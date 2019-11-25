Can’t replace heritage
I am 90 years old. My parents took us on rides, including to the Blackstone area. I believe that may have been when I fell in love with those beautiful homes.
When I was a junior at old Tech High School, we moved to the Bemis Park area. I would walk past the homes in that neighborhood and wish they were mine. I finally had a tour of them as an adult.
I beg the city not to ruin the atmosphere and beauty that one sees while driving down these streets. Please do not let anyone build modern apartments in this area. The City Council should remember these homes are priceless. Money cannot replace our heritage.
Jean Criswell, Council Bluffs
Quality Catholic education
Just an FYI on what the Catholic schools provide for our greater Omaha community.
This year the Catholic schools will educated 1,845 students at a cost of $9.05 million. The students get a quality education that meets all the requirements, the same as the public-school system.
There are now dual language classes as well as preschool classes. This doesn’t cost the taxpayers any money, as all funds are either donations or tuition paid by the parents.
It would be interesting to see how much it would cost the tax base to increase the public-school system to educate these additional students if the Catholic schools were not available.
Robert Monaco, Bellevue
We’re losing our democracy
I appreciate that The World-Herald publishes various points of view. Without seeing the letters, I never could imagine that people would defend President Donald Trump’s corruption and meanness the way they do,
On Nov. 19, in the Public Pulse, a letter writer says that an earlier letter about two fools “describes typical leftist rhetoric and hatred toward President Donald Trump.” That earlier letter was right on, and it was a warning to us all about where all this is leading.
Speaking for myself, it is not so much rhetoric and hatred but fear and terror about what he is doing to our country and the world. We are losing our democracy because many people’s voting rights are being taken away; we are losing our allies; his lies and those of Fox News are the “new normal.”
How can any honest person, let alone any Republican, believe what Trump says, rather than the words of dedicated pubic servants who are risking their jobs and their lives to describe what Trump has been doing and who are under oath to tell the truth?
Talk about hatred: Anyone who stands up against Trump gets attacked. His rallies bring out the haters of people who are different.
Sylvia Wiegand, Lincoln
Congress, do your job
I wonder why it’s so hard for Congress to quit yelling at President Donald Trump and the Department of Justice for enforcing the laws that Congress itself has passed and just get busy and change those laws instead?
What really gives here, anyway?
We’ve been fighting about this “Dreamer” nonsense for years now and still no end in sight.
Just what in the world is the problem? How about a couple of you congressmen from Nebraska getting together, doing your jobs and submitting a bill to fix the issue the way you seem to all want it and let the president off the hook to get busy on more important issues, like running the country?
Dick Jugel, Omaha
Senate: judges vs. jurors
I’m old enough to remember Watergate and the Clinton impeachment proceedings. Both left a profound imprint on me as I watched the proceedings and followed the outcome.
Some senators have claimed they are “jurors.” I would disagree with the assertion that senators serve as jurors in an impeachment hearing; an Iowa senator has a place in history to affirm that statement.
During the impeachment hearing of President Bill Clinton, Iowa Sen. Tom Harkin took to the Senate floor to object to the fact that senators were referred to as “jurors.” Chief Justice William Rehnquist agreed: “The chair is of the view that the senator from Iowa’s objection is well taken, that the Senate is not simply a jury; it is a court in this case. And therefore, counsel should refrain from referring to the senators as jurors.” Harkin later explained that “As Alexander Hamilton said, we are judges, and judges can take into account a lot of things other than the facts and the law.”
The hearings are solemn proceedings and should be perceived as such. The republic and the country must be protected above any political party.
Listen to the testimony. Read as much as you can from as many sources as you can. Contact your senators and let them know you expect them to do the same. In the end, voters will ultimately have an opportunity to express their opinion of the president’s behavior and practices at the ballot box.
No one is above the law.
Pat Shipley, Nodaway, Iowa
Eastern vs. Western psychology
Simply put, Western psychology teaches we are born as a clean slate and must develop and build personality and character, mostly through right brain analyzing and calculating. (Persona is Latin for the mask used in drama plays).
Eastern psychology, on the other hand, teaches that we are born with our true nature and qualities and simply must peel back the layers of conditioning and programming to reveal our true essence and purpose, mostly through left brain intuition and inspiration.
Simply put, what’s your stairway to heaven?
Wolfgang Hahn, Omaha
Address molestation first
Pope Francis’ call to action on climate change may look like a good idea at first glance.
I would, however, and with all due respect, suggest he address the problem of child molestation by church officials first.
Climate change seems to be somewhat of a stretch for the church when it has a more pressing problem that has been ignored and covered up for far too long.
Ron Cronkhite, Omaha
