Ban cars, not scooters
Seems like people are quick to call for a ban on electric scooters due to “safety” concerns. These are probably the same people driving their big, tank-like SUVs around Omaha’s streets with their faces buried in their phones.
Motor vehicle collisions cause far more injuries and deaths than scooters, bikes or walking. If we really want to make our streets safer for everyone, the best solution is to ban cars.
Phil Hageman, Omaha
Milking the taxpayer
Metropolitan Community College is ripping off property taxpayers. The college has kept tuition so low they have a substantial unfair advantage over other local colleges and universities.
People attending other colleges pick up courses at Metro just to avoid higher costs, not to get a better education.
Also, since Douglas County property evaluations are up again this year, all taxing authorities should be lowering their levies, but they view property taxpayers as big fat cows in need of being milked and refuse to lower the levies.
These taxing authorities have enough revenue streams to enhance that they should give property taxpayers a break. So far, only the Westside Community Schools has reduced the levy.
Finally, if Omaha drivers think a mere $50 annual wheel tax is going to pay for the roads, think again. The wheel tax, which goes only to the roads, should have been $100 decades ago, but no, Omaha keeps on hitting property taxpayers for more money, and the roads keep falling apart.
Andrew L. Sullivan, Omaha
In defense of SCC, County Board
I read Gov. Pete Ricketts Aug. 27 column, “The root of our tax problem.” In my opinion, the column takes undeserved and misinformed potshots at Southeast Community College and the Douglas County Board, two local taxing entities the Governor equates to “weeds” that need to be controlled and eradicated lest they contaminate “our rich topsoil.”
The governor’s claims of uncontrolled spending by these public enterprises are spurious and unfounded. They are supported by data taken out of context, misinterpreted and exaggerated to bolster his political agenda. The governor’s assertions represent an example of misleading, be it by design or by default, with statistics. He cites percentage increases but does not include a specific dollar amount as a reference point. This approach is statistically inappropriate and serves as a misrepresentation, intended or not, of actual dollar increases to the SCC and Douglas County Board budgets.
While the governor’s clarion call may be well-intended, the impact of his proposal and dissembled machinations -– to cut property taxes -– have a disproportionately negative effect on vulnerable and struggling populations in Lincoln and Omaha.
We should be demanding not lower taxes, but higher interest in and attention to issues of equity, equality, inclusion and the opportunity to fully participate in the social and economic life of our communities.
The “weeds” that need eradicating are the racism, elitism and unearned privilege engendered by public policy measures that are myopic, pursued for political gain and expedience and insensitive to the best interests of all our constituents.
Jose J. Soto, Lincoln
Enemies in our country
I agree with Kelly Kaluza that Judy King is an insensitive soul without the decency to understand how her hostility might hurt Sen. Ben Sasse’s daughter (“After confrontation with protester, Sen. Ben Sasse stops slinging Runzas at Husker games,” Sept. 15 World-Herald).
Sasse holds the job and might expect such classless behavior, but his daughter is an innocent bystander. How would King feel if someone attacked her and part of her family in a similar position?
Football is a source of entertainment designed to entertain anyone who wants to buy a ticket. Political hostility has no place at an athletic event.
Kathe Strand represents something even worse. Leftists organized a concerted attempt to destroy Judge Brett Kavanaugh with alleged victims who could remember little of substance. Ford’s lawyer said that part of her motivation was to leave an asterisk beside the judge’s name. The latest New York Times story was even more flimsy. Those women Strand lauded for “sharing their stories” deserve our condemnation. Any doubt attached to Kavanaugh’s name came from his false accusers.
As time passes, I increasingly worry about the state of our nation after the next election. We are not supposed to be enemies in our own country.
James C. Perley, Little Sioux, Iowa
Scaling the wall?
The current administration is building a wall between Mexico and the U.S.
It often seems as if a wall encourages people to try to go over it. Nearly 80 people were killed trying to go over the wall between East and West Berlin.
How many will die trying to go over our wall?
Tom Black, West Point, Neb.
Not so funny
I didn’t appreciate the Sept. 13 comic strip “Thatababy.” The words are, “They’re forming in a straight line; they’re going through a tight wind; the kids are losing their minds; BLITZKRIEG BOP!”
A smiling mother is singing her baby to sleep with those ugly words.
Connie Buller, Blair, Neb.
Now for Ms. Monopoly
Hasbro’s followup to its Monopoly Socialism version completes a circle of extremes in what I think is a brilliant and ironic capitalist move to add to Hasbro’s bottom line, poking fun of two insanities at once.
In one game, men are discriminated against, and in the other, the object is basically to lose altogether.
Another irony is that the original game was totally fair to all players irrespective of race, gender, class, political views, religion, etc. That’s right, the old game from our racist, sexist past.
But Hasbro accurately gauged the current polarization of our time. Let’s blame Trump, right? That’s the easy-out answer. He’s a mean old capitalist anyway.
Hat’s off to Hasbro. Or should I pick the little shoe, the iron, the battleship?
Jeff Gonzales, Omaha
