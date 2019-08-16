Changes needed, now
I am terrified that this is the world my child has to grow up in.
I am scared to send my kid to school. I worry a lot about my wife, who works in a high school. Many of my friends are teachers and students at various education levels in cities around the country, and I live in fear that I’ll see any one of them on the news as the latest statistic.
I fear for my African American, Hispanic and LGBT friends. This country has taken a 70-year step backwards, and I can’t believe that I’m seeing swastikas in anything that’s not grainy black-and-white documentary footage.
I no longer feel safe at the movies, a concert, a bar, the bank, the post office, and now I can’t even go to Walmart without worrying I’m not going to walk out alive. Even churches aren’t safe anymore.
Guess what? If a good guy with a gun didn’t stop a bad guy with a gun in El Paso, Texas, that argument is totally invalid.
We need gun control. We need to end racism. We need equal rights for LGBT people. We need legitimate health care. We need to end the confinement camps at our southern border. We need to end police brutality against African Americans. We need to stop lobbying giants from buying our country.
And we need all that now.
Anthony James Schneider,
Council Bluffs
Fanning the flames
Democrats and the media relish and relentlessly cite President Donald Trump’s “divisive” rhetoric.
So here is Joe Biden, gaffe-master, outed plagiarist and a repeatedly failed presidential candidate, accusing Trump of “fanning the flames of white supremacy” and “pouring gasoline on the fire.” It would be refreshing if some intrepid reporter, or anyone for that matter, would ask Biden about how his inflammatory rhetoric aids in healing and uniting the country.
The Democratic candidates offer programs, policies and issues that are not plausible or reasonable; plus, they cannot attack Trump’s accomplishments and successes across the board (surging economy, job creation, showing fortitude in foreign relations, deregulation, etc.), so their only course is to assail Trump personally with unhinged and untrue charges. As someone once said, if one cannot defeat an opponent with logic and reason, one can always call them vile names.
Max R. Moore, Bellevue
Mental health, not politics
Forget gun control. Reopen the mental health institutions that have all been closed. Get mental health treatment into all schools at all grades.
A number of these mass shooters have been young men with mental health problems. This is not a political issue.
Gayle K. Kline, Omaha
Protect our children
Too many children left in hot vehicles. Here are some possible solutions.
Have a reminder sent to you on your phone every day. Did you drop your child off at day care?
Signs should be posted in work areas, asking same question.
Where applicable, when an employee logs in at a work station, have another reminder.
Be more mindful of checking cars parked next to you. Require day care providers to call or text parents if a child is expected that day and had not been dropped off.
These terrible tragedies must end.
Julie Jansen, Omaha
Past time to speak out
The one thing that threatens anyone’s constitutional right to keep and bear arms is not the “left wing anti-gun” folk. It’s not the “liberal” arm of the government trying to “take your guns” as the NRA wants you to believe.
The thing that threatens our right to keep and bear arms are the foolish actions of gun owners themselves and the collective silence of the majority of responsible gun owners concerning those individuals’ behavior. The latest example was the 20-year-old in Springfield, Missouri, who walked into a local Walmart, armed with a loaded rifle and handgun and more than 100 rounds of ammunition.
He said he wanted to test his Second Amendment rights.
Every responsible gun owner should be up in arms about this most irresponsible behavior. We should demand the district attorney revoke or suspend this person’s right to bear arms based on his outrageous behavior, especially in the wake of recent events around the country. Not doing so will only fuel the anti-gun arguments and threaten everyone’s right to bear arms.
Responsible gun owners, break the silence. Let’s hear your voice. Speak out against the foolish actions of so-called legal gun owners when you see it.
Vic Newman, Bellevue
McCollister and principles
Bravo to State Sen. John McCollister. He is a rare member of the Republican Party who stands up for its dying principles.
McCollister is not afraid to speak the truth while many in the GOP are becoming like the man in the White House. He will end up being on the right side of history. Thanks, senator.
Elizabeth Hancock, Omaha
Carbon monoxide kills
An article in the Aug. 12 World-Herald outlined the goal of having automatic shutoffs installed on the ignitions of keyless vehicles so that they would not sit idling by accident in a garage and poison the home.
The article noted that 37 people have been killed in this manner. I have recently lost a dear friend from a running vehicle let unattended in a closed garage.
An Internet search also revealed that, annually, about 500 people die and over 20,000 are injured by carbon monoxide poisoning in homes, apartments and hotels. This is through defective or inappropriate use of furnaces, fireplaces, stoves, portable heaters, etc.
So, while addressing the 37 that die every year from keyless starting vehicles, it is also vital that every home have a carbon monoxide detector. They are inexpensive and easy to install.
Having a carbon monoxide detector is the law in over two dozen states. This is one type of beneficial federal requirement I can support.
Matt Jarvis, Plattsmouth, Neb.
