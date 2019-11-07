Bicyclists should pay their fair share
I am a bicycle rider and enjoy the time I can spend on my bike. But I think those who ride bicycles on our streets should be required to pay the same fees automobile owners are.
I pay a $50 wheel tax every year when I register my car for the privilege of driving on our streets. Bicycle riders don’t.
I have to have a driver’s license to drive. Bicycle riders don’t.
I have to register my car every year for the privilege of driving on city streets. Bicycle riders don’t.
I have to have insurance on my car to drive on city streets. Bicycle riders don’t.
Yet bicycle riders seem to demand equal access to our city streets.
If they are going to be given access, shouldn’t they also be required to follow the same restrictions auto owners do and pay the same fees?
Shouldn’t they need to obtain a license, register their bicycle and pay a wheel tax?
I think that’s only fair. I know in some cities bicycles are required to be registered and riders must be licensed. That would help solve some of our city street problems.
John Wright, Omaha
Read the Constitution
After reading many letters and articles in my World-Herald over the past few weeks, I decided to read the U.S. Constitution.
This is an exercise I generally reserve for January, but I did it a couple months early this year.
After my exercise I can’t help but think that a considerable number of my fellow citizens have either never read this document or have read it so long ago they no longer remember what they read.
Next actually read the transcript of the Ukrainian-Trump call.
Also do a search for the first recorded date of critics spoke about the possibility of impeaching the current president. One article states it was before he was officially nominated in the summer of 2016.
The left continually poses new reasons President Donald Trump should be impeached, and not one so far has stuck.
Despite all the turmoil the left has placed on the president he has performed better in 36 months than his two predecessors did in 16 years.
But they keep on — it is sad.
Steve Wiseman, Bellevue
Entitled NCAA athletes
State Sen. Megan Hunt seems to ignore the fact that while she wants entitled NCAA athletes to be paid, they already are being paid, and this is a very poor policy step back by the NCAA.
First, these kids have limits on the time allowed in their sport.
Second, if she or anybody wants to help post-secondary students, perhaps she should also be also paying attention to schools that hike up their total college costs each year and then dip into the federally operated financial loans pot.
Lastly, if these athletes receive pay, they should have to pay costs, pay taxes, get fired if they do not perform and more.
As for the argument that student athletes don’t have time for academics, it’s a myth. NCAA athletes have a higher graduation rate and lower transfer rate than the average college student.
Vernon Moran, West Point, Neb.
Why skip over Thanksgiving?
It was disappointing to see our local grocery store replace its nice cornstalk-and-pumpkin post displays with Christmas candy canes — on Nov. 1.
It would be nice if at least our grocery stores would use the month of November to celebrate our uniquely American holiday of Thanksgiving, to recognize our farmers and their hard-earned harvest.
There’s still plenty of time in December to over-commercialize Christmas.
Dan Pavlik, Omaha
Cutoff date for ethics?
Rep. Don Bacon is saying that he doesn’t see President Donald Trump’s phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as an impeachable offense or see a need to act upon it with an election 13 months away.
Maybe he should take the military point of view on the issue, which should be easy for him to do with his military career and Trump being the commander in chief.
I’m pretty certain if one of our generals were caught offering resources provided by the American taxpayer in exchange for some sort of payment, there would be consequences.
It would most likely be found to be conduct unbecoming of an officer and result in a court-martial and quite possibly dishonorable discharge. It also doesn’t need to be a crime.
If having an election 13 months from now means we don’t have to act upon any misdeeds, then Trump must have free rein to try any type of election manipulation acts, no matter how unethical they are, right up to Election Day.
Maybe we need to establish a cutoff date to when the president is no longer required to follow ethical standards.
Tom Lutz, Papillion
Duck and cover won’t work
Michael McLaughlin’s Public Pulse letter Nov. 2 (“Scary times”) got one thing right: Using duck and cover, where school children put their heads under their desks in the case of a nuclear attack, was not the best way to approach the nuclear threat.
Unfortunately, he is incorrect about our need to be concerned about the climate crisis.
And he has no scientific evidence from climate scientists to back up his warning to not be concerned.
The main issue we see here in Nebraska is continued flooding of the Missouri River — the river at either Plattsmouth or Nebraska City or both has been over flood stage every single day since the catastrophic storm in March.
There have been two 500-year floods in the last eight years.
And caring about our children and grandchildren is something we need to do, not impotent acts. There is currently a revenue-neutral, bipartisan piece of legislation in the House of Representatives (HR 763) to deal with this problem now and into the future, providing every person and family the money (or dividend) to pay for the change by pricing carbon (a fee) to pay for the problems it causes.
Tell Rep. Don Bacon and Sens. Ben Sasse and Deb Fischer to get going now to make real change happen.
Bob Kraft, Omaha
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.