Bartee a great educator
I truly enjoyed and looked forward to each section published regarding the book “24th & Glory.” In many cases I had the privilege of knowing several of the athletes mentioned in the book.
One in particular was Jerry Bartee. I had the honor of having Jerry as a student teacher early in his educational career and then working with him as a school administrator and assistant superintendent in the Omaha Public Schools.
Bartee always put students first. He was a great athlete, but a greater educator and role model.
Ray Perrigo, Omaha
Reset button
Now that a taxpayer lawsuit has delayed the issuing of $120 million in bonds for a new downtown kids’ jail, the path is clear: The Douglas County Board must put this issue to a vote of the people.
No more tax increases without our vote. No more building kids’ jails without taking best practices into account. No more taking private property and destroying our architectural heritage just so designers, builders and money managers can make a quick buck at the expense of our youth.
Derailing this mess is the best thing that could have happened to us as a county. Thank to former judges David Lanphier and Patrick McDermott for their bravery and for giving us another chance.
Now let’s look towards 2020 with a renewed sense of democracy, community and civic pride.
Mary J. Smith, Omaha
Fighting the Nazis
I am writing about my father, who spent his most productive years of his youth fighting real Nazi white supremacists. He fought them from North Africa to Sicily to Rome to the hedgerows of France to Bastogne to Dachau to Berlin.
His assault gun platoon consisted of two pea-shooter Sherman tanks, one half-track and a Jeep with a .50-caliber gun mounted on it.
His lightly armored tanks faced huge German Tiger tanks daily with mounted 88 mm guns. German tank commanders used to laugh and call the Sherman tank “the pop top” because the turret popped off and burned everyone alive when hit by a German 88 mm. He faced evil daily for five years for officer pay of $65 per month and $27 combat pay.
Today when cowardly wimps with surplus AK-47’s attack innocent civilians in shopping centers and schools, we see a new form of true evil.
Even worse are the cowardly local and national politicians who use these incidents to whine for gun control and call conservatives white supremacists.
Nebraska has one such state senator who claims to be a Republican but reviles his party as enabling white supremacists. Perhaps he would be better suited for the Democratic Party so he could join his buddy Brad Ashford. Should he see the real evil of the white supremacists as my father did, he would faint.
William Lake, Omaha
Proud of McCollister
State Sen. John McCollister’s tweet denouncing the passivity of Republicans both nationally and locally toward racism and President Donald Trump’s divisive rhetoric made me proud to have been his high school American government teacher.
William S. Nelson, Omaha
Nothing ever gets done
We’ve had more mass murders this year than ever before. What is being done about the carnage that is taking place? When these murders take place, politicians say we have to wait until all the facts are in. The governor of Ohio just said that. So nothing ever gets done.
How many foreigners will not come to America to vacation when we have the most killings of any advanced country in the world? Trump’s rhetoric is fanning the flames of hate.
He says he is not racist and calls U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings a racist. Congress needs to act to stop this hatred and stop taking millions from the NRA.
Ninety percent of Americans want better background checks. A large number backs getting rid of military-type assault weapons.
The mass murderer in El Paso said he wanted to get rid of Mexicans and people taking our jobs. We are at a crossroads of stopping this hate or allowing it to go on.
Bob Clark, Audubon, Iowa
Protecting the vulnerable
The article on the extreme neglect of Dorothy Pistillo by her daughter struck a nerve with me (“Omahan who left mother in squalor gets probation,” Aug. 6 World-Herald). If we can’t protect the most vulnerable among us, what kind of a society have we become?
The judge clearly did not consider the horror of this crime. The daughter left a box of Depends and some juice on the floor near her mother.
Give me a break.
I want to hear more about the incident — like who is living in the home in Rockbrook. Please don’t tell me it’s the daughter.
Stephanie Paladino, Plattsmouth, Neb.
Fewer drivers, better roads
Patrick Petersen might be right about studying the Autobahn for solutions to road maintenance ideas (“Check out the Autobahn,” Aug. 5 Public Pulse).
It is my understanding that there are fewer drivers in Germany due to high standards to obtain a driver’s license; gas prices are almost double what we pay here; and there is an extensive public transportation system of buses and trains.
So reduced usage of the roads naturally leads to easier upkeep.
A.R. Gentry, Omaha
Gambling the Good Life away
To all the naysayers of any form of extended gambling, I say that as a form of revenue which could benefit the state in such matters as education and infrastructure, why not keep that money here instead of sending it over to Iowa?
If one ventures over to a casino across the river, the majority of the folks appear to be Nebraska residents.
With gambling there is inherent risk, but the rewards of truly having the Good Life in this state outweigh this.
As long as our leaders and Pat Loontjer have their way, we will continue to send our money across the border instead of keeping it here.
Bob Andrlik, Ralston
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
William Lake, all I can say about your comments and opinion is Thank you to your Father for his valiant service to our country during WWII, as I am sure after his experiences, training and living in that time he certainly saw and understood the face of true evil of the Nazi regime as white racism out to conquer the world.
Given those facts, I only find it sad you do not recognize history of that time repeating itself with a politician encouraging and laughing about people shouting memes of deadly violence against people of different races and religions, so as to promote genocidal or political war on our own soil after all your family sacrificed through your father’s willingness to defend equality of all people to have the same rights.
You also some how have missed the observation that M-1 rifles did transition to use by hunters, but war time fully automatic weapons did not serve as recreational or personal protection weaponry till some generations later.
You are wrong. The real cowards are the politicians not calling out the swan songs of racism when they know they are hearing them from any level of citizenry or high government office. That type of acquiescence is the exact same problem that made it necessary those generations ago, that your father had to serve to save the world from Nazi racism. Make no mistake; there is a difference between white supremacy supporters and ‘conservatives’. That said, some people find it convenient to claim both, or not, for their own cowardice of conviction.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.