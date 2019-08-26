Crosswalk safety
After reading the article about the young girl who died after being critically injured Aug. 20 on 84th Street, I drove through downtown Papillion on my way to Shadow Lake Town Center.
I always slow down to the designated speed limit of 25 mph — even though it is inconvenient to the driver that may be following me.
It never ceases to amaze me that people seem to drive 35- 40-mph or more as they pull around me.
This morning, someone did pull around me and continued on driving at least 35. Come on, people, it is only seven or eight blocks that you need to slow down to 25 mph.
Be safe and especially considerate of any pedestrians.
Sally Stunkel, La Vista
Action needed in Corrections
What will it take to carry out dramatic action to fix the Nebraska Department of Corrections?
Another riot? More murders? Suicides? Assaults of guards?
Doug Koebernick, inspector general for Corrections, calls the situation at the State Penitentiary “alarming” and “disturbing” (Aug. 21 World-Herald).
Understaffing, mandatory overtime, low morale and more frequent assaults on guards continue, and inmate unrest has become the new normal.
Overpopulation has not been addressed. Recruiting efforts have fallen short.
Millions of dollars continue to be spent in overtime, with 50,000 overtime hours in June alone.
Despite multiple news articles, disturbing reports, stakeholder meetings, recommendations from the Council of State Governments, letters to the editor and promises from Director Scott Frakes, little has been accomplished. Solutions must include not only Corrections, but the courts, probation and parole, law enforcement and, perhaps most importantly, pressure from the community.
I would propose a meeting with the governor (“The buck stops here”) of stakeholders and the formation of a committee of all agencies and parties involved. The solutions are known, the resources are available, the need is crucial.
What is needed is coordinated, dramatic action to address these problems.
Otherwise the consequences will be dire.
John Krejci, Lincoln
Raise tax, cut smoking
Every pack of cigarettes sold in the U.S. causes roughly $19.16 in smoking-related health costs and productivity losses –- significantly higher than the average retail price of each pack.
Research shows that regular and significant increases to the tax on tobacco products reduce tobacco use and health care costs while also generating revenue.
Nebraska is falling behind when it comes to increasing lifesaving and revenue-building taxes on deadly tobacco products, according to American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network’s 17th annual report, How Do You Measure Up? A Progress Report on State Legislative Activity to Reduce Cancer Incidence and Mortality.
Currently Nebraska’s cigarette tax is 64 cents per pack, which ranks 42nd nationally. By raising our cigarette tax by $1.50 per pack to a grand total of $2.15, we would significantly reduce health care costs and prevent thousands of our kids from becoming adult smokers.
Nebraska residents are counting on our lawmakers to stand up to Big Tobacco by raising the tax on its deadly and addictive products, a move that will save lives and generate revenue for our state.
Molly Thomas, Omaha
Marijuana, gambling revenue
I recently returned from Toronto, and last year I visited Amsterdam. I’m not a smoker myself, but I did notice that, despite the legality of marijuana, both cities felt quite safe, and I encountered zero problems.
That got me thinking a little more deeply about social conservatives, both in Nebraska and nationally.
The interesting thing about social conservatives is that they are consistently trying to legislate how others should live their lives, be it their stance on drug laws, gay marriage or legalized gambling.
This, despite their oft-correlating stance that government should be small and stay out of people’s lives.
In fact, the only time I notice consistency between these positions is when it comes to corporate deregulation.
Taking this a step further, the revenue lost by keeping marijuana and gambling illegal in Nebraska would seem to indicate that social conservatives are perfectly happy with tax rates in this state.
There are two takeaways that I see: Please leave governing and become the preachers you obviously really want to be; and for anyone thinking of voting for a social conservative, keep in mind that they either believe you aren’t taxed enough, because they are turning their backs on additional revenue, or that the roads and other infrastructure in this state are good enough.
Michael Zack, Omaha
Find spending trade-off
To finance a national suicide-prevention hotline, Reps. Chris Stewart and Seth Moulton propose that a “small fee” be added to our phone bills (“Three-digit code for suicide hotline,” Aug. 22 World-Herald).
My last phone bill included $21.44 in such taxes and charges, which increased it by 34%.
In the course of a year, I pay over $250 in “small fees.”
This is the case with government spending in general. Every time someone wants to spend more on something, they point out that it will cost only pennies per taxpayer.
When we add up tens of thousands of such pennies-per-taxpayer costs, we find ourselves paying a large fraction of our income in taxes, and with a trillion-dollar deficit besides.
Rather than finding new ways to spend money, congressmen like Stewart and Moulton should be looking for spending to cut.
If their suicide hotline is as vital as they claim, then surely they can find some less essential program to eliminate.
William Flack, Kearney
