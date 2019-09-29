Appalled by elder abuse
As a former Nebraska state senator, I am compelled to respond to Mary Morinelli’s Aug. 29 Public Pulse letter (“Respect for human life”). Mary asked, “Have we no respect for human life anymore in this country?”
Now that I am physically disabled and occasionally in a nursing facility, I have personally experienced and witnessed elder abuses. What I have seen and heard about while in nursing facilities is living conditions unacceptable for our elder Nebraska taxpayers.
Abuses of the elderly are rampant. Judges, law enforcement, state senators, medical professionals and government workers all need to take a hard look at what is happening. Our laws are supposed to be enforced. It begins with mandatory reporting by medical professionals and others. Failure to report and acts of retribution against those reporting must lead to prison time.
Nebraska laws need to be strengthened. Prison should be mandatory for all offenses. Social workers have no business investigating crimes against our elders. Criminal investigations need to be performed by law enforcement.
I am appalled by what I have seen. I am angered by stories of abuse. I am disheartened by the situation described in Mary’s letter. Every situation is different. But the punishment must fit the crime. Dorothy Pistillo needed justice. I wish I had known what abuses were occurring while a state senator. I am living it now. I can see the shortcomings of our system. And the silver tsunami has just begun.
I will remember Judge Russell Bowie at his next retention election.
Michael Avery, Omaha
Did you know?
There are currently 58 federal special welfare programs on the U.S. government books — and most have been there for 70 years. That’s a lot of welfare programs.
They cost billions of taxpayer dollars. You have to apply to get the money. The money is given to people who are worth hundreds of thousands of dollars.
These welfare programs are called farm subsidies. You seldom hear about them, but the amount of tax dollars given out each year is huge. The persons who receive these taxpayer dollars usually own their farmland, which is worth hundreds of thousands of dollars, and often millions.
They do not include the billions of taxpayer dollars that our current president gave to farmers in the last year because the tariff war he declared on China hurt their business.
Others businesses that were negatively affected by the tariff war have not received extra taxpayer dollars. What this seems to mean is that the 58 farm subsidies are somehow not enough. Why haven’t others who are being hurt by the president’s tariff war received a share of this tax money?
Donald Weber, Omaha
Invest in cancer research
We all know someone who has heard the words “you have cancer,” and many of us have fought the disease ourselves. As a cancer survivor as well as someone who has lost family members to cancer, I traveled to Washington, D.C., this month to let my voice be heard and to call on Congress to make investments in cancer research a top priority.
More than 600,000 Americans will die from cancer this year alone. But with over 16.9 million cancer survivors alive today, we know that past investments in cancer research have made a real difference for millions of Americans. Further investments in research hold the key to saving more lives and, one day, ending death from cancer.
I met with Sen. Deb Fischer, Rep. Don Bacon and Jocelyn Broman, legislative correspondent for Sen. Ben Sasse and explained to them that each dollar Congress puts toward cancer research offers hope to so many Americans. New breakthroughs in treatment and prevention won’t sit idle in labs across the country; instead, they will be delivered to those who need it the most.
Research advances are saving more lives than ever, and it’s critical that we keep this momentum going. Now is the time to invest in life-saving cancer research.
By increasing medical research funding at the National Institutes of Health by $2.5 billion, we can continue to make progress in the fight against cancer.
Ann Yager, Gretna
Volunteer, American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network
Value our teachers
Nebraska is beginning to see a teacher shortage in many of our school districts. Much of the rest of the country is seeing even more dire teacher shortages, but signs indicate our time is coming.
Put yourself in the position of college students looking at maybe $50,000 in student loan debt by graduation. Why would they select teaching as a career when they:
Would be paid less as a teacher.
Have increasing class sizes and less support.
Work long hours outside the classroom.
Be called lazy and inept by politicians.
In September 2018, a study of the teacher pay penalty by the Center on Wage and Employment Dynamics at the University of California, Berkeley, found that in 2017 teacher weekly pay was 18.7% lower than other comparably educated and experienced professionals. For men it was 26.8% lower. Weekly pay was used to account for typically a nine-month contract for teachers vs. 12 months for others.
Using data unadjusted for education and experience, it found the Nebraska pay penalty was 20th highest in 2017 at 24.3% below other college graduates, just slightly worse than the unadjusted national average at 23.8%. Not surprisingly, the four states with the largest pay penalties experienced recent teacher strikes.
The study also found that “cutbacks in education spending and a squeeze on teacher pay … are not the result of weak state economies. Rather, state legislatures have enacted them to finance tax cuts for the wealthy and corporations.” Sound familiar?
Nebraskans must value our teachers and our children’s education more than the ever-present tax deadbeats.
Bert Peterson, Hastings, Neb.
Puppy mills brutal
The conditions in puppy mills are brutal and terrifying for dogs. The dogs become so depressed by the mind-numbing boredom of being locked in a small cage day after day, week after week, month after month, year after year that they lose their minds. Their eyes glaze over and they withdraw.
A combination of poor food, poor conditions and no veterinary care cause their teeth to rot at an early age. Dogs often get their feet and legs caught in the wires of the cages and in the struggle to free themselves, their feet or legs can be ripped off. Females can suffer from mammary cancers and uterine infections.
When dogs are used up, they are often shot, hit in the head with a rock, drowned or dumped. Many kennels have no climate control. The dogs freeze in the winter and swelter in the summer, often dying from exposure.
Contact your state senator and let them hear your voice.
Susan Huwaldt, Neligh, Neb.
Listen, interact, analyze
In today’s polarized culture, it is difficult to determine the truth. Clearly some news and information sources are biased. A candidate’s character and economic interests need to be considered when picking our leaders. Emotions alter a person’s judgment. A person’s past history affects their current actions. Thinking harder, voting and communicating with local groups and elected officials at all levels are vital for our democracy’s future.
As a Republican I urge all of us to use the large Democrat field to evaluate different ideas. A vital democracy takes parts of different ideas and ends up as a compromise which can result in a stronger America.
Scientists discover new facts and choose between opinions by designing equipment devoid of emotion to measure and collect facts which are agreed to be true by everyone. Money is a factor which can causes certain facts to be omitted, to then arrive at different conclusions. Tribalism can cause us to discount truths.
The best way for us to have the best future is to intentionally listen and interact with different sources and people outside of our beliefs and tribe. We then need to identify the observable facts which support their opinions.
The future of our children and grandchildren is dependent on us doing the hard work of evaluating and voting for the people who are honest and who put our democracy first. Please listen to public media, which has the least motivation to preselect facts and omit sources who disagree with you.
James Frederick, Lincoln
Dying for attention
This past week brought the sad news of yet another person losing their life while engaged in a made-for-YouTube activity. How many people have put themselves –- and others -– at risk because they wanted to “go viral” and have their moment of online stardom?
Whether it is crashing their car, falling off a cliff or drowning, otherwise intelligent people are making stupid choices because they feel the desire for notoriety. They are losing their lives in horrible ways and turning what should be a wonderful event -– a vacation, a gender reveal, a marriage proposal -– into an accidental death or, worse yet, hurting someone else with their antics.
The combination of the Internet, smart phones and social media has concocted a toxic brew that is turning millions of young (and not-so-young) adults into attention-starved zombies.
What does it say when, as a recent survey indicated, a significant percentage of people admitted that they won’t vacation someplace that doesn’t provide opportunities for eye-catching, “Like” generating selfies?
I am not sure what that says, but whatever it says, it is not flattering.
Tim Horning, Bellevue
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.