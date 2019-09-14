Doc Moller touched many lives
Thank you to The World-Herald for the excellent article about G.E. “Doc” Moller. I often referred to him as “Mr. Central High.” It was my good fortune to work with Doc at the University of Nebraska at Omaha after we both retired.
We supervised administrative practicum students for a number of years there. He was an excellent role model and mentor for future school leaders, as he had been in the “trenches” for a number of years. Doc was a professional educator, a dedicated and caring leader and maintained high standards for himself and the practicum students.
I recall a conversation we had one evening as we walked to the parking lot at UNO. Doc looked at me and said, “Bob, when are we going to tell them just how much work being a good leader involves?”
I believe we discussed long hours, love of job and being willing to fight for what you believe in the next week in class. After serving the Millard Public Schools for a number of years, I was blessed to work with “Mr. Central” at UNO. I continued to learn from this gentleman.
We have lost a superb educator and friend, for he touched so many lives. What a wonderful legacy he leaves.
Bob Lykke, Omaha
Get back to flood control
A field hearing focused on spring flooding in the Missouri River Basin was held Aug. 28 in North Sioux City, South Dakota.
Brig. Gen. D. Peter Helmlinger, commander of the Northwestern Division of the Army Corps of Engineers, said the Corps understands the suffering and damages many victims incurred and shows our commitment as a nation to help get beyond this. That is the problem. We need actions so this flooding does not continue.
The solution is to get back to flood control like we had before 2004. The corps is holding way too much water in the reservoirs that are used mainly for recreation.
Helmlinger noted a study could call for changing the channel in the Sioux City area to let the river carry more water. Also mentioned was setting the levees back farther from the river. He said the river is full of sediment and cannot hold the water it used to.
The corps has put the sediment there by creating emergent sandbars, building pallid sturgeon chutes and notching the rock dikes, causing the banks to erode.
The general said a study would take three years, and then Congress would decide how the proposals would be implemented. By then most ag landowners and residents along the river corridor won’t be here. Each flooding erodes our ground and causes drainage problems.
The flooding has displaced people and communities, damaged infrastructure and shut down commerce. Where is our salvation? Get on it, elected officials. We elected you to represent us, so be our voices in Congress.
Donette Jackson, Tekamah, Neb.
Two-wheelers and helmets
I have noticed that there are many popular places in Omaha — Benson, the Old Market, the Capitol District and others — where there are people driving two-wheeled, motorized vehicles on the city streets.
I also drive a motorized, two-wheeled vehicle on the streets of Omaha.
The only difference is that I am forced to wear a helmet when I drive my two-wheeled, motorized vehicle, while the other drivers mentioned above do not have to wear helmets.
Am I missing something here? Does not seem fair to me.
Clark R. Crinklaw, Omaha
Senior learning
Thanks for the article published Feb. 3 in the Outlook Education and Outreach section (“UNO’s Passport Program is a lifelong learner’s dream at 65 and beyond”), regarding the Senior Learning Passport Program established by the University of Nebraska Board of Regents.
As a senior participant at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, I want to thank Professor Arthur Beckman and Dr. Gwyneth Cliver.
Es freut mich sehr diese Gelegenheit auf Deutsch (Editor’s translation: I am very happy about this opportunity in German).
Thomas G. Leuschen, Omaha
Zipper education
In regard to the zipper merging technique we have been reading about, wouldn’t it make sense if roads officials put up signage stating “Use Zipper Method” along with their merging road signs?
Then drivers would understand what that “idiot driver” who just passed you was trying to accomplish.
Maybe a little education and kindness is needed.
Ann Johnson, Omaha
Learning the zipper merge
It might be useful for more Omaha drivers to learn how to “zipper merge ” in moderate to heavy traffic.
Under such conditions, zippering is not rude but simply a more efficient way for traffic to move.
See this link: https://youtu.be/cX0I8OdK7Tk
Douglas B. Rasmussen, Omaha
Reality of tax cuts
I want to thank Alvin Guenther for his Sept. 9 Public Pulse letter (“Effects of spending, tax cuts”).
It was spot-on in identifying the effects of Gov. Pete Ricketts’ spending and tax cuts.
Cutting taxes always sounds nice, but the reality of those cuts affect people differently and some deeply. Growing Nebraska to create new jobs at the expense of strong schools, good roads, public health care and more is not the good life our state likes to tout.
It is destroying everyday citizens’ quality of life and enjoyment. Our legislators need to step up and speak for the people.
Barb Wagner, Omaha
