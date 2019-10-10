City sewer bills stink
Every time I get my bill from the Metropolitan Utilities District, I get upset because of the sewer fees.
In the last 12 months, sewer fees were 34% of my entire bill.
When we bought this home, our sewer was already separated, so that cost was already in the cost of the home. Now we are paying the cost to separate other people’s sewers.
As an analogy, it would be as if my neighbor had snow on his walks and the city cleared them and then asked me to help pay the bill. These charges do not seem right.
Orvil C. Bachmann, Omaha
Men are behind
Although women in the past have been marginalized in the workplace, this is no longer the case. In most cases women are performing better than men.
A Manhattan Institute study shows that girls are graduating from high school at a rate of 72% compared to boys at 65%. The National Center for Education Statistics reports that women are graduating from college at 63% while men are graduating at 57%.
The workplace has become incredibly competitive for entry-level jobs in recent years. Nowadays a college degree is crucial in order to get a job. Women are being sent into the workplace more prepared than men.
In fact, in 2016 the median earnings for women were higher than men. The discussion of a wage gap or unequal opportunity in the workplace is an unproductive conversation at this point.
John Waterfield, Omaha
Will of the people
I read with interest the news that Gov. Pete Ricketts has slammed impeachment proceedings because they don’t “respect the will of the people” (“‘Respect the will of the voters’: Gov. Pete Ricketts slams House impeachment inquiry,” Oct. 4 World-Herald).
After thinking “sounds like non-self-made billionaires stick together,” I implore Ricketts to do some reading. First, the argument that this does not respect the will of the voters is pointless because President Donald Trump did not win a plurality of the popular vote but a plurality of the Electoral College.
Second, if the “will of the people” trumped the ability of a president to be removed from office, provisions for impeachment would not be included in the U.S. Constitution (spoiler alert — it’s in there).
But finally, and most importantly, I’m curious if adherence to “the will of the people” is also supposed to apply to Ricketts himself. There are thousands of Nebraskans who are still waiting for Medicaid expansion, which we voted for in 2018. A majority of Nebraskans are in favor of legalizing medical marijuana. A majority of Nebraskans are in favor of LBGT protections, etc., etc.
Come on, Pete — aren’t you a staunch defender of “the will of the people”?
Michael Zack, Omaha
Six ways from Sunday
On the Rachel Maddow show Jan. 3, 2017, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said Donald Trump was “really dumb” for picking a fight with intelligence officials because “they have six ways from Sunday at getting back at you.”
To show he knows of what he speaks, just look what’s happened since then.
First, we had Russia Gate, with the appointment of Special Counsel Robert Mueller, which lasted from May 2017 to March 2019, at a cost of $25 million. It had to last that long to make sure it didn’t end before the 2018 elections. Well, they found nothing.
Then we had the scandal dealing with President Donald Trump’s congratulatory phone call to the new Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky. When the president released the transcripts of the call, that scandal also fell apart.
Then we were informed that the definition of what constitutes a whistleblower was changed. Now, having information other than firsthand knowledge could also qualify you as a whistleblower.
We had a CIA leaker, referred to by the mainstream media as a whistleblower. This someone had only second-hand knowledge about the Trump/Zelensky phone call.
We are now being informed that there is a claim of another whistleblower.
Don’t be surprised if all these claims end up failing.
One thing you can be assured of: New claims will continue to arise until the end of Trump’s second term.
Seems that the Deep State considers Trump the true existential threat, and not climate change.
Klaus P. Lindner, La Vista
Congress should serve the people
Pete Lowder (“Sasse isn’t a team player,” Public Pulse Oct. 2) is wrong about Sen. Ben Sasse not being a team player. Congress’ job is not to do what the president says, but to serve the people.
Our government was set up with a system of checks and balances, and when one branch of government tries to destroy our democracy, it is up to the other two to make sure that doesn’t happen.
Charlene Stender, Bellevue
You might get what you ask for
Dean Olson (“Investigation of Biden justified,” Oct. 7 Public Pulse) wondered what other readers thought about the president asking for help from Ukraine’s president to investigate the Bidens — Joe and Hunter.
Hunter Biden, the son of the vice president of the United States, served on the board of the Ukrainian gas company Burisma. It held two meetings a year, and he was paid $50,000 per month. If this would not call for an investigation, then perhaps the president should not be investigated either.
D. Mark O’Neill, Omaha
We must confront reality
According to Joseph Morton’s article (“‘Americans don’t look to Chinese commies for the truth’: Sasse decries Trump’s call for probe,” Oct. 5 World-Herald), Rep. Don Bacon doesn’t think the president has broken any laws.
I encourage Bacon to read up on Title 52 of the U.S. Code Section 30121. The fact that the president has broken the law cannot be disputed. It is irresponsible of the congressman to indicate otherwise.
It breaks my heart to see how divided this country has become, but we must confront our reality with sober eyes. No more whistling past the graveyard.
Andrew Adams, Omaha
We all share and benefit from the sewer separation, Orville. Do you think there is a direct line that runs from your house all the way to the treatment plant? Someone else's tax dollars paid for the sewer separation in proximity to your house, just like your tax dollars are now paying for repairs down the line.
