Can’t cure stupidity
The mayor is seeking input on whether or not to continue the scooter program in Omaha.
End the program.
There have been at least 119 citations issued, accidents, numerous injuries, scooters in out-of-bounds areas, scooters not left where they are supposed to be dropped off. The list goes on.
It is obvious that because of inconsiderate riders, Omaha cannot have nice things.
The same people cannot follow the traffic laws when operating a motor vehicle.
The city can tweak the program all it wants — limit speeds, limit areas of operations, scan drivers’ licenses, etc., but no matter what is tweaked, you can’t cure stupid drivers.
Riley Leary, Omaha
How to get, keep workers
I enjoyed reading, “Do Omaha workers deserve a raise” in the Oct. 6 World-Herald.
However, as a small-business owner, I have a couple observations and suggestions.
First, in my opinion, it is not the state government’s job to retain high school students or train workers; that is the job of business owners.
Second, to attract and retain talent, you have to pay for it and provide a work environment that people want to work in.
It really is that simple.
I can’t tell you how many times I hear business owners complain that they can’t find good people, and if they do find one, they can’t seem to retain them. If that is the case, they are either not paying enough or have provided a lousy work environment or both.
Paying people, and structuring a compensation package that allows them to participate in the profits they help generate, is key.
I have been in business 15 years with zero turnover.
Finally, back to the role of the state. We all complain about taxes in this state. Do we really want another expensive state program to pay for?
I’d love to see the World-Herald do a piece on the tax load carried by businesses here, relative to those in our competing cities.
Quite possibly, one of the big reasons Omaha businesses don’t have the money to pay workers better is because we are sending it to Lincoln and our local governments.
Dave Reeble, Omaha
Prison proposals
Jeff Koterba’s Sept. 25 cartoon about Nebraska prison problems prompted me to weigh in on the prison overcrowding situation.
No one can afford to overwork their staff. It becomes a never-ending circle of absenteeism, expense and shortages.
The Legislature should convene to reconsider the minimum and maximum sentences imposed on those incarcerated and detail situations that could move Nebraska forward.
Then those sentences need to be readjusted for fairness.
When a nonviolent person deserves incarceration, there should be other options in which most inmates found guilty can serve their time, or otherwise earn their release date sooner.
For those inmates who are clearly in need of mental health, put mental health professionals to work.
For those 20 to 30 years old who still need to grow up and aren’t dangerous, put people used to raising children in charge.
If someone needs financial literacy, put financial experts in charge.
“Correctional” means to “turn around” or “rectify.” So, it’s all about making it a helpful experience for both those who are inmates and those who are there to help them learn new habits.
Let’s put that reasoning back into our collective viewpoint and fix the problem from the bottom up, not the top down.
Karen Overturf, Lincoln
Spying vs. parenting
I would like to answer questions raised by Molly Romero (“parents’ spying appalls,” Aug. 25 Public Pulse).
She asked when spying on one’s child became acceptable.
I never knew “keeping track” of one’s own child was a bad thing.
How else can you prove who bullied a child, or whether he or she was the bully?
Words are not always reliable proof. When you go into a store, you are being “spied upon.” They have security cameras.
How can spying destroy a child’s confidence and trust? Do you have to tell anybody you are doing this? What better proof can you have about good or bad behavior?
If my parents went to the expense of monitoring me, it would mean they cared. I had nothing to hide. Love and trust go hand in hand.
I take my hat off to any parent who thinks enough of their child to use the spying service.
Joyce Montgomery, Omaha
Mandatory OPS reading
Given all of the racial incidents and challenges in this community, one would think that the Omaha Public Schools administration would have a mandatory book written by a person of color on racial diversity for all students to read and understand as part of the graduation requirements.
We have an African American superintendent and four African American school board members. We also have a Latino on the board.
If they all voted for helping the 70% students of color learn about their culture and history, we would not need the Nebraska Board of Education telling us what to do in Omaha.
A’Jamal-Rashad Byndon, Omaha
Raising bar on impeachment
Quote of the day from historian Jon Meacham:
“If you raise the bar on what’s impeachable, you lower the bar on acceptable behavior.”
Stuart Wood, Bellevue
Voted for and against
In the last presidential election, I voted for Donald Trump for two reasons.
First, this nation needed a businessman rather than a politician for a president.
And second, a vote for him was automatically a vote against Hillary.
Charles Bagby, Blair, Neb.
