Cut the coverage
One way, and perhaps the best way, to stop this phenomenon of mass murder might be to simply refuse to provide any news coverage of the events.
Many, if not most, of the individuals who do this sort of thing are trying to get recognition and/or set some kind of sick record, and they should be denied that attention. Any coverage of such events should be limited to the specific place where the event occurs, and any such coverage should stop as soon as any threat to the public is eliminated.
I’m sure that the ghouls who enjoy this sort of “news” will object and complain about “the people’s right to know,” but in my view public safety should be of paramount concern, with the titillation of a small minority of people taking a very distant back seat.
Bob Ackley, Emerson, Iowa
Inhumane policy
The recent policy change of deporting medical migrants (“Administration ends protection for migrant medical care,” Aug. 26 World-Herald) fills me with disgust. As both the mother of a child who would be dead without the life-saving medications available to her in this country, as well as a health care professional who provides care to the sickest children in our state, I cannot express my disgust more emphatically about the new program to deport migrants receiving treatments and the families living here to support them.
The action is tantamount to murder, and it sickens me knowing that our government is behind this.
Immediate action is necessary, as these children have neither the resources nor the time to fight back.
Our government needs to act now against this ridiculously inhumane policy.
Mary Jo White, Omaha
High-tech vs. prison cell
Could we experiment with some technological solutions to our overcrowded prison problem?
Our electronic monitoring capabilities have increased exponentially since we built our last prison. Why not embrace this technology and try things similar to electronically monitored ankle bracelets to facilitate home arrest or other non-prison solutions for those nonviolent, aged or disabled inmates and those near their normal release date?
Let’s use the resources we have available today to address our prison problems and do this is a cost-efficient way for all our taxpayers.
Stan Fullner, Omaha
Reason for obesity
Why is the obesity rate really high in America?
Don’t you like a good deal on food? Well, two fast-food hamburgers, a large drink and large fries are cheap and have a lot of calories.
More expensive foods often have lower calories and smaller proportions.
So most people like cheap, easier things and don’t want to pay a lot of money for smaller amounts of food.
C.J. Deas, Omaha
Vote with their feet
“Social justice” — or fairness — extends to Husker softball coach Rhonda Revelle, who, after thorough review by the University of Nebraska, has been granted an opportunity to make specific adjustments to her coaching style.
Players (or fans) who disagree can “vote with their feet” rather than seeking to upend the university’s decision.
Howard Brown, Omaha
Sports betting
The sports betting that has just become available to Iowans is a big deal. Big money will be changing hands.
But I find it interesting that “The new law excludes some forms of sports betting, such as bets based on performances of individual players for in-state college teams” (“Legal sports betting in Bluffs starts today at Ameristar,” Aug. 15 World-Herald).
I can’t help but think that there must be a reason for disallowing betting on Iowa players. Could it be that the Iowa Legislature was concerned that Iowa athletes might be compromised by gamblers trying to influence the outcome of a player’s performance? I suppose this could also be called a bribe or “throwing a game.”
Why are players for Iowa college teams the only ones exempted? Might Nebraska players also be susceptible to under-the-table deals?
Glen Andersen, Blair, Neb.
Investigate Epstein
I disagree with Charles Leonard’s Aug. 31 Public Pulse letter, suggesting that Jeffrey Epstein’s crimes are merely a matter of doling out money from his estate rather than conducting an investigation, as Sen. Ben Sasse has requested.
I hope Sasse demands that photographic evidence seized from Epstein gets compared to records of missing persons and suicides to determine whether there are any connections.
A.R. Gentry, Omaha
A lesson on lawn care
The picture in the Sept. 4 World-Herald showing a mother mowing the lawn, with her son just across the sidewalk, is really cute.
But a better lesson in lawn care is that it is very dangerous to allow a child to be near a lawnmower when it is is running.
Lawnmowers are known to pick up objects and throw them quite a distance. Anyone in the way could be seriously injured.
Rosalie Gregerson, Tekamah, Neb.
‘Responsible’ gun owners
This is in response to the article “Don’t leave weapons in unlocked car” in the Aug. 31 World-Herald.
Every time there is a debate about any type of sensible gun control, the response is that any new restrictions punish “responsible” gun owners and do nothing to the criminals.
I, too, am a law enforcement officer and have investigated numerous thefts of unsecured firearms from vehicles and homes. In every one of these cases, I believe the victim would refer to themselves as a “responsible” gun owner.
So I ask all of the “responsible” gun owners who claim they would suffer harm from more restrictions, “How do you think the criminals are getting their guns?”
Kevin Bartels, Omaha
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive.