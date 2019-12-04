Are we safe from cyberattacks?
The World-Herald recently published a commentary about the lack of federal data privacy law (“Washington Post: Congress needs to act on data privacy legislation,” Nov 27.)
I’d like to point out that Nebraska is far behind in this area.
The National Conference of State Legislatures lists Nebraska as one of the states lacking in any ransomware legislation.
It seems our Legislature is dropping the ball in keeping our state safe from cyber attacks.
Bob Wilmes, Omaha
Comparing salaries
Just something to compare.
The new University of Nebraska president will most likely be paid $934,000 per year. The 2019 university budget was approximately $2.7 billion.
Mayor Jean Stothert of Omaha is paid about $110,000 per year. The 2019 Omaha budget was about $1.1 billion.
When you get right down to it, both are administrators in charge of large operational budgets and planning for the future.
While Omaha is getting a bargain with the mayor’s salary, I believe that Nebraska is getting soaked with its vaunted NU president’s salary.
Lou Totilas, Kimballton, Iowa
What’s wrong with this picture?
It was recently reported that the next new University of Nebraska president will receive an annual salary of nearly $1 million.
Coach Scott Frost is being paid an annual salary of $5 million, and with a 7-year contract.
Huh????? What????
Roger D. Anderson, Omaha
Two whistleblowers
So let me get this straight. ABC News has been trying to find out who the whistleblower is who gave a reporter information on Jeffrey Epstein and who all was involved with him in sexual abuse of children.
But the Republicans and President Donald Trump are not supposed to know or ask who the whistleblower is who is accusing Trump of a quid pro quo.
That is the continuation of the hypocrisy of the liberal media and Democrats.
Linda Miller, Omaha
Let my people go
I agree with departing Energy Secretary Rick Perry and former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley that God put Donald Trump in power in this country.
I wonder when the other nine plagues are coming.
Gene Konopik, Omaha
Stop wasting time
So, we have a phone call between the president of the United States and the president of the Ukraine. We are told there was a quid pro quo, but the intended target (the president of Ukraine) says there was no quid pro quo and he did not feel intimidated or pressured to do anything whatsoever. Game over and end of story.
So why are we spending time, money and political chicanery on this ridiculous investigation when the intended target has already said that there is no crime?
There is only one reason, and that is to try to find something, anything, to try and remove our president.
How about actually doing something for the country instead of blowing taxpayer dollars on a power struggle? There are actual things that Congress could do right now that would benefit the country instead of tearing it apart. There is bipartisan support on things like infrastructure, the USMCA and immigration reform, among others.
Congress should quit wasting time on political bluster and do something that actually benefits “we the people,” not you the politician.
Chris Darrell, Plattsmouth, Neb.
No waste of time
A recent Public Pulse letter stated that the impeachment inquiry was a waste of time (“Intent, not quid pro quo,” Nov. 15 Public Pulse).
Never in the history of our nation has a president blackmailed a foreign power to help him win an election. Impeachment is the only means laid out in the Constitution to combat such abuse of power. The process is messy and slow, but it would be only a waste of time if the Republicans succeed in protecting the president from the consequences of his crimes.
John Christensen, Omaha
Juvenile center will change lives
As an educator, I had the honor of serving the University of Nebraska at Omaha as a faculty member and in administrative positions for 40 years. I have spent my life caring about students, kids and community.
The care, growth and building of systems where all children can unlock and achieve their potential is universal at UNO and the affiliated systems of the University of Nebraska.
Currently, as a member the Omaha/Douglas County Building Commission, I serve our community to make sure that our governmental institutions make the best use of our taxpayer resources for development of facilities. In addition, my background as an educator has played a pivotal role on the commission.
The majority of the city and county governing bodies have approved the building of a new juvenile justice facility. As a community, we will not incarcerate ourselves out of the societal problems we face. The entire community has to play a role if the system is to meet its objectives.
The foundation of this project is built on partnerships between the private, nonprofit and public sector. Expanding the size of the courthouse in Omaha is critical, as well as co-joining a juvenile justice center that will maximize mental, emotional and physical services and community partnerships needed to help troubled children.
I believe this project will change lives of families in positive ways and meaningfully reduce those who may end up incarcerated in our extremely expensive and overcrowded Nebraska prison system.
John Eric Christensen, Ph.D., Omaha chancellor emeritus, UNO
Correction
A total of 19,599 students attend Omaha Catholic Archdiocese schools. The number was incorrect in a Nov. 25 Public Pulse letter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.