as to why. What a great no-cost way to start a conversation across every state and the nation regarding the need for gun control. I was disappointed to see the flags flying high as we drove across Nebraska.
In my opinion, significant gun control includes banning weapons of war and massive magazines and conducting universal and comprehensive background checks. There is no reason for such arms on the streets of our nation. Such background checks would identify those with a history of violence, mental instability and terroristic leanings. Let’s start the conversation and urge action by our elected officials.
Peg O’Dea Lippert, Papillion
Safety first
No left turns should be allowed at the intersection of Highway 6 and Lincoln Road. This intersection is a death trap.
Stan Lessmann, Omaha
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.