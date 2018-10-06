Put aside politics
As a former prosecutor and current state senator, I have been watching the nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh. I am dismayed at the partisanship displayed in this process by both sides.
Without taking sides, I am concerned about how this may have lasting impacts on sexual assault cases and on our judicial system.
Sexual assault is an under-reported crime in our society for a variety of reasons. Among those reasons include a lack of trust in the system to deliver fair treatment for victims.
Law enforcement, prosecutors and judges cannot keep the public safe if victims do not have our trust to help us secure convictions.
It is quite common when working with victims of crime, especially young victims, that important details can be difficult for them to remember or to communicate clearly.
It is time that we all put aside our politics, end this circus and make sure crime victims, especially victims of sexual assaults, have faith to step forward in a fair system.
Burke Harr, Omaha
Support Kavanaugh
The seventh FBI investigation into Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s background turned up nothing. When will people realize this is a deliberate attempt by the left to destroy an outstanding jurist?
For all the pain Kavanaugh has been shamefully put through, the Senate should vote 100-0 in favor of his nomination. There has never been a better qualified candidate or one who has endured as much scrutiny to serve on the Supreme Court.
Sens. Ben Sasse and Deb Fischer, please vote yes.
John Cavanaugh, La Vista
Vote for Democrats
I called Sens. Deb Fischer and Ben Sasse before and after the Sept. 27 Judiciary Committee hearing, requesting they vote “no” on Judge Brett Kavanaugh.
I saw Kavanaugh’s testimony as a partisan temper tantrum. I saw his heart breaking as he watched his dream job slipping from his grasp. He shouted at the senators as only a privileged white man used to having his way would do. He worked hard for Republicans all his life, and now he was forced to talk about his underage drinking in high school, his “Animal House” behavior documented in his yearbook and allegations from a Yale dorm mate.
My suggestion to my Republican friends for November is to vote against the party of a president who mocked this victim of sexual assault in a campaign speech for laughs. Vote for the Democrats. It’s a secret ballot. You don’t need to tell anyone until the real truth about Brett Kavanaugh comes out.
Jim Boucher, Valley
It’s all about abortion
First of all, plain and simple, the Supreme Court justice battle is over abortion. Democrats have no problem destroying a good man and no problem killing babies. I am disgusted by the Senate Democrats and the media. We know what you are doing and we conservatives are not buying it.
As a woman and mother of a son, I am sick and tired of it. Keep America great. Think what you are defending. Disgusted.
Jeanne Fuhs, Omaha
Temperament, character
As a retired Nebraska judge, I have been watching the confirmation hearings for Judge Brett Kavanaugh. I have been troubled by much of the process. However, I do believe that even in these dark times there are some bright spots that provide opportunities for civic education that may help to preserve and sustain our democracy.
I was pleased to see Sen. Ben Sasse give us all a little civics lesson. He called for the restoration of a “proper constitutional order.” He also rightly noted, “The question before us today is not what Brett Kavanaugh thought 11 years ago on some policy matter, the question before us is whether or not he has the temperament and the character to take his policy views and his political preferences and put them in a box marked irrelevant and set it aside every morning when he puts on the black robe. ”
It is understandable that Kavanaugh would defend himself if he believed these allegations to be untrue. However, his tone concerned me greatly. The code of conduct for federal judges requires that judges “act at all times in a matter that promotes public confidence in the integrity and impartiality of the court.”
If confirmed, how will his words impact the legitimacy of decisions he may issue on critical legal issues before our country like gerrymandering, the census, free speech, women’s health and the fate of young immigrant Dreamers?
I sincerely hope Sens. Sasse and Deb Fischer vote no on Judge Kavanaugh’s nomination.
Jean Lovell, Lincoln
Two strikes on Kavanaugh
I admire Gretna City Councilwoman Angie Lauritsen’s measured and reasonable plea to Nebraska’s U.S. senators to consider the seriousness of sexual assault. Equally, I oppose the Iowa Republican woman’s contention that Brett Kavanaugh should get the presumption of innocence, which is a factor in a criminal proceeding, not in a job interview.
Whether I’m interviewing someone to inspect the rotor blades in my fan jet engine or deliver my pizzas to customers, I want appropriate skill, reliable character and steady temperament. Sorry, Brett, two strikes and you’re out.
K.M. Davies, Omaha
Pulled out all the stops
In response to Matt Berkshire (“Wrong temperament for court,” Oct. 3 Public Pulse) asking “why Kavanaugh is the hill the Republican Party is willing to die on”: It didn’t matter who President Donald Trump nominated, because filling this particular vacancy was about controlling the court for possibly decades to come.
Justice Anthony Kennedy was the swing vote on the court. Sometimes he voted with the left and sometimes with the right. The extreme left realizes that with a constitutionalist filling this vacancy, the swing will be no more, so they pulled out all the stops.
This, of course, leaves aside the fact that judges take the same oath of office to defend and protect the Constitution that all elected office holders take. So does Berkshire really believe that any constitutionalist Trump nominated would have been treated differently?
Klaus P. Lindner, La Vista
So Klaus Lindner likes Kavanaugh as a "constitutionalist"? Has he ever given serious thought to what he means by "constitutionalism"? It is either just a synonym for what he likes ("conservative"), or so ambiguous as to be meaningless (who isn't in favor of "apple pie"?) or, if we really get down in the weeds to define it we find that, as constitutional scholar Cass Sunstein points out, based on dissenting SC opinions, strict constitutionalism would lead logically to a number of unacceptable conclusions:
"1. States can ban the purchase and sale of contraceptives (no right to privacy can be found in the Constitution).
2. The federal government can discriminate on the basis of race — for example, by banning African Americans from serving in the armed forces, or by mandating racial segregation in the D.C. schools. (Strom Thurmond's position.)
3. The federal government can discriminate against women — for example, by banning them from serving in high-level positions in the U.S. government.
4. States are permitted to bring back segregation, and they can certainly discriminate on the basis of sex.
5. Neither federal nor state governments have to respect the idea of one person, one vote; some people could be given far more political power than others. (The Citizens United case.)
6. States can establish Christianity as their official religion.
7. Important provisions of national environmental laws, including the Endangered Species Act and the Clean Water Act, are invalid."
After Susan Collin's unassailable logic, the congenital whiners will continue and also make their loved ones victims all over again. But it is easy to rebut them. All one has to post is, Sen. Susan Collins.
For unassailable logic you have the wrong Senator or she should write a book on the new conservative double talk logic. Especially for job interviews.
She claimed logic of presumed innocent which applies to criminal trials, not job interviews. In her rush to false idealism she forgot her hypocrisy calling for Al Franklin to resign without investigation and never calling for Trump’s resignation.
The next logical failure is her blind acceptance the nominee’s testimony and statements (and Mark Judge’s) under oath/penalty of perjury should be presumed true; thereby assuming Dr. Ford’s false, or perjury. You can’t have all these be true in a criminal investigation, which this was not. Even if, how many guilty criminals don’t first proclaim innocence in sworn statements and court testimony before facts, witnesses, video and authorIties prove their guilty. Can you say you know Kavanugh, nor Judge, responded with no falsities or obfuscation? Unless you’re God, don’t think so.
Presumed innocence is a false narrative for any job interview or investigation, not withstanding the overriding considerations of temperament, demeanor, and appearance of being without prejudice and impropriety. Collins will not be looked on favorably by historians, and the last has not been heard regarding Kavanaugh’s questionable path through youth, his past partisan activities, judicial temperament, biases and career blunders.
As for whining, we’ll leave that up to DB. In the immortal words of Butch Cassidy, “That’s what you’re good at.”
Another partisan with the same talking points. Good for your base, certainly no successful rebuttal to Sen. Collins
I’m certainly less of a partisan than you’ve ever thought of being. No one party has all the good or right ideas. Put on you glasses and turn up you hearing aids. You might learn something.
For some true historical perspective watch Justice Stevens entire interview. A truly articulate and honorable Justice appointed by a true Republican President. Not “Fake.”
https://www.c-span.org/video/?451375-1/retired-justice-stevens-judge-kavanaughs-hearing-performance-disqualifying
