Convictions have consequences
I am writing in response to an article by Alia Conley and Todd Cooper (“Omaha attorney says appeal of transfer of cases to juvenile court is due to ‘political pressure,’” Nov. 29 World-Herald).
Since the goal of defense attorneys is to keep their clients from being convicted of any crimes, I wouldn’t expect anything less than a vigorous defense from the attorneys representing two minors. Nick Cisar was accused of stabbing his ex-girlfriend, and Esai Pinales, on probation for felonies committed in Sarpy County, has been accused of multiple felonies, including shooting into an unmarked police car.
Remember, defense attorneys aren’t seeking justice for the victims, they are seeking acquittal for their clients.
I believe that all minors charged with the commission of a violent felony should be tried in the adult court system. Further, I believe that all persons convicted of violent felonies involving the use of a firearm should receive long, mandatory prison sentences. If the felony resulted in a death, those convicted should be subject to a mandatory death penalty.
The role of the juvenile justice system is to rehabilitate, not to punish. Criminal convictions have consequences, and the consequences should be in sync with the seriousness of the crime, regardless of age.
The police and district attorneys are there to protect society, and I want them to protect all of us as aggressively as the law will allow.
Jeffrey S. Bird, Omaha
Rapidly changing climate
Thanks to The World-Herald for continuing to cover the impact of climate change in Nebraska and worldwide (“Siberia’s permafrost rapidly thaws,” Dec. 1).
Our industrial revolution used fossil fuels to improve our lifestyles. It has allowed many Americans to live “like kings,” with more food, mobility, comfort and leisure time than humans ever imagined.
Now we are learning that the price of the industrial revolution was higher than we imagined. We are already beginning to pay this price in the form of increased powerful storms, floods and droughts caused by global warming.
Scientists from many disciplines warned us of this decades ago. Now they are warning that it is happening faster than had been predicted and that it will be extremely dangerous to life on this planet.
So at this point we must choose between reducing carbon now or paying the price later in the form of a planet that our children may not be able to live on. A revenue-neutral carbon tax can accomplish this. Republicans and Democrats should support the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act.
Carol Gilbert, Omaha
Prayer is the answer
Mary Cormier wrote a good Public Pulse letter Nov. 19 (Message to our children”).
Prayer is the answer, but as Mother Teresa said, ““We must not be surprised when we hear of murders, killings, of wars or of hatred. … If a mother can kill her own child, what is left but for us to kill each other?”
Frank Johansen, Omaha
A lesson could be learned
Last month two young men tried to steal money in a tip jar from a local bakery. There have been comments made by one of their mothers and a would-be politician that were not what one would expect.
Suppose, instead of stealing the tips, the young men had gone to the bakery and asked if there were jobs available so they could earn money honestly.
If they had done that and gotten jobs, how different this story would be.
Leon A. Bresley, Omaha
The Bail Project
The Omaha police union wants to address prison overcrowding by building more prisons instead of enacting more prison reforms (“As Nebraska prison overcrowding hits record, Omaha police union calls for more beds,” Nov. 11 World-Herald).
I have another idea: Let’s join the Bail Project, a national nonprofit organization that provides bail assistance and pretrial support to low-income people accused of misdemeanors, who cannot afford to pay bail.
The bail is paid by the nonprofit and returned when the person goes to court. People can stay in jail for months awaiting trial. Even one day in jail can cause someone to lose their job, housing or custody of their children.
The Bail Project’s mission is to combat mass incarceration and transform pretrial justice in America. Can Nebraska join this great program that will help prison overcrowding, keep people in their communities and uphold “ innocent until proven guilty”?
Kathleen Hughes, Omaha
Different view of morals
Wayne B. Rupp states, in his Dec. 3 Public Pulse letter “Beats the alternative,” that “If there was a moral contest in the election Trump would win hands down.”
Really? We are talking about a liar and cheat in both business and his personal life. President Donald Trump has been married three times, cheated on first wife with second wife, cheated on second wife with third wife, etc.
The man is on tape saying he grabs women by their private parts. If this were a morals contest, Trump would have lost by a landslide like he did in the popular vote. But, hey, thanks for the good laugh.
Janice Mohs, Omaha
Election explanation
The reason Donald Trump got elected: Replay the Democratic candidates’ debates and the topics discussed.
The reason Trump will be reelected: The Democrats have done absolutely nothing except to whine about losing the election and try to impeach Trump.
The reason Trump will have more than 63 million votes in the next election: See above.
Ken Filbert, Fort Calhoun, Neb.
Enjoys the Pulse
I was pleased to see the letter from Allen Barnard (“Violence and weapons,” Nov. 26 Public Pulse).
Barnard was our choir director years ago, and a fine one. I will turn 90 in December, but I still enjoy the Public Pulse after all these years.
Ruth Wise, Atlantic, Iowa
