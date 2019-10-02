Armed guards make sense
Recent letters to the Public Pulse have decried the idea of having armed guards in schools or churches even though these institutions have been subjected to mass shootings in the recent past. Back in the ’60s and ’70s, aircraft were being hijacked or being brought down with explosives at an alarming rate. When was the last time anyone heard of this happening except in the case of sabotage by a member of the flight crew? Not in years and years.
That’s because something was done about it. So now we’re X-rayed and searched. It’s a huge pain but it works.
Churches, schools and anyplace else that want to foster a safe environment need to take action. You can wring your hands and pray but that is not going to stop a mentally ill person or a sociopath from committing a heinous crime. Quit worrying about “how it looks” to have an armed person sitting in the back pew or having a qualified teacher carry a handgun under his jacket and do what needs to be done to protect your friends and children. Crying about it won’t help.
As an aside, I recently went to the Henry Doorly Zoo. Just inside the gate was a “No Firearms” sign which included concealed carry permit holders. That sign would have absolutely no affect on a crazy that wanted to smuggle in a firearm and shoot up the zoo but would prevent law-abiding citizens from carrying a firearm and possible engaging said crazy and saving lives.
Bruce Sprain, Glenwood, Iowa
Wrong priority for NU
Nebraska has put a price tag on its Field of Dreams: $155 million. With cost over-runs and other unanticipated expenses, the final cost will likely be closer to $200 million. After the Buckeye Beatdown on Saturday and millions already spent on coaching contracts (past and present), maybe it’s time for a different approach.
According to a study published in the Journal of Marketing for Higher Education (“Marketing the University to Student-Athletes” by Kimberly M. Judson, Jeffrey D. James, Timothy W. Aurand), three of the four decision attributes identified as being most important to student athletes focused on the academic characteristics of the university. Another article in the same journal (“If We Build It, Will They Come?” by Matt Ryan Huml, N David Pifer, Caitlin Towle, Cheryl R Rode), examined the effect of new athletic facilities on recruiting rankings for Power Five football and men’s basketball programs. Results found a lack of significant improvement following the completion of new athletic facilities.
Academically, US News ranks the University of Nebraska-Lincoln 139th in the nation. Given the journal research, my suggestion would be to cut the salaries of the coaching staff in half, double the salaries of tenured professors and invest the $155 million in research facilities.
We tried focusing on athletics and it hasn’t worked. Let’s at least try to give these kids a better education. And, as an unintended consequence, we may end up with a better football team.
Jeff Durski, Omaha
Digging up dirt
Carson King, the young man who held a sign asking for donations to replenish his beer supply, did a good deed by donating the proceeds to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital. A Des Moines newspaper reporter decided to dig up dirt on this young man by trolling his social media accounts and found something offensive the man posted when he was a teenager. It is reported the newspaper reporter has lost his job due to offensive media posts of his own.
So are we to believe that people cannot change? The beliefs/views we held as teenagers are the same we hold as adults? I hope not!
If reporters would work as hard at reporting the truth to stories as they work at digging into people’s social media, maybe the news outlets wouldn’t be in such disarray. Or how about this — how about we celebrate when someone does something nice instead of trying to find something wrong with the individual?
Linda Miller, Omaha
Uphold the rule of law
I’ve spent the last 2.5 years asking, begging and imploring our members of Congress to put country before party, but not once have they done it. Rep. Don Bacon and Sens. Deb Fischer and Ben Sasse should remember that so many of us stuck in red states hoped that our Republican members of Congress really did believe in the rule of law. Instead, they failed us.
Here’s to the Parkland kids, to Greta Thunberg, to the Mom’s Demand activists and every single person of real conscience who has fought this horrible nightmare of a president. Here’s hoping the Congress does its job and that we finally stop our country’s sad decline.
Linda Moorman, Omaha
Sasse isn’t a team player
Good Lord, Sen. Ben Sasse, what do you think you’re doing? A simple “No comment” on the whistleblower issue would have been fine. Two weeks ago President Donald Trump gave you an endorsement. The next week you’re throwing him under the bus.
This sure tells me a lot about you, that you are not a “team player.” Apparently you think this is all about you. Well, it is not!
Pete Lowder, Gretna
Clinton impeachment facts
Robert Nunez Jr. (Pulse, Sept. 27) asserts that then-President Bill Clinton was impeached for adultery. The articles of impeachment contained in House Resolution 611, Dec. 19, 1998, stated that Clinton was being charged with 1) perjury in testimony before a federal grand jury and 2) obstruction of justice related to a federal civil rights action brought against him. Two other charges contained in the original resolution failed to pass the House and were dropped. Adultery was never one of them.
Paul Trout, Omaha
Indestructible trash cans
I have lived in Omaha for only three years, and already, I am on my third set of trash cans used for city waste pickup.
Each trash day, they get thrown on the ground after pickup, and lids get lost or broken.
I am hopeful that when the new contractor’s cans are issued to residents as part of its new trash pickup system, they will be of the indestructible variety.
Stephen Bloodworth, Omaha
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.